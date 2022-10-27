Ukraine requests Avenger AA systems from US

The Avenger system is installed on the chassis of the HMMWV armored vehicle
According to the report, the request focused on Avenger short-range anti-air systems. They are designed to mount on HMMWV armored vehicles and are effective in intercepting low-flying targets, up to 5.5 kilometers away. A typical Avenger system includes four Stinger FIM-92 missiles, a 12.7mm flak machine gun, and a radar tracking station.

The article suggested it might be difficult for the United States to grant the request, as Avengers are currently available only in limited quantities.

Read also: Latest Russian attack on energy facilities may have done more damage than previous strikes, Ukrenergo says

Air defenses have become a priority for Kyiv, as Russia has stepped up its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, knocking out as much as 30% of it in October. Both cruise missiles and Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones are widely used by Moscow to this end.

