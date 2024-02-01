Ukraine requests repatriation of bodies of those allegedly killed on board of Il-76, but Russia does not respond

Andrii Yusov, a representative of Defence Intelligence, has said that Ukraine has turned to Russia to bring back the bodies of prisoners of war who, according to Moscow propagandists, were on board the downed Il-76 aircraft, but Russia is not responding.

Source: Yusov on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Yusov said that the exchange of prisoners of war on January 31 was "almost the end" of the disrupted operation on the day of the Il-76 incident. He said that, as part of the exchange, Ukrainians who were supposed to be exchanged on January 24 came home.

With the exception of 65 people from the list published by Kremlin-controlled Russian propagandists.

Quote: "Regarding the information about the deaths, Ukraine has applied and continues to apply for the transfer of bodies. So far, the Russian side has not agreed to this.

Therefore, our state's demand for an impartial international investigation into not only the circumstances of the downing of the Il-76 remains relevant, but also to find out what was actually inside — whether there were people or ammunition, who were there besides the crew. So far, Russia has not confirmed the process of an international open investigation."

