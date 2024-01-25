Ukraine rescues four more children from Russia and occupied territories

The Save Ukraine team managed to rescue four more Ukrainian children from TOT and Russia

Ukraine has successfully brought back four more children from Russia-occupied Ukrainian territories and Russia, Save Ukraine CEO, Mykola Kuleba, said on Facebook on Jan. 24.

“Today, the children finally met their loved ones after a long separation,” he said.

“Some of them hadn’t seen each other for almost two years. For some parents, it took several months to bring their child home, and the Russians intended to send the child to a rehabilitation center. Fortunately, those challenges are now behind us, and all the children are safe.”

This marks the 15th rescue mission for Save Ukraine, with the organization having successfully repatriated a total of 231 Ukrainian children from Russia and Russia-occupied territories.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on March 17 for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian “Children’s Rights” Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for their involvement in the unlawful transportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has also taken a strong stance, adopting a resolution on April 27 that recognizes the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia as genocide.

In response to these violations, the PACE established a special committee on the rights of Ukrainian children, demonstrating international efforts to address this humanitarian crisis.

First Lady Olena Zelenska, on Dec. 9, 2023, announced the successful return of 387 children out of nearly 20,000 abducted by Russians through third countries.

During the fourth meeting of the Peace Formula Advisors in Davos on Jan. 14, Ukraine’s parliamentary commissioner for human rights, Dmytro Lubinets, reported a total of 517 illegally abducted children and 2,828 adults repatriated from Russia. This includes a notable figure of 150 civilians among the returned individuals.

