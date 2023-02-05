Ukraine ready to repel possible Russian offensive this month, defence minister

3
·2 min read

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine expects a possible major Russian offensive this month, but Kyiv has the reserves to hold back Moscow's forces even though the latest Western military supplies will not all arrive in time, Ukraine's defence minister said on Sunday.

Russia could launch the new attack for "symbolic" reasons around the first anniversary of its invasion, but its resources are not ready from a military point of view, the minister, Oleksii Reznikov, told a news conference.

"Despite everything, we expect a possible Russian offensive in February. This is only from the point of view of symbolism; it's not logical from a military view. Because not all of their resources are ready. But they're doing it anyway," he said.

Russian forces have been making incremental advances in the east as Moscow tries to capture the embattled city of Bakhmut and revive its faltering invasion after a string of battlefield setbacks in the second half of last year.

Reznikov said the offensive would likely be launched in the east - where Russia is trying to capture all the heavily-industrialised Donbas region - or the south where it wants to widen its land corridor to the occupied peninsula of Crimea.

He estimated that Russia had 12,000 troops in Belarusian military bases, a number that would not be enough to launch a significant attack from Belarus into Ukraine's north, reopening a new front.

The United States and other Western governments have pledged billions of dollars in new military assistance including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles to help Ukraine withstand a new attack as well as to help Kyiv launch a counteroffensive.

"Not all of the Western weaponry will arrive in time. But we are ready. We have created our resources and reserves, which we are able to deploy and with which we are able to hold back the attack," Reznikov said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Felix Hoske; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra and Frank Jack Daniel)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian soldiers leave to start training with SAMP/T air defence systems

    Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, sent units of the anti-aircraft missile forces on a mission to train with the SAMP/T-Mamba anti-aircraft systems.

  • Ukraine not to attack Russia with new US long-range projectiles Defence Minister

    Ukraine will not use long-range weapons promised by the USA to launch attacks on the territory of Russia. Source: Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, at a press conference on Sunday, 5 February, as reported by European Pravda, with reference to Reuters agency "We always make an official statement for our partners that we will not use the weapons provided by our foreign partners to launch attacks on Russian territory.

  • Bakhmut becoming increasingly isolated by Russian invasion forces, UK intelligence says

    Russian invasion forces have made some progress in their efforts to encircle the Donbas town of Bakhmut, but Ukrainian forces retain control of most of the logistics routes to resupply the city's defenders, UK Defense Intelligence wrote in their daily summary on Twitter on Feb. 5.

  • Ukraine Latest: Europe Urged to Speed Up Battle Tank Offers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed concerns that Germany’s supply of battle tanks could make his nation an active party to the war with Russia. Western allies also have a “consensus” with Ukraine’s leader that weapons provided to Kyiv will not be used to attack Russian territory, he said. Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Bal

  • A family of 3 fled Ukraine. Now, they live in Iowa City, where community members stepped up to help.

    The Kolomiiets lived in Mariupol, Ukraine when Russia invaded their country. The three fled, their journey taking them to Iowa City.

  • Russian stormtroopers tried to break through to Bakmut, suffered losses and retreated

    On 2 February, Russian stormtroopers tried to break through the defence line of a Ukrainian border unit on the outskirts of Bakhmut; they suffered losses and retreated. Source: press service of the State Border Guard Service Details: The State Border Guard Service reports that the occupiers were planning to get into a building and gain a foothold there.

  • StarkWare to Open Source Its Ethereum Scaling System

    The tech company was valued at $8 billion during a funding round last year.

  • Column: Will Biden dump Harris to boost his 2024 reelection prospects? Nope, not going to happen

    President Biden has given no indication in public or private that he plans to replace Kamala Harris. Still, there is speculation because that's the nature of the vice presidency.

  • How the interest rate hikes are impacting current mortgage rates

    As inflation appears top be slowing, the Federal Reserve this week increased interest rates not by the feared .5 percent, but instead by half that.

  • Russian universities include invasion of Ukraine in history class program

    The Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education has approved the concept of teaching a history course in universities, which will cover the period from Ancient Rus' to the invasion of Ukraine. Source: BBC Russia Quote: "The need for a new general 'standard' for higher education institutions is explained in the document as the desire to eliminate 'differences in approaches to the selection of content, in interpretations and concepts regarding both the history of Russia in general and many to

  • Military experts provide frank assessment of US shortcomings in potential China conflict

    The main issues the U.S. military would face are the "tyranny of distance," which hands China a major "home-field advantage" and a potential shortage of munitions.

  • Letters: Some Idaho lawmakers are not competent, but boy are they good for a laugh | Opinion

    Letters to the editor on legislative antics, student IDs, conspiracy theories, disenfranchisement, the wealth tax and maternal mortality.

  • Ukraine needs hundreds of thousands of UAVs, we need to develop our own market Defence Minister

    For eight months of the full-scale war, more UAVs have been put into operation than in the last five years. Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, at the meeting with more than 100 developers of UAVs, as reported by the website of the Ministry of Defence Details: Reznikov has pointed out the importance of supporting the Ukrainian market of UAVs, including multi-spectrum drones, specifically the air, land & water type.

  • Perfect for Valentine's Day: Amazon's TikTok-famous gold hoops are just $11, but only 'til midnight

    Open hoop earrings are back in a big way, and this pair outshines them all with 32,000 five-star reviews.

  • Applications to join Ukraine's new Offensive Guard pour in

    The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports that large numbers of Ukrainians are sending in applications to join assault brigades in the Offensive Guard [Hvardiia nastupu, a project of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine that aims to form new assault brigades - ed.

  • Metro passengers reunite following Potomac Ave. Metro shooting

    A story of gratitude after tragedy. Wednesday morning’s shooting at the Potomac Avenue metro stop will live forever in the hearts and minds of those at the station. FOX 5’s David Kaplan reports from Largo with a reunion of a man, and the woman he’s calling a hero.

  • Group of Ukrainian special forces active in Russia

    Ukrainian special forces are acting outside the Ukrainian border and striking at Russia on its own territory, the Guardian reports. Source: The Guardian The news agency reports that it has spoken to three Ukrainian special forces soldiers - 23-year-old Taras, 21-year-old Vladyslav, and their commander, 39-year-old Oleksii.

  • Putin’s Men Fear ‘Minced Meat’ Fate in New Offensive

    Sputnik/Evgeniy Paulin/KremlinRussia’s military is preparing for heavy losses ahead in a new offensive, according to a source apparently stationed at a Russian military headquarters in Ukraine, Novaya Gazeta reported.Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to send tens of thousands of men to war in Ukraine knowing very well that he is going to make them into “minced meat,” the source said.The source accused the Russian military of not taking any dangers of the offensive into account and pr

  • Teen fatally shot overnight in Irvington

    Indianapolis police are investigating the death of a juvenile who was fatally shot late Saturday night in the Irvington neighborhood.

  • Detainee's death adds to scrutiny of South Carolina jail

    A detainee's body was found dead about 18 hours after five men beat him in a South Carolina jail where the sheriff said many cell doors don't lock — the latest troubling incident in a detention center described as a “death trap” by the lawyer for a different man found dead last year with fresh rat bites on his body. Five other detainees have been charged with the murder after officers found Antonius Randolph dead in a pool of blood on the afternoon of Jan. 27. The 29-year-old accused serial rapist's death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center comes after several federal lawsuits, a troubling audit and a hiring scandal that have left the interim director promising what the Post and Courier reported as “a series of sweeping changes.”