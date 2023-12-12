Ukraine resisting Russia for 2 years is already a victory – Ukraine's National Security Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, has said that the counteroffensive was not as quick and effective as everyone had hoped, but the fact that Ukrainians have been resisting the aggressor for two years is already a great victory.

Source: Danilov in an interview with ВВС

Quote: "In May, every citizen in our country wanted the war to end quickly. There were hopes, but they didn't come true. The fact that we have been defending our country for two years is already a big victory."

Details: The BBC noted that the Ukrainian troops hoped to liberate the territories which Russia occupied during the invasion in February 2022, and cut off Russian supply routes to Crimea.

But, lacking air superiority and facing a powerful Russian defence, their efforts seem to have hit a dead end with the onset of winter.

Danilov admitted that the authorities were too optimistic, "People sometimes make mistakes. You cannot be an A-grader all your life".

He described the present situation at the front as "very difficult" and said that the old "textbooks" of war, including those of NATO, "should be sent back to the archives".

Quote from Danilov: "There hasn't been a war like the one we have in our country – not in the 20th nor the 21st Century.

I can say for sure that we won't stop. We will continue fighting for our freedom, for our independence."

Danilov is convinced that the US defence aid will be approved, "If it happens so that we receive a gift before Christmas, we will be happy with that. But if it will happen a bit later, then it shouldn't be made into a tragedy".

Answering the question whether Ukraine will lose the war if US aid stops, Danilov said, "truth is on our side".

"Will Putin destroy us before humanity's eyes? Will he be killing our children, our women, our elderly men? And will the whole world watch with their eyes closed? Then the question should be, in what world do we live?" Danilov emphasised.

He also rejected reports of tensions between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

