Ukraine responds to Iran: the only "third party" is Iranian drones

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:29

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to Iran’s statement concerning Iranian unmanned aerial weapons (UAVs) in service with the Russian army, in which Iran advised Ukraine to resist the influence of third parties.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, speaking to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The only ‘third party’ is the Iranian drones that Ukraine is shooting down in its sky. Tehran bears full responsibility for the breakdown of relations with Ukraine. Iran must immediately stop supplying Russia with weapons to kill Ukrainians with, instead of justifying its behaviour with fantasies about ‘external influence’."

Background:

  • Ukraine has stripped the Iranian ambassador of his accreditation and significantly cut the number of diplomatic staff at the Iranian embassy in connection with Iran’s supply of UAVs to Russia.

  • In response, Iran’s Foreign Ministry "advised" Ukraine to "resist the influence of third parties that want to ruin the relations between two countries".

  • It was revealed in August that Russia had received "hundreds" of UAVs from Iran for use in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, despite Washington urging Tehran not to supply them.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to respond to the fact that Russian forces are using Iranian-produced weapons.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Recommended Stories

  • Iran “regrets” diplomatic row with Ukraine

    The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it “regrets” the deterioration of bilateral relations with Ukraine, the Reuters news agency reported on Sept. 24.

  • Saudi Arabia claims Ukraine-Russia prisoner exchange was facilitated “on humanitarian grounds”

    Saudi Arabia was guided by humanitarian principles in its efforts to mediate a major prisoner of war exchange between Russia and Ukraine, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud claimed in an interview with the BBC on Sept. 23.

  • Protests in Iran turn deadly

    The Iranian government is cracking down on activists and students following eight days of the largest anti-government demonstrations the country has seen years.

  • Inside Saudi Arabia's role freeing American POWs from Putin's prison

    Two Americans were among 10 prisoners of war held by Russia freed on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is credited with playing pivotal role in the release.

  • Germany Steps Up Preparations for Emergency Gas Rationing

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is stepping up preparations for a gas emergency that would require rationing for the country’s biggest companies this winter as Russia’s squeezes flows to Europe.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekLiz Truss’s Historic Gamble With the UK Economy Is Already UnravelingLeaked Study Shows Exxon, Partners Overspent by $138 BillionUK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE Rate HikeIn a sign of growing urgency, the regulator

  • Iran protests: US to ease internet curbs for Iranians

    The move comes after Iran tries to clamp down on internet freedom to stamp out widespread protests.

  • Norway: 2nd suspect sought in Pride festival shootings

    Authorities in Norway are seeking a second suspect in a deadly shooting attack during the Norwegian capital's annual LGBTQ Pride festival, police said Friday. A 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran was arrested after the June shootings in Oslo's nightlife district that killed two people and wounded more than 20. “The hypothesis that the attack was carried out with terrorist intent has been strengthened,” prosecutor Børge Enoksen said during a press conference.

  • Anti-mobilisation protests in Russia: hundreds of protesters detained, some beaten by security forces

    ROMAN PETRENKO, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:08 Protests against the war in Ukraine and the forced mobilisation of Russians have been taking place in Russian cities, and hundreds of people have been detained.

  • ICRC did not visit captive Ukrainian POWs in Russia, ombudsman says

    Ukraine’s parliamentary ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets will seek a meeting with the leadership of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to discuss the organization failing to fulfill its mandate in regards to Ukrainian POWs in Russia, Lubinets said in a Telegram post on Sept. 24.

  • Iranian leader vows 'steadfast' probe of young woman's death

    The death of an Iranian woman in the custody of the country's morality police must be “steadfastly” investigated, Iran's president said Thursday, even as he turned the tables on the country he was visiting for the U.N. General Assembly and asked: What about all the people killed by American police? “Did all these deaths get investigated?” Ebrahim Raisi said at a news conference held in New York on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the world's leaders. Of Mahsa Amini's death, which has produced clashes between protesters and security forces in Iran, he said authorities were doing what they needed to do.

  • Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Russian suicide drone falls in private yard, injuring 6

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 23 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:41 One of the Russian suicide drones shot down in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 23 September fell into a yard of a private house, causing a fire and injuring six civilians.

  • Musk says activating Starlink, in response to Blinken on internet freedom in Iran

    The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday issued guidance expanding internet services available to Iranians despite U.S. sanctions on the country, amid protests around Iran following the death of a 22-year-old woman in custody. A Treasury official briefing reporters said: "Our understanding of Starlink is that what they provide would be commercial grade, and it would be hardware that's not covered in the general license; so that would be something they would need to write into Treasury for."

  • Ohio GOP House candidate J.R. Majewski backtracks and claims his military records don't show any evidence of combat or Afghanistan service because they're 'classified'

    Majewski borrowed a line out of Donald Trump's book, flippantly using the idea of classification as a veil of secrecy over Afghanistan combat records.

  • Zelenskyy talks about liberated territories and advises residents on how they can help the Armed Forces of Ukraine

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 23 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:44 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that since the beginning of the counteroffensive in September, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already liberated about 400 settlements in the east, and called on the residents of the occupied territories to help the defenders liberate even more Ukrainian towns and villages.

  • France and international partners announce plans to aid food production hit by Ukraine war

    PARIS (Reuters) -France this week convened a meeting with partners including African nations, United Nations bodies and the European Union to urgently address the international food crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine, said the French Elysee presidential palace. The meeting, held at the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, comes as President Emmanuel Macron this week urged neutral countries - many of which are in the global South - to side with Ukraine and the West. "Tensions on the food market are more exacerbated than ever in the context of the war in Ukraine," the French presidency said in a statement, reiterating its warning of a global food crisis caused by the war.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Russia's invasion of Ukraine 'genocidal,' requires war crime tribunal: Estonian foreign minister

    Estonia was among the first nations to demand investigations in Ukraine to determine if and to what extent Russian forces had committed war crimes during its invasion.

  • Iran: Death of Mahsa Amini sparks antigovernment protests

    Antigovernment protests have broken out across Iran following the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman while in police custody. Mahsa Amini was reportedly arrested in Tehran by Iran’s morality police for violating the country’s dress code on Sept. 13. Amini died on Sept. 16 after spending three days in a coma. Yahoo News explains how the protests spread and how the Iranian government is cracking down on dissent.

  • Russian mercenaries prepare false-flag operations on Belarusian-Ukrainian border

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:19 Mercenaries from Liga, the Russian private military company (PMC), have arrived in Minsk (Belarus). They might be involved in staging a false-flag operation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine liberate village of Yatskivka in Donetsk Oblast and improve positions near Bakhmut

    FRIDAY, 23 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:33 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated the village of Yatskivka in Donetsk Oblast and retook positions that they previously lost on the Bakhmut front. Source: Oleksii Hromov, Brigade General and Deputy Head of the Main Operative Directorate of the General Staff of the Ukrainian army, at the briefing on 23 September Quote: "By maintaining assault actions, the Defence Forces of Ukraine have established control over the settlement of Yatskivka, to the east of Os

  • 'Bros' Won't Be Released in Middle East Over Gay Sex Scenes

    Governments in the region are likely to find the film's sex scenes objectionable.