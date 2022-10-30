Ukraine responds to Russian foreign minister's statement on negotiations: condition is immediate end to war

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

IRYNA BALACHUK — SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 13:47

The only realistic proposal for possible negotiations with Russia should be an immediate end to Putin's war against Ukraine and the withdrawal of Russian troops to Russia’s borders as of late 1991.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from Nikolenko: "The only realistic proposal should be for Russia to immediately end the war against Ukraine and withdraw Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, beyond its borders as of 1991."

Details: He added that those who want to negotiate do not destroy the country's energy system so that its population freezes in winter; they do not engage in mass executions of civilians; do not shell residential areas; do not announce the mobilisation of an additional 300,000 military personnel; do not block grain supplies, and do not push forward any ultimatums.

Nikolenko believes that Lavrov's statement about readiness for negotiations is nothing more than another smoke screen to buy time against the background of the defeats of the Russian army.

According to him, as long as Russia continues to commit crimes in Ukraine, the answer should be the same, i.e. on the battlefield.

"We are grateful to the international partners who stand side by side with Ukraine in its struggle for existence. Only joint decisive efforts can stop Russia, which poses a threat to peace and security not only in Europe, but also in the world," the representative of Ukraine’s foreign ministry concluded.

Background: 

Earlier, Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister said that Vladimir Putin, the president of the aggressor country was still ready to negotiate with Ukraine. According to him, Russia is waiting for the West to be able to "offer some serious approaches that will help defuse tensions and fully take into account the interests of the Russian Federation and its security."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

