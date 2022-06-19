Ukraine to restrict Russian books, music in latest cultural break from Moscow

Max Hunder
·2 min read

By Max Hunder

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament on Sunday voted through two laws which will place severe restrictions on Russian books and music as Kyiv seeks to break many remaining cultural ties between the two countries following Moscow’s invasion.

One law will forbid the printing of books by Russian citizens, unless they renounce their Russian passport and take Ukrainian citizenship. The ban will only apply to those who held Russian citizenship after the 1991 collapse of Soviet rule.

It will also ban the commercial import of books printed in Russia, Belarus, and occupied Ukrainian territory, while also requiring special permission for the import of books in Russian from any other country.

Another law will prohibit the playing of music by post-1991 Russian citizens on media and on public transport, while also increasing quotas on Ukrainian-language speech and music content in TV and radio broadcasts.

The laws need to be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to take effect, and there is no indication that he opposes either. Both received broad support from across the chamber, including from lawmakers who had traditionally been viewed as pro-Kremlin by most of Ukraine's media and civil society.

Ukraine's Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said he was "glad to welcome" the new restrictions.

"The laws are designed to help Ukrainian authors share quality content with the widest possible audience, which after the Russian invasion do not accept any Russian creative product on a physical level," the Ukrainian cabinet's website quoted him as saying.

DERUSSIFICATION

The new rules are the latest chapter in Ukraine’s long path to shedding the legacy of hundreds of years of rule by Moscow.

Ukraine says this process, previously referred to as "decommunisation" but now more often called "derussification," is necessary to undo centuries of policies aimed at crushing Ukrainian identity.

Moscow disagrees, saying Kyiv's policies to entrench the Ukrainian language in day-to-day life oppress Ukraine's large number of Russian speakers, whose rights it claims to be upholding in what it calls its "special military operation."

This process gained momentum after Russia's 2014 invasion of Crimea and support for separatist proxies in Ukraine’s Donbas, but took on new dimensions after the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

Hundreds of locations in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, have already been earmarked for renaming to shed their associations with Russia, and a Soviet-era monument celebrating the friendship of the Ukrainian and Russian people was torn down in April, eliciting cheers from the assembled crowd.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gennady Burbulis, top Yeltsin aide and official, dies at 76

    Gennady Burbulis, a top aide to Russian President Boris Yeltsin who helped prepare and sign the 1991 pact that led to the formal breakup of the Soviet Union, has died. As secretary of state and first deputy chairman of the government from 1991-1992, Burbulis was instrumental in steering the new, post-Soviet Russian state. With Yeltsin, he was a signatory for Russia to the agreement reached on Dec. 8, 1991, with the leaders of Ukraine and Belarus to disband the Soviet Union.

  • Russians dont trust the local collaborators in Kherson and appoint their own Kherson Oblast council

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 19 JUNE 2022, 15:12 Illustrative photo of the Kherson city council building before the Russian occupation Yurii Sobolevskyi, the first deputy of the head of Kherson Oblast, revealed that the occupiers don't trust the local collaborators and have started replacing them with external personnel from CADLR [temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts].

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 10 km from Zaporizhzhia to Melitopol - Mayor of Melitopol

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - SUNDAY, 19 JUNE 2022, 14:35 Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, said that the Ukrainian military was approaching the borders of Kherson and could move the front line 10 km south on the Zaporizhzhia front.

  • After EU's nod, Ukraine vows to prevail as it battles Russian assaults

    KYIV (Reuters) -With a blessing for its EU ambitions and a pledge of unwavering support from Britain, Ukraine vowed on Saturday to prevail against Moscow as it battled Russian assaults near a key eastern city and multiple locations came under shell and missile attack. European Union countries are expected at a summit next week to grant Ukraine EU candidate status following a recommendation from the bloc's executive on Friday, putting Kyiv on course to realise an aspiration seen as out of reach before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, even if actual membership could take years. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Friday and offered a stepped-up training for Ukrainian forces.

  • Zelenska warns Russia would view EU membership refusal as Russian victory

    Olena Roshchina - Saturday, 18 June, 2022, 11:11 First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska called on Europeans not to forget about the war and to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership of the European Union because Russia will perceive the refusal to do so as a Russian victory.

  • Patriarch Kirill says occupiers in Ukraine "defend Russia on the battlefield"

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 19 JUNE 2022, 18:18 Kirill, patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, said that the Russian occupiers who invaded Ukraine are "defending Russia on the battlefield." Source: Kirill in Penza after the consecration of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, writes Radio Svoboda Quote: "Our young guys are now defending Russia on the battlefield.

  • Macron to lose parliament majority in blow for reform plans: estimates

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday was set to lose his parliamentary majority after major election gains by a newly formed left-wing alliance and the far-right, in a stunning blow to his hopes of major reform in his second term. The run-off election was decisive for Macron's second-term agenda following his re-election in April, with the 44-year-old needing a majority to secure promised tax cuts and welfare reform and raise the retirement age. His "Together" coalition was on course to be the biggest party in the next National Assembly, but on 200-260 seats well short of the 289 seats needed for a majority, according to a range of projections by five French polling firms. If confirmed, the results would severely tarnish Macron's April presidential election victory where he defeated the far-right to be the first French president to win a second term in over two decades. The new left-wing coalition NUPES under 70-year-old hard-left figurehead Jean-Luc Melenchon was on course to win 149-200 seats. The coalition, formed in May after the left suffered a debacle in April presidential elections, groups Socialists, the hard-left, Communists and greens. The left only had 60 seats in the outgoing parliament, meaning they could triple their representation. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen's National Rally party was on track for huge gains after having only eight seats in the outgoing parliament. It was due to send 60-102 MPs to the new parliament, according to the projections. - Ministers at risk &nbsp;- Falling short of the majority would force Macron into tricky partnerships with other parties on the right to force through legislation. There could now potentially be weeks of political deadlock as the president seeks to reach out to new parties. The most likely option would be an alliance with -- or poaching MPs from -- the Republicans (LR), the traditional party of the French right who are on track to win 40-80 seats. The nightmare scenario for the president -- the left winning a majority and Melenchon heading the government -- appears to have been excluded. It has been 20 years since France last had a president and prime minister from different parties, when right-winger Jacques Chirac had to work with a Socialist-dominated parliament under premier Lionel Jospin. The ruling party's campaign had been shadowed by growing concern over rising prices while new Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne failed to make an impact in sometimes lacklustre campaigning. French television reports said Borne had gone to the Elysee to talk with Macron even before the projections were published. The jobs of ministers standing for election were also on the line under a convention that they should resign if they fail to win seats. In France's Caribbean island of Guadeloupe -- where the poll is held a day early -- Justine Benin was defeated by NUPES candidate Christian Baptiste Saturday, a loss that jeopardises her role in the government as Secretary of State for the Sea. On the mainland, France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune and Environment Minister Amelie de Montchalin are facing tough challenges in their constituencies, with both likely to exit government if defeated. - Bitter exchanges - The contest between Together and NUPES has turned increasingly bitter over the last week, with Macron's allies seeking to paint their main opponents as dangerous far-leftists. Senior MP Christophe Castaner has accused Melenchon of wanting a "Soviet revolution", while Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire called him a "French (Hugo) Chavez" after the late Venezuelan autocrat. Macron headed to Ukraine last week, hoping to remind voters of his foreign policy credentials and one of Melenchon's perceived weaknesses -- his anti-NATO and anti-EU views at a time of war in Europe. Macron had before embarking on the trip called on voters to hand his coalition a "solid majority", adding "nothing would be worse than adding French disorder to the world disorder". Melenchon has promised a break from "30 years of neo-liberalism" -- meaning free-market capitalism -- and has pledged minimum wage and public spending hikes, as well as nationalisations. Turnout, seen as crucial to the outcome of the vote, was at 38.11 percent with three hours of voting to go, down on the 39.42 percent recorded in the first round on June 12 at the same stage, although up on the 35.33 percent recorded in 2017, the interior ministry said. Meanwhile, polling firms predicted that abstention rates would be between 53.5 percent and 54 percent, higher than the 52.5 percent recorded in the first round. The first-round vote served to whittle down candidates in most of the country's 577 constituencies to finalists who went head-to-head Sunday. adp-sjw/har

  • Kadyrov criticises CSTO countries for "silence" about war in Ukraine

    Ukrainska Pravda - Saturday, 18 June 2022, 20:26 Kremlin-controlled Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has accused CSTO members of not getting involved in Russia's war against Ukraine. [CSTO, or the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, is an intergovernmental military alliance in Eurasia - ed.

  • These 6 European countries paid Russia $40 billion for fuel in the three months of the war, despite impending bans and sanctions on imports

    The EU agreed to ban about 90% of Russian oil imports but is yet to impose sanctions on the country's fossil fuels, driving up demand while it can.

  • Oligarchs are 'no less' than Putin's agents, says Russia's one-time richest man: report

    Putin uses Russian business figures to influence Western politics, Mikhail Khodorkovsky tells the Financial Times, and they have no influence on him.

  • Lessons from my North Korean Appa

    My father just so happens to have been born in the northern part of Korea subsequently deemed North Korea. When he was 2 years old, he escaped to South Korea with his family before the Korean War on an auspicious hunch his father had before the borders closed.

  • Russia advances in battle for eastern Ukraine city as NATO warns of long war

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday it seized a village near Ukraine's industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, a prime target in Moscow's campaign to control the country's east, as the head of NATO predicted the war could last for years. Russia's defence ministry said it had won Metyolkine, a settlement of fewer than 800 people before the war began. Russian state news agency TASS reported that many Ukrainian fighters had surrendered there.

  • Special Operations Forces recount how the Ukrainian defenders are holding Sievierodonetsk

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 19 JUNE 2022, 16:27 The fighting groups of the Special Operations Forces together with other units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to fight for Sievierodonetsk.

  • EXPLAINER: How did Russia-Ukraine war trigger a food crisis?

    Russian hostilities in Ukraine are preventing grain from leaving the “breadbasket of the world" and making food more expensive across the globe, threatening to worsen shortages, hunger and political instability in developing countries. Together, Russia and Ukraine export nearly a third of the world’s wheat and barley, more than 70% of its sunflower oil and are big suppliers of corn. Russia is the top global fertilizer producer.

  • The Fed Can’t Fix What’s Driving Inflation. But It Can Start a Recession.

    There was something tragic about Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's latest press conference, writes J.W. Mason.

  • Israeli foreign minister to visit Turkey amid security jitters

    Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid plans to visit Turkey this week, his office said on Sunday, after months of warming ties but also recent worries voiced by Israel that its citizens could come under attack by Iranian agents in the NATO-member country. The statement said that Lapid, during his trip on Thursday, would meet with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, who last month visited Israel to encourage expanded economic cooperation. Israel has warned its citizens against travel to Turkey, citing suspected assassination or abduction plots by Iran, which has vowed to avenge the May 22 assassination of a Revolutionary Guards colonel in Tehran that it blamed on Israeli agents.

  • Russia has assured Hungary of continued gas shipments - foreign minister

    Russia has promised to continue gas shipments to Hungary and that Gazprom will fulfil its contractual obligations to the country, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview on public service radio on Sunday. In Russia's response to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine, state energy giant Gazprom has cut supplies to Denmark's Orsted (ORSTED.CO) and to Shell Energy (SHEL.L) for its contract to supply gas to Germany.

  • Poland delivers Krab self-propelled artillery to Ukraine

    Poland delivered AHS Krab self-propelled artillery mounts to Ukraine, reported the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command East on June 18.

  • Pakistan 'one step away' from exiting dirty money 'grey list' - minister

    Pakistan is "one step away" from exiting a dirty money "grey list" after the global watchdog said an on-site visit could lead to the South Asian nation's removal, the state minister for foreign affairs said on Saturday. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) kept Pakistan on the list on Friday but said a visit to verify progress on countering financing of terrorism and money laundering could lead to its removal from countries under increased monitoring.

  • Explosions heard near Kyiv, air defence system worked - head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

    Olena Roshchina - Sunday, 19 June 2022, 08:45 Explosions were heard in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv Oblast on the morning of 19 June,, and air defence forces struck a target of invaders. Source: Oleksii Kuleba, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian Pravda journalists; local residents on Telegram channels Details: A muffled sound, similar to a distant explosion, was heard in the centre of Kyiv.