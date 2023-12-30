Ukraine retaliates against Russian mass missile attack with mass drone attack

Ukrainian forces struck military facilities in the Russian city of Belgorod in response to Russia’s mass missile and drone attack against Ukraine on Dec. 29, Ukrainian news outlet RBC-Ukraine reported on Dec. 30, citing a source in Ukraine’s intelligence services.

"These are joint measures that were the result of the barbaric shelling of Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, and the killing of civilians,” the RBC source said.

“The measures are ongoing."

Explosions rocked Belgorod on Dec. 30, with Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov stating that the city was under fire from the Ukrainian military. He claimed that Ukrainian fire had struck Belgorod’s residential sector, allegedly resulting in the deaths of two children. Pro-Russian Telegram channel Mash reported that the attack had killed four people as of 2:30 p.m.

Over 70 drones were used in the attack, with explosions occurring in Moscow, Belgorod, Tula, and Tver, according to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne. A group of drones also targeted Bryansk’s Kremniy El, a major microelectronics manufacturer for Russian military equipment, including long-range missiles and Pantsyr air defense systems.

Russian air defense systems intercepted and downed 32 drones within the country's airspace at night, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed. The drones were purportedly taken down over the regions of Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, and Moscow oblasts.

