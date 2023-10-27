Ukraine retrieves 50 bodies of fallen soldiers

The bodies of 50 fallen Ukrainian defenders have been returned to Ukraine-controlled territory, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War reported on Oct. 27.

The bodies will be transported to specialized state institutions for forensic examination and identification, the headquarters said on Telegram.

The transfer was conducted in cooperation with a range of partners, including Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, the Armed Forces, the Security Service, the State Emergency Service, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The bodies of almost 2,000 soldiers have been repatriated to Ukraine in the last two years, according to the Coordination Headquarters.

Ukraine has not disclosed how many soldiers were killed in Russia’s full-scale invasion. Former Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said in July last year that this information would remain secret until the end of martial law.

“This is information that the enemy should not know because military specialists can draw many conclusions from this data and use it for analysis and planning,” Maliar said on Facebook.

