Ukraine returns 100 POWs

Ukraine conducts new exchange of prisoners with Russia

Another 100 prisoners of war (POWs) have returned to Ukraine in an exchange with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Feb. 8.

“Another 100 Ukrainians have returned home, to Ukraine,” said Zelenskyy.

“[Among them are] National Guard [troops], border guards, the Armed Forces. Most of them – defenders of Mariupol.”

Ukraine’s POW Affairs Coordination Center later said that 84 of the returned service members were defending Mariupol in early 2022, with the rest deployed elsewhere in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

This exchange brings the total number of POWs returned to Ukraine to 3,135 individuals, since the beginning of Russian invasion in February 2022.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine