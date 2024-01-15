Ukraine returns another 517 children illegally deported by Russia, some speak to Davos working group

Ukraine has repatriated 517 unlawfully deported children, as well as 2,828 adults, of which only 150 were civilians, Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced at the Peace Formula meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The aim is to repatriate every person either held hostage or captured by the aggressor nation, Lubinets said, urging other countries to assist in bringing them home.

The meeting featured speeches from deported children and relatives of civilians illegally detained by Russia. The discussions covered the return of prisoners of war and the inhumane treatment of detained Ukrainian soldiers in Russia, which violates international humanitarian law and includes torture, executions, and poor prison conditions, Lubinets said.

Russia had forcibly displaced or deported at least 19,546 children as of Sept.27, the Ukrainian government’s Children of War platform reported.

