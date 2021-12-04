Ukraine at risk of 'drowning in garbage'
The country of Ukraine has no functioning waste management system, with 33,000 illegal dumpsites, 6,100 landfills and just one waste incinerator in the nation.
The country of Ukraine has no functioning waste management system, with 33,000 illegal dumpsites, 6,100 landfills and just one waste incinerator in the nation.
Coastal marine species carried out to sea on debris are not only surviving, they’re colonizing the high seas and making new communities on the floating plastic
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has a plethora of concerns about Columbia’s atomic fuel factory. It says more study is needed before a new license is issued.
Colombian authorities seized hundreds of creepy crawlies as they were being taken illegally to Europe via the airport in capital city Bogota, officials said on Thursday. Two Germans were found with 210 plastic containers they were using to carry the arachnids, which included 232 tarantula spiders, nine spider eggs and a scorpion with seven of its young, as well as 67 roaches. Colombia, which is one of the world's 17 mega-diverse countries and boasts tens of thousands of different species, is a target for wildlife traffickers drawn by its biodiversity.
Simone was giving body *and* style in a cheeky, high-rise floral bikini.
The 120mm XM1147 AMP will replace four legacy tank rounds.
The answer to “how much savings do I need for a comfortable retirement?” is incredibly personal. By not spending every dollar you make, and never “dipping into” your investments, you’ll set yourself up for successful savings.
Whether it’s in the form of music, TV shows, skincare products or marinated meat, Korean culture is everywhere. On TikTok, Korean American creator Priscilla Kwon, who once hid her culture to fit in, amasses millions of views by sharing whatever's trending in Korea with the social media platform’s global audiences. "There's just so much attention when it comes to Korea and Korean culture right now,” Kwon explained to NextShark in an interview.
Afghanistan's Taliban government on Friday released a decree on women's rights which said women should not be considered "property" and must consent to marriage but failed to mention female access to education or work outside the home. The Taliban has been under pressure from the international community, who have mostly frozen funds for Afghanistan, to commit to upholding women's rights since the hardline Islamist group took over the country on Aug. 15. It set out the rules governing marriage and property for women, stating women should not be forced into marriage and widows should have share in their late husband's property.
New details underscore how big – but also how much of a Band-Aid – the 500-plus plan to keep Lake Mead from tanking really is.
The parents of the suspected Michigan school shooter were arrested, Hawaii's Big Island is under blizzard warning and more news to start your weekend.
Seventy-nine of the top 100 cryptos by market cap outperformed Bitcoin in 2021, here are a few of them.
With Bremer's death, it’s time he receives his due for all the work he did for the Palm Beach County golf community as well as the entire community.
The stately digs date back to 1928.
Russia on one side and Ukraine, the U.S. and its NATO allies on the other traded fresh accusations and threats.
Freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers plans to leave Ohio State after one season with the program.
The company decommissioning Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station told the NRC it will start dumping radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay in early 2022.
So far, tensions between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine have been restricted to a war of words, but could it flare into something more dangerous?
You can watch Rita and Don tend to their miracle clutch via livestream.
Max Verstappen topped the final practice ahead of qualifying for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where the Dutchman can wrap up his first Formula One world title with a flawless performance. Verstappen holds an eight-point lead over seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the standings with two races remaining. Hamilton, who was fastest in both of Friday's practices, could also leave Saudi Arabia tied with Verstappen in the standings if the Mercedes driver wins Sunday and scores maximum points.
Only trucks with the standard twin-turbo V-6 are being built, with the new iForce MAX hybrid and TRD Pro models set to arrive in the spring.