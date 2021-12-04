Ukraine at risk of 'drowning in garbage'

Reuters

Afghanistan's Taliban government on Friday released a decree on women's rights which said women should not be considered "property" and must consent to marriage but failed to mention female access to education or work outside the home. The Taliban has been under pressure from the international community, who have mostly frozen funds for Afghanistan, to commit to upholding women's rights since the hardline Islamist group took over the country on Aug. 15. It set out the rules governing marriage and property for women, stating women should not be forced into marriage and widows should have share in their late husband's property.