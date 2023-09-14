Ukraine rocks Black Sea Fleet, DPRK already sending arms, classes held in Kharkiv Metro

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Thursday, September 14, 2023.

● Explosions rock Sevastopol as two Russian ships reportedly put out of action

Powerful explosions shook the occupied city of Sevastopol in the early hours of Sep. 13 in a missile attack on a Russian naval shipyard that reportedly damaged two ships.





● More drone debris found in Romania after Russia attacks Ukraine on Sep. 13

Fragments of a UAV have been discovered in Romania following Russia’s nighttime attack on Odesa Oblast on Sep. 13, the Romanian Ministry of Defense has reported.





● Hungary threatens to introduce total ban on Ukraine agro imports

Hungary plans to implement a full national ban on Ukrainian grain imports in cooperation with Romania and Slovakia if the EU doesn’t extend the existing ban set to expire on Sep. 15, according to Hungary’s Minister of Agriculture, István Nagy, on Sep. 13.





● North Korea began supplying Russia with ammunition weeks ago — Budanov

Russia is already receiving 122mm and 152mm artillery shells as well as Grad rockets from North Korea, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told NV on Sept. 13.





● Ukraine’s authorities slipping into criticizing unfavorable polls — interview

Some 78% of Ukrainian citizens believe that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is directly responsible for corruption within the government and military administrations, according to a July 2023 survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation in partnership with the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).





● War in Ukraine left Russia unable to guarantee Armenia’s security — Pashinyan

Having committed much of its forces to the war in Ukraine, Moscow is no longer able to guarantee the security of its ally Armenia, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Politico on Sept. 13.





● General Staff releases detailed update on Ukraine’s counteroffensive

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are continuing to advance towards Melitopol and maintain the initiative around the area of Bakhmut, according to a General Staff report on Sept. 13.





● Schools set up in Kharkiv metro to protect Ukrainian kids

Kharkiv’s metro has transformed into a school for over a thousand students since the beginning of the school year, offering in-person learning, according to a report by BBC on Sep. 12.





● Ukraine’s SBU exposes officials selling ‘get-out-of-service’ certificates

Ukraine’s SBU Security Service, in collaboration with the National Police, has exposed a widespread corruption scandal implicating the entire leadership of the district military-medical commission in Odesa Oblast, according to a press release on Sep. 13.





● Zelenskyy & Duda seeking to meet but Poland won’t budge on Ukrainian grain, says pres. adviser

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish President Andrzej Duda may soon arrange a one-on-one meeting, according to chief advisor to the Polish president, Paweł Szrot, on Sep. 12.

