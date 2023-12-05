Ukraine rolls out Leopard tanks in defense strategy

Ukraine has deployed Leopard tanks to fortify its defensive positions in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts as the counteroffensive concludes for the year.

A Swedish-licensed variant of the Leopard 2A5 tank, Strv 122, is currently used to target infantry groups and ammunition depots in Kharkiv Oblast. Operating in pairs near Lyman, these Leopards have been firing around 15 rounds at Russian army positions. The tanks also play a crucial role near Avdiivka, hindering the advance of occupant forces.

On Feb. 7, the German government authorized military companies to supply 178 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine. Berlin delivered the first batch of in July 2023.

Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands have collectively pledged around 100 advanced tanks to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Ukraine's tank arsenal now boasts three distinct Leopard tank modifications: Leopard 2A6, Leopard 2A5, and Leopard 1A5, underscoring the nation's commitment to modernizing its military capabilities in the face of evolving regional challenges.

