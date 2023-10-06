Ukraine-Romania ferry crossing closed after Russian kamikaze drone attack

Ukraine's Orlivka ferry crossing to Romania's Isaccea has been temporarily closed following an overnight Russian kamikaze drone attack on port and border infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service reported on Telegram on Oct. 6.

No casualties were reported as a result of the attack.

People are urged to use alternative border crossing points with Romania until further notice. Measures are being taken to stabilize the facility’s operation.

A grain storage facility was damaged, and nine trucks set on fire in yet another Russian kamikaze drone attack targeting the port and border infrastructure in the Podunavya district of Odesa Oblast early on Oct. 6.

Romania found wreckage on its territory from what are likely Russian drones on several occasions. Russian drones damaged the Orlivka-Isaccea checkpoint overnight on Sept. 25-26.

NATO does not believe the attack was deliberate. Romania is moving its air defense systems closer to the border with Ukraine, Reuters reported.

