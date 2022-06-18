Ukraine round-up: UK PM warns of 'Ukraine fatigue' as Zelensky visits front-line cities

·3 min read
In this article:
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns from a surprise meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv
The UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned against what he called "Ukraine fatigue" setting in around the world after nearly four months of war.

Returning from a visit to the capital, Mr Johnson stressed the importance of allied nations showing they would stand by Kyiv for the long-term.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's president paid a visit to the southern cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa, where Ukrainian soldiers are holding out against Russian shelling.

Volodymyr Zelensky inspected damaged buildings and met soldiers, officials and health workers, his office said.

The Ukrainian president has met several Western leaders who have travelled to Kyiv. But he has also visited areas where fighting has been raging, in what is seen as a show of defiance aimed at Russia.

Russians dying for Putin's ambition

The Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, told the BBC the Russian public will eventually realise their young soldiers are dying for nothing more than Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambitions.

The former world heavyweight boxing champion was attending the funeral of a well-known 24-year-old anti-corruption activist when the remarks were made.

Volunteer soldier Roman Ratushny was killed in Izyum, in the Kharkiv region, on 9 June.

Mayor Klitschko, who won legions of fans across the world during his long record-breaking career, said the Russian leader was destroying millions of lives in both Ukraine and his own country.

"This is also a tragedy for Russians and for the Russian Federation. The people do not understand that right now, but I am sure they will realise very soon the reality," he said.

"The Russians die - for what? The ambition of Putin?"

Medic who filmed Mariupol horror freed

Yuliia Payevska
A file image of Yuliia Payevska

A Ukrainian paramedic who filmed casualties during the battle for the port of Mariupol has been freed after three months in Russian captivity.

President Zelensky gave no details when he announced the release of Yuliia Payevska, who is better known by the nickname Tayra.

He said only that she had been freed and was already at her home.

Russian media tried to portray her as an extreme nationalist - a description rejected by family and friends.

Footage she smuggled out of Mariupol showed Ms Payevska and her fellow medics tending to both Ukrainian and Russian wounded soldiers, according to the Associated Press, which received the video.

The 80-day siege, during which thousands of civilians and combatants were killed and much of the city was destroyed, ended in the surrender of its Ukrainian defenders in mid-May.

Ukraine deserves to host Eurovision 2021 - UK PM

Image shows Ukraine Eurovision winners
Ukrainian rap-folk band Kalush Orchestra soared to first place with 631 points in a symbolic show of public support following Russia's invasion

Turning back to UK Prime Minister's trip to Kyiv, Boris Johnson also said Ukraine should be given the chance to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

Speaking to journalists after returning from the trip, Mr Johnson said the streets there were lively and Ukrainians were "confident".

As winners of the contest in May, Ukraine should normally host the show, but organisers said on Friday they thought it would be too unsafe.

Its planners are discussing holding it in the UK instead, which came second.

