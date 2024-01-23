Ukraine is running out of ammo for its US-supplied Howitzers as it tries to fend off massive Russian attacks

Ukraine is running out of ammo for its US-supplied Howitzers, a report said.

Ukraine is outgunned at a 10 to one ratio right now, a Ukrainian soldier said.

Russia has placed its economy on a war footing, while Western aid to Ukraine has stalled.

Ukraine is running low on ammunition for its US-supplied Howitzer guns as it battles to fend off Russian attacks, CNN reported.

An artillery crew for an M109 Paladin Howitzer near Bakhmut said that shells were in short supply amid a hold-up in US aid, and they were having to ration their use.

"We cannot fulfill our tasks 100% although we want to. My crew and other crews are just waiting for it then we're ready to work around the clock," a Ukrainian commander from the 93rd Mechanized Brigade, whose call sign is Skyba, told the outlet.

While Russia has placed its economy on a war footing, gearing up its production of shells and other types of ammunition, Ukraine's supply from its Western allies is dwindling.

Russia has reportedly increased its production of shells to around two million a year, according to Ukrainian military intelligence. Meanwhile, its ally North Korea has provided an additional one million.

Despite being far wealthier, Ukraine's European allies have not yet met their target of providing Ukraine with one million shells. The US has supplied Ukraine with around two million 155 mm rounds, the type used in the Howitzer, since the conflict began, according to Defense One.

Ukraine uses around 240,000 shells a month and ammunition shortages are an increasing problem as Russia intensifies attacks on Ukrainian positions on key parts of the front line.

A new US aid package has stalled in Congress amid partisan squabbling, and a European Union aid package is being blocked by Hungary.

A Ukrainian soldier told CNN that Ukraine was being outgunned, and Russia also had Soviet-era ammunition reserves to draw on.

"The ratio is about 10 to 1. Russia is a country that produces ammo and they have strategic reserves. Yes, they use old Soviet systems. But Soviet systems can still kill," he said.

