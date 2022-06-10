Ukraine running out of ammunition, intelligence official says

Ukraine is quickly running out of ammunition as they continue to pushback against the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian Deputy Head of Military Intelligence Vadym Skibitsky said in an interview that the violent conflict has exhausted the majority of Ukrainian artillery.

Skibitsky said that overseas contributions were supplying the battle on the front line, but that Ukraine was still severely under prepared compared to their enemies.

"Everything now depends on what [the west] gives us," Skibitsky said in an interview with the Guardian. "Ukraine has one artillery piece to 10 to 15 Russian artillery pieces. Our western partners have given us about 10% of what they have."

The U.S., along with its allies, has supplied Ukraine with billions of dollars in aid and weapons to defend itself against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

"We have almost used up all of our [artillery] ammunition and are now using 155-calibre NATO standard shells. Europe is also delivering lower-caliber shells but as Europe runs out, the amount is getting smaller."

Allied leaders are still with Ukraine: last week President Biden said the U.S. plans to send advanced rocket systems and munitions to the country that will enable it to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield and promised he won’t pressure Ukraine to make concessions.

A soldier fires a howitzer sight during artillery drills of the Eastern Operational-Territorial Command of the National Guard of Ukraine, Kharkiv Region, northeastern Ukraine. Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

European and other allied countries have taken in millions of refugees displaced in the conflict in which Russia has been accused of war crimes against civilians. The U.S. has said it's willing to accept around 100,000 refugees.

And while videos and images of alleged atrocities have shocked the world, domestic crises and nearly three and a half months have pulled focus from the largest war in Europe since World War II. Now, Kyiv officials are concerned about international "war fatigue."

