Ukraine runs out of volunteers to mobilize, journalist says

Training of volunteers wishing to join the 3rd separate air assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, October 3, 2023

Ukraine will no longer see large swaths of individuals willing to mobilize voluntarily, as those keen on joining the military have already done so in 2022, Yuriy Butusov, Editor-in-Chief at Censor.NET said in an interview with NV Radio on Nov. 6.

“There will be no more volunteers to mobilize,” said Butusov.

Read also: Zelenskyy asks parliament to extend martial law, general mobilization until next February

“Everyone who wanted to mobilize, did that last year. People will join the military now only in accordance with the circumstances dictated by the law and their personal convictions.”

The journalist added that those who survived from the first wave of volunteers who went to join the army should be given a chance to rotate out and rest, and therefore it is essential to "immediately restructure the army."

Read also: Former Aidar leader warns Ukraine fighting troop shortages, mobilization not offsetting mounting casualties

“This is a continuous process of changes and reforms that must adapt to the mass mobilization of people, many of whom are not volunteers,” he said.

Read also: Journalist Yuriy Butusov tells Radio NV about Russian gains and losses at Bakhmut

“Most are not military professionals and are unprepared. This is a significant challenge that existed in the First and Second World Wars, and now in what might be termed the Third World War; we have to do it ourselves, to make these decisions.”

According to Butusov, "we need to think not about inspiration, about volunteers," but about the fact that every person, including those mobilized by mandate, must receive proper training, and be used "according to their actual abilities, not someone's imaginations."

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine