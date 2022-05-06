Ukrainian human rights lawyer investigating ‘terror’ of sexual violence amid war

Oleksandra Matviichuk, a Kyiv-based human rights lawyer and head of the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties, joins Yahoo News National Reporter Garin Flowers to discuss the allegations of rampant sexual violence, including rape, inflicted upon Ukrainian civilians by Russian forces. Matviichuk describes the difficulty of investigating this “very specific crime” due to the ongoing conflict, lack of training for first responders and a reluctance on the part of victims to share their stories.

