Ukraine Update: Russia Attacks Donbas, to Sue Over Reserves

Bloomberg News
·7 min read
In this article:
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s military shelled southern and eastern Ukraine overnight, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying Moscow had launched a new campaign focused on conquering the eastern Donbas region.

U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a call with key allies Tuesday to discuss Ukraine. The meeting comes amid efforts to coordinate supplies of heavy weapons to Kyiv as it prepares to counter Russia’s push in the east.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire renewed calls for European sanctions to extend to Russian oil as civilian casualties mount. Shelling in Donbas halted humanitarian evacuations for a third day Tuesday. Russia’s central bank will launch a legal challenge over U.S. and European sanctions that have frozen half its reserves and raised its risk of default.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Putin Plans to Meet Big Business Owners and Executives Wednesday

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Blow to Tycoons

  • World Bank Cuts 2022 Global Growth Outlook on Russia Invasion

  • Europe Expects to Pay Bulk of Ukraine’s Reconstruction Costs

  • Crypto Donations Face Ban in Ireland to Avert Russian Meddling

All times CET:

U.S. Provided Most Ukraine Support (11:05 a.m.)

The U.S. has provided the equivalent of 7.6 billion euros ($8.2 billion) to Ukraine since the Russian invasion, making it the country’s biggest supporter, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy’s Ukraine Support Tracker.

European Union members offered a total 2.9 billion euros, plus 1.4 billion euros from EU institutions and 2 billion euros from the European Investment Bank.

The data cover the period Feb. 24 through March 27 and include financial, military and humanitarian support.

Greece Seizes Russian Tanker (11:03 a.m.)

Greece has seized a Russian tanker off the island of Evoia as it seeks to enforce European sanctions against Russia, a shipping ministry official said requesting anonymity as the situation is ongoing. The tanker’s name is Pegas and it carries a Russian flag.

The seizure is related to the ship and not its load and Greece will follow all the procedures expected under European sanctions, the person said.

Bank of Russia to Sue Over Reserves (10:10 a.m.)

The Bank of Russia will challenge in court U.S. and European sanctions freezing its reserves, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said Tuesday, according to Interfax.

Calling the restrictions “unprecedented,” she didn’t specify where or when the suits might be filed. The measures have cut off access to about half of Russia’s $600 billion in foreign exchange and gold holdings.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has also threatened to sue over the limits, which he blames for preventing Russia from servicing its Eurobonds, raising fears of default.

Stellantis Suspends Production in Russia (9:36 a.m.)

Netherlands-based carmaker Stellantis has suspended manufacturing operations at its factory in Kaluga, near Moscow, “to ensure full compliance with all cross sanctions and to protect its employees.”

Stellantis had said the factory, which makes 11,000 commercial vans a year, was operating at a low level and said may have to shut because of logistical and supply problems. The maker of brands including Jeep, Peugeot and Fiat had already halted exports and imports to and from Russia last month.

Putin to Meet Big Business Wednesday (9:28 a.m.)

President Vladimir Putin will meet executives and owners of Russian big business on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the plans. No agenda has been announced, they said.

Putin told top officials on Monday that the West’s “economic blitzkrieg” didn’t work, while over the weekend he signed off on legal amendments that require Russian companies to delist their overseas shares.

The change could force tycoons including Russia’s richest man, Vladimir Potanin, as well as steel billionaires Vladimir Lisin and Alexey Mordashov, to reconfigure the ownership structure of businesses they hold in part via overseas shares paying foreign-currency dividends.

Ukraine’s Kuleba in Bulgaria (8:48 a.m.)

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrived in Bulgaria Tuesday as part of an effort to secure peace, he said on Twitter.

European Gas Falls to Lowest Since Invasion (8:42 a.m.)

European natural gas extended its decline to the lowest level since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, amid warmer weather and signs from the Kremlin that payment for the fuel in rubles isn’t expected until next month.

Benchmark Dutch gas futures fell as much as 12% to 84 euros per megawatt hour, the lowest level since Feb. 23 -- the day before Russia’s invasion of its neighbor. The front-month contract slipped for a second consecutive session, after settling 9.2% lower on April 14, ahead of the Easter holidays in Europe.

European Gas Falls to Lowest Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Biden to Host Ukraine Call (8:38 a.m.)

President Joe Biden will host a call this afternoon with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada, Poland, Romania, the U.K., the European Union, and NATO, according to Justin Trudeau’s agenda.

The leaders will discuss the war in Ukraine, the agenda says. The U.S. and its allies have been working to coordinate heavy weapons supplies to Ukraine as it prepares for a Russian offensive in the east of the country.

Polish Prime Minister to Visit Lviv (8:31 a.m.)

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will visit Lviv on Tuesday, the first foreign leader to go to Ukraine’s western city the day after it was hit by a missile strike.

Morawiecki is coming to open a temporary shelter for women and children fleeing eastern Ukraine, his aide Michal Dworczyk said on his Twitter account.

Seven people were killed in the missile strike on the city, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said. Eleven others were wounded. Morawiecki will also visit those casuakties during his trip, 300polityka.pl website reported without saying where it got the information.

Donbas Shelling Halts Evacuations for Third Day (8:30 a.m.)

No humanitarian corridors will open for the third consecutive day on Tuesday because of intensive shelling in Dobas, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Russia refused to allow safe passage for civilians fleeing the port of Mariupol via Berdyansk. “Difficult negotiations” under way to secure evacuation routes in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions, Vereshchuk said.

France’s Le Maire Urges Russia Oil Embargo (8:29 a.m.)

France is pushing for a European embargo on Russian oil imports despite hesitation from some countries, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, denying reports that French officials are stalling until after the final round of presidential elections on Sunday.

Speaking on French radio Europe 1, Le Maire said Russia’s assault on the Donbas could convince some governments that the move was more necessary now “than ever.”

“If we haven’t got there today it isn’t because France doesn’t want to, it’s because certain European partners are still hesitating,” he said, adding that it may take a “few weeks” to get achieve consensus.

France has been pushing publicly for sanctions on Russian oil for but has faced resistance from some European nations, including Germany, worried about the impact on domestic economies.

Russian Strikes Target Ukraine’s South and East (7:53 a.m)

Russia’s navy has moved almost 200 km (125 miles) away from Ukraine shores, according to the Ukrainian military. That’s after the recent sinking of its flagship Black Fleet missile cruiser Moskva. Russian ships are still impeding Ukrainian navigation, it said.

At the same time, Russian troops are enforcing air defenses near Kharkiv in the northeast, while local officials said there were explosions overnight in the Dnipro region in central Ukraine and Mykolayiv in the south.

The mayor of the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson, Ihor Kolykhayev, wrote to Ukrainian leaders asking for guidance on how to operate, Ukrainska Pravda reported. “Ukraine’s government bodies have stopped functioning in Kherson,” Kolykhayev said in the letter, the outlet reported.

Zelenskiy Says Russia Starts Donbas Assault (11:10 p.m.)

“It can now be stated that Russian troops have begun the battle for Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address Monday. “In the east and south of our country, the occupiers are recently trying to attack in a little more thought-out manner than before.”

Russian forces were already shelling the area heavily. Russia has been assembling large numbers of troops in eastern Ukraine for weeks even as it pulled out of areas near Kyiv. Moscow has not announced the start of a major offensive.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

    Mila Panchenko found herself on a station platform in southwest Russia after lack of food and water forced her to hand herself over to pro-Russian forces to escape the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol. At the station in Taganrog, a port on the Sea of Azov, she was put on a train along with around 200 other Ukrainians and told they were being transported to another part of Russia's Rostov region, which borders Ukraine. In addition to Panchenko, Reuters spoke to another Ukrainian woman - Natalia Bil-Maer - who escaped Mariupol last month, as well as the relatives of two other refugees.