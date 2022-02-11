  • Oops!
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Biden holds virtual meeting with NATO allies, other leaders as diplomatic talks stall

Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY
·5 min read
WASHINGTON – Fears of a Cold War continued to grip Eastern Europe Friday as diplomatic talks in Berlin and Moscow failed to defuse the Russian stand-off at Ukraine's border, prompting a stark warning from the top U.S. diplomat that an invasion could "begin at any time."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. continued "to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border."

Blinken's comments followed a day of meetings in Melbourne, Australia, where he met with his counterparts from the Quad coalition countries of Australia, India and Japan.

Russian troops conducted military exercises and drills for a second day near Ukraine's borders, a move that raised concerns about whether Moscow is moving forward with an invasion.

"As we've said before, we're in a window when an invasion could begin at any time - and to be clear that includes during the Olympics," Blinken said.

He said the U.S. continued to "draw down our embassy" and reiterated that any American citizens who are still in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible.

Here's the latest in the unfolding crisis in Ukraine:

Biden held virtual call with NATO allies, other leaders on Ukraine

President Joe Biden held a call Friday morning with Transatlantic leaders on Russia's military build-up around Ukraine, according to the White House.

The presidentspoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada; European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; European Council President Charles Michel; President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany; Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy; NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; President Andrzej Duda of Poland; President Klaus Iohannis of Romania and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom.

The call came after Britain's Defense Secretary Ben Wallace visited Moscow Friday to continue diplomatic efforts to defuse the stand-off.

He met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who said “the military-political situation in Europe is growing increasingly tense, and not at our fault.”

Wallace described the talks as "constructive and frank" and said he received assurances that Russia has no plans to launch an invasion.

“I heard clearly from the Russian government that they had no intention of invading Ukraine,” Wallace told reporters in Moscow. “We will judge that statement on the evidence."

NATO chief visits Black Sea region

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg arrived at a Romanian military base in the Black Sea region on Friday where he praised deployment of an additional 1,000 U.S. troops.

“This is a powerful demonstration of trans-Atlantic unity,” Stoltenberg said. “From here in the Black Sea region, all the way to the Baltic, allies are stepping up to reinforce NATO’s presence at this critical time."

Bulgaria, which neighbors Romania, was also due to receive Spanish jets as part of ongoing efforts to bolster additional forces and support in NATO's eastern flank countries amid ongoing tensions.

The visit came as Moscow announced sweeping drills in the Black and Azov Seas in the coming days and closed large areas for commercial shipping, drawing a strong protest from Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia and its ally Belarus are beginning 10 days of war games near Ukraine's northern border, which includes drills using live ammunition.

“There is a risk for a full-fledged invasion,” Stoltenberg said, but added other threats were lurking too, “including attempts to topple the government in Kyiv.”

Despite a string of meetings across Europe this week, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the standoff remain at a stalemate. Officials from Ukraine and Russia, along with France and Germany, held talks in Berlin Friday but the meeting failed to show any signs of a breakthrough.

"Unfortunately, almost nine hours of talks have ended without any significant results," Russian Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said.

A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany in a similar so-called Normandy format helped halt large-scale battles in the wake of the 2014 Russian invasion of the Crimean Peninsula, but regular skirmishes have continued. The Kremlin has accused Kyiv of sabotaging the agreement, and Ukrainian officials argued in recent weeks that implementing it would hurt their country.

Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine

Biden repeated a warning for Americans still in Ukraine to leave as soon as possible.

He said Thursday he has no plans to send troops into Ukraine to rescue U.S. citizens in the event of a Russian invasion, saying Americans and Russians shooting at each other would amount to a "world war."

“It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization. We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly," Biden said in an interview with NBC Nightly News' Lester Holt.

Asked if there was a scenario in which he would deploy troops to help evacuate Americans, Biden said: "There's not. That's a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another."

The president repeated a warning for Americans still in Ukraine to leave now, adding: "We’re in a very different world than we’ve ever been."

More than 100,000 Russian troops have massed along the Ukrainian border, stoking fears that an incursion could come at any time. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he has no plans to invade Ukraine, but his forces continue to conduct military drills along the border. NATO allies have responded by shoring up military support along the eastern flank.

Biden said he has told Putin that any action that would affect Americans would escalate the already tense stand-off.

'I'm hoping that, if in fact he's foolish enough to go in, he's smart enough not to ... do anything that would negatively impact on American citizens," Biden said.

Asked if he's told Putin that Americans would be a red line, Biden responded: "I didn't have to tell him that. I've spoken about that. He knows that," he said.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cold War fears grip Eastern Europe over Ukraine standoff with Russia

