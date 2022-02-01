Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LORI HINNANT
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    6th President of Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — A series of high level talks are in the works on Tuesday to avert the threat of war as Russian troops mass by the tens of thousands on the borders of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to make an appearance with the Hungarian prime minister, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking a break from his troubles at home for a meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Kremlin also announced Putin's in-person meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron “in the foreseeable future.”

CROSSED DIPLOMATIC MESSAGING

Russia denies it has sent a reponse to the U.S. proposal aimed at deescalating the Ukraine crisis.

Multiple Biden administration officials said that the Russian government had provided a written response to the U.S. proposals, but Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on Tuesday told Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency that this was “not true.”

The agency also cited an unnamed senior diplomat in the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent a message to his Western colleagues, including U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken about “the principle of indivisibility of security,” but it wasn’t a response to Washington’s proposals.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that there has been “confusion” — Russia’s response to the U.S. proposals is still in the works, and what was sent “were other considerations, on a somewhat different issue.”

Lavrov and Blinken are scheduled to speak Tuesday.

__ Daria Litvinova

WHAT WOULD A UKRAINIAN RESISTANCE LOOK LIKE?

The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv is divided between people who are enthusiastically volunteering to join a civil resistance to a potential Russian invasion and those who just want to live their lives.

Which side wins out in Kharkiv, which is Ukraine's second largest city and is just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from where Russian troops are massing, could well determine the fate of the country.

A guerrilla war fought by dentists, coaches and housewives defending a hometown of a thousand basement shelters would be a nightmare for Russian military planners, according to both analysts and U.S. intelligence officials. And that's exactly what many people in Kharkiv — and across Ukraine — say they're planning.

“Both our generation and our children are ready to defend themselves. This will not be an easy war,” said Maryna Tseluiko, a 40-year-old baker who signed up as a reservist with her 18-year-old daughter in Kyiv.

__ Mystyslav Chernov and Lori Hinnant

UKRAINE SECURITY CHIEF WARNS AGAINST INTERNAL UNREST

Ukraine’s security chief said Russian forces massed on the border haven't made the kind of preparations that signal an imminent invasion, and he warned that sowing panic could lead to internal unrest that would benefit Moscow.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, told The Associated Press that about 120,000 Russian troops are concentrated near Ukraine and Moscow, but said an imminent invasion would require massive preparations that would be easily spotted.

“We can’t allow panic in the country,” Danilov told the AP. ““It’s very difficult for us to maintain control over the economic situation when all the media keep saying that the war will start tomorrow. Panic is a sister of defeat.”

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes to achieve his goal of destroying Ukraine through internal destabilization even without an invasion.

__ Yuras Karmanau

___

Follow all AP stories on Russia and Ukraine tensions at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dominic Raab 'cannot substantiate' Boris Johnson's claim that Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile

    Dominic Raab has said he cannot substantiate a claim made by Boris Johnson that Sir Keir Starmer “failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile”.

  • Virus infections for Olympic athletes, coaches rising faster

    Athletes and team officials are testing positive for COVID-19 at much higher rates than other people arriving in China for the Beijing Olympics, organizers said Tuesday. The positive test rate of 4.2% for athletes and officials compared to 0.66% for Olympic “stakeholders,” a group which includes workers and media. Only seven of 1,059 people in that category arriving at Beijing were positive in similar tests Monday.

  • AP PHOTOS: Savoring lucky Lunar New Year's eve dish at home

    Tighter COVID-19 restrictions, including a ban on dining in restaurants after 6 p.m., mean many Hong Kong families are eating their reunion dinner on Lunar New Year’s eve at home this year. The traditional dish known as “poon choi," or “basin food,” is a large dish filled with lotus root, radish, taro and more expensive delicacies such as prawns, abalones and meat layered on top. To make up for lost business from the dining-in restrictions, many restaurants are offering “poon choi” takeaways.

  • Russia responds in writing to U.S. proposal on Ukraine crisis ahead of Blinken-Lavrov call

    U.S. officials have received a written response from Russia's government to the American proposal on de-escalating Ukraine border tensions, the State Department said on Monday.Why it matters: The letter comes ahead of a Tuesday phone call between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and as an estimated 100,000 troops from Moscow amassed at Ukraine's border raise concerns of an imminent Russian invasion.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Marke

  • The entire federal prison system is on lockdown after 2 people were killed at a Texas facility

    A Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman said the lockdown was imposed out of an "abundance of caution" after a deadly gang fight.

  • Russia delivers written response to US over Ukraine-related proposal

    Russia has delivered a written response to the U.S.'s proposal for deescalating tensions at the Ukrainian border."We can confirm we received a written follow-up from Russia," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill on Monday."It would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we'll leave it up to Russia if they want to discuss their response. We remain fully committed to dialogue to address these issues and will continue...

  • AFCON wrap: Salah, Mane star as Egypt and Senegal seal semi berths

    Sadio Mane and Senegal held off the challenge of underdogs Equatorial Guinea and will meet the next Cinderella story of the tournament: Burkina Faso.

  • Black History Month, another winter storm, Lunar New Year: 5 things to know Tuesday

    Another week, another winter storm; Black History Month begins; millions celebrate Lunar New Year and more news to start your Tuesday.

  • On Lunar New Year, Chinese pray outside shut temples

    Chinese people on Tuesday rang in the Lunar New Year despite pandemic restrictions, as small crowds gathered outside shut temples offering traditional prayers for the Year of the Tiger. At the Lama Temple in Beijing, dozens of people gathered to bow in prayer before the ornate west gate of the Tibetan Buddhist site that was often thronged with worshipers before the pandemic. Wang Ying, who works at an accounting firm, said praying outside the temple was better than burning incense at home.

  • Budget 2022: Can India spending spree boost Covid-hit economy?

    The government unveiled huge spending plans on infrastructure projects in this year's budget.

  • U.N. report says Taliban killed have killed scores of former Afghan officials, others

    A U.N. report seen by Reuters says the Taliban and its allies are believed to have killed scores of former Afghan officials, security force members and people who worked with the international military contingent since the U.S.-led pullout. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ report to the U.N. Security Council paints a picture of worsening living conditions for Afghanistan’s 39 million people despite an end of combat with the Taliban's takeover in August. "An entire complex social and economic system is shutting down," Guterres said.

  • Whoopi Goldberg sorry for Holocaust not about race remark

    The actress Whoopi Goldberg has apologized for saying the Holocaust was not about race, comments that caused a backlash. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, 'The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.'

  • North Carolina’s coastal highway is disappearing – so I took a road trip

    The islands no longer resemble what I knew as a child, as high tides and storms gnaw constantly at the road. Around here, change is non-negotiable Driving North Carolina’s Highway 12. Photograph: Travis Dove/The Guardian A few months ago, I decided I wanted to drive the entirety of Highway 12 – a slim highway that snakes along North Carolina’s barrier islands – before the climate crisis alters it further. Though I spent much of my childhood on the southern part of North Carolina’s coast, these o

  • White Lives Matter movement stickers posted around Collierville, Germantown

    Reports across social media showed stickers with "Love White Children" and a QR code linking to a group-chat for White Lives Matter in Tennessee.

  • Avenatti wavers on testifying in trial vs. Stormy Daniels

    Michael Avenatti wavered Monday when asked whether he plans to take the witness stand in his own defense at a fraud trial in which he's accused of stealing $300,000 in book proceeds from porn actor Stormy Daniels. Avenatti, who is acting as his own attorney, first told U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman he hadn't made up his mind about testifying. The exchange came after the government rested its case in federal court in Manhattan in which Avenatti is expected to put on the bulk of his defense case Tuesday.

  • Youngkin hustles to push swing state Virginia to the right

    Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has used his first two weeks in office to push Virginia firmly to the right, attempting a dramatic political shift in a state once considered reliably Democratic that's being closely watched by others in the GOP. In his opening days, the new governor issued executive orders methodically checking off his top campaign promises. The orders undermined classroom mask mandates, aimed to restrict how students are taught about racism, approved an investigation into a wealthy suburban Washington school district that's become a national symbol for battles over so-called parents' rights, and attempted to scrap Virginia's participation in a carbon-limiting initiative meant to combat climate change. Youngkin has also expanded the duties of a state diversity officer created by his Democratic predecessor to include being an “ambassador for unborn children” as Virginia dropped its opposition before the Supreme Court to a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

  • FBI chief: Threat from China 'more brazen' than ever before

    The threat to the West from the Chinese government is “more brazen” and damaging than ever before, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Monday night in accusing Beijing of stealing American ideas and innovation and launching massive hacking operations. The speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library amounted to a stinging rebuke of the Chinese government just days before Beijing is set to occupy the global stage by hosting the Winter Olympics. It made clear that even as American foreign policy remains consumed by Russia-Ukraine tensions, the U.S. continues to regard China as its biggest threat to long-term economic security.

  • Anderson Cooper Spots Most 'Revealing Statement' From Donald Trump's Rally

    Donald Trump says "the quiet part out loud" over and over again in the CNN anchor's review of the former president's Texas event.

  • Trump told Giuliani to call the Department of Homeland Security to see if they could 'take control of voting machines': NYT report

    Trump asked Giuliani to call DHS after he rejected a proposal that originated with retired Army colonel Phil Waldron to use the Pentagon for the plan.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Sen. Lindsey Graham after he called it 'inappropriate' for Trump to float pardons for Capitol rioters

    Greene said Graham "pretends to be a friend to President Trump," adding "aren't we all sick and tired of those kind of 'friends.'"