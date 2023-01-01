New year in Ukraine: Russia 'deliberately targeting residential areas,' Ukrainian foreign minister says

Residents in Kyiv celebrating the new year were interrupted by air raid sirens and a hail of missiles, in what Ukrainian officials are calling targeted attacks on civilians.

Dozens were wounded New Year's Eve and into the early hours of 2023 as rockets hit the capital city and around the country, in the wake of a widespread Russian battering of Ukrainian power and water infrastructure last week. Attacks on infrastructure have increased dire conditions for Ukrainians amid freezing temperatures.

"This time, Russia’s mass missile attack is deliberately targeting residential areas, not even our energy infrastructure," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Saturday.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two schools were damaged in the latest attacks, including a kindergarten.

In Kherson, at least one person was killed amid shelling Saturday night that also blew out the windows in a children's hospital, deputy presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko said. One woman also died in a rocket attack in the eastern town of Khmelnytskyi, the city’s mayor said.

Instead of fireworks, some Ukrainians said they watched sparks light up the sky as Ukrainian forces defended against Russian attacks.

“Of course it was hard to celebrate fully because we understand that our soldiers can’t be with their family,” Kyiv resident Evheniya Shulzhenko said.

A member of the security forces stands near a destroyed building that was struck by a Russian missile on New Years Day on January 01, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Other developments:

►Russia launched 20 cruise missiles over Ukraine on Saturday afternoon, of which Ukrainian forces shot down 12, according to Ukrainian military chief Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

►At least two people were killed near the northeastern city of Kharkiv, and at least seven were wounded across the country Thursday in an assault on Ukrainian power and water infrastructure, according to preliminary assessments.

Zelenskyy gives New Year's Eve address, says Ukraine will not forgive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed never to forgive Russia for its onslaught in a speech Saturday, shortly after a barrage of missiles were launched over Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is “hiding behind the military, behind missiles, behind the walls of his residences and palaces.”

"No one in the world will forgive you for this. Ukraine will not forgive," Zelenskyy said, addressing Russians in their own language.

In his New Year's Eve address, Zelenskyy recapped what he called the "Year of Ukraine," which he said started on Feb. 24, 2022, with the sounds of the first explosions as Russia invaded.

He said his wish for Ukrainians in 2023 is victory, and a "year of return" — to their homes for those who have fled and to normalcy for the country.

'Let us not lose hope': Pope Francis calls for peace

Pope Francis, who has repeatedly decried the war in Ukraine and its devastation, recalled those who are victims of war as he presided over a New Year's Day Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died.

“At the beginning of this year, we need hope, just as the Earth needs rain,” Francis said in his homily.

While addressing the faithful in St. Peter's Square, the pope cited the “intolerable” war in Ukraine, which began more than 10 months ago, and conflicts elsewhere other places in the world.

Yet, Francis said, “let us not lose hope” that peace will prevail.

“In the entire world, in all peoples, a cry is rising, ‘No to war, no to re-armament,’ but (may) the resources go to development, health, food, education, work."

Contributing: The Associated Press

