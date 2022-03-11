Ukraine Update: Putin Plans to Bring Fighters From Middle East

(Bloomberg) -- Two cities in western Ukraine far from the site of the fighting to date were hit by airstrikes overnight. Russia’s Defense Ministry said it destroyed airfields at Ivano-Frankivsk and Lutsk via long-distance strikes. Officials in Ukraine didn’t confirm the extent of damage.

The mayor of Kyiv said on Thursday that almost half the capital’s citizens have fled since Russia began attacking the city. The Associated Press reported that new satellite photos appear to show a massive Russian military convoy outside Kyiv has scattered into nearby towns and forests.

The EU has proposed to double the size of its European Peace Facility, which provides lethal and non-lethal weapons to Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden is set to call for an end to normal trade relations with Russia, while the Senate approved a $1.5 trillion federal funding bill that includes aid to help Ukraine respond to the war.

Key Developments

All times CET:

Putin to Send Fighters From Middle East to Ukraine (9:50 a.m. CET)

Russia will send thousands of fighters from the Middle East, along with weapons, to join its forces in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

“We need to help them get to the war zone,” Putin told members of his Security Council on a video call during which Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia had received more than 16,000 applications to fight in the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine. Putin also endorsed a proposal to send more weapons, including anti-aircraft systems, to the separatist forces there.

While reiterating that Moscow’s operation in Ukraine is going “according to plan,” Shoigu appealed to Putin to deploy more weapons along Russia’s western border, to counter what he said was a buildup in the area by the U.S. and its allies. NATO moved additional troops and weapons into to the region following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine Plans 12 Humanitarian Corridors Friday (9:40 a.m.)

Twelve humanitarian corridors are planned for Friday to evacuate civilians in Ukraine. Two of them, leading to and from Mariupol and Volnovakha, will be possible only if a cease-fire is respected and if the route is de-mined, officials said. Evacuation buses have already left Energodar.

Slovenia’s Jansa Calls for Full Russian Energy Import Ban (9:15 a.m.)

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, calling Russian military attacks on civilians in Ukraine a war crime, said the European Union must impose a complete ban on Russian energy imports “as soon as possible.”

“It’s not a question if this will happen, the question is when,” Jansa said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Versailles, France, as EU leaders met for a second day. Restrictions should cover “all imports from Russia – coal, gas, oil – and we all know that we will suffer for a period, but we have to do it as quickly as possible.”

In Hungary, which is highly dependent on Russian energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban predicted that the EU won’t sanction oil and gas flows.

Majority of German Voters Back Russian Energy Embargo (8:30 a.m.)

More than half of German voters are in favor of ending imports of the Russian oil and gas that Europe’s biggest economy heavily relies on, even if that creates shortages, according to a poll for public broadcaster ZDF.

Among 1,345 Germans surveyed March 8-10 by telephone, 55% said they supported a ban and 39% were against, ZDF said. The ruling coalition in Berlin has ruled out ending Russian energy imports, arguing that it could have drastic consequences, including businesses shutting and hospitals and schools being unable to function. Germany gets about half of its gas and coal from Russia and around a third of its oil.

Oil Heads for Weekly Loss,Equity Futures Waver (7:56 a.m.)

Oil is heading for the biggest weekly decline since November, slipping after a period of wild trading and surge in prices that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Futures in New York fluctuated near $106 a barrel early Friday. Prices are down more than 8% this week after the market was rocked by news of the U.S. ban on Russian crude imports.

Equity futures in the U.S. and Europe inched up, with another volatile day potentially in store for stocks. Russia’s ruble was indicated weaker in offshore markets.

Western Ukrainian Cities Come Under Fire (7:41 a.m.)

Ukraine’s alarm system didn’t operate properly to warn people of incoming air strikes, according to the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk city, Ruslan Martsynkiv. Lutsk, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Kyiv, was also hit; officials there said two people were killed and six wounded.

The eastern city of Dnipro was targeted by airstrikes overnight, with one person killed, officials said.

Biden Set to Call for End of Russia’s Preferred Trade Status (4:44 a.m.)

Biden’s move on Friday will clear the way for increased tariffs on Russian imports, according to people familiar with the matter.

His announcement will come alongside the Group of Seven nations and European Union leaders, the people said. The president can’t unilaterally change Russia’s trade status because that authority lies with Congress, where Democratic and Republican lawmakers have called for the revocation.

Suspending normal trade relations with the U.S., which other countries call most-favored nation status, would put Russia in the company of Cuba and North Korea.

China Reaffirms Support for Cease-Fire Talks (3:17 a.m.)

Premier Li Keqiang reiterated China’s support for cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine, while continuing to avoid criticizing the invasion ordered last month by Putin.

China has sought to avoid taking a clear side in the war, urging talks and protecting civilians while abstaining from UN resolutions and voicing support for the “legitimate security concerns” cited by Putin to justify the assault.

EU Leaders Say Ukraine Belongs in ‘European Family’ (3:13 a.m.)

The joint statement from EU leaders said they would support Ukraine “in pursuing its European path” and that it belongs in the “European family,” but stopped short of mentioning any special or accelerated candidacy status.

The Baltic nations and Poland had been pushing for a more fulsome blessing for Ukraine’s interest in joining the EU, but Germany and the Netherlands argued there was no way to circumvent or speed up the process.

Leaders meet Friday for the second day of their informal summit at Versailles near Paris.

Russia May Seize Assets of U.S. Firms, Psaki Says (2:50 a.m.)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, in Twitter post, said U.S. is aware of reports that Russia may be considering seizing assets of U.S., international companies that have announced plans to suspend operations in the country.

“Any lawless decision by Russia to seize the assets of these companies will ultimately result in even more economic pain for Russia. It will compound the clear message to the global business community that Russia is not a safe place to invest and do business,” Psaki said.

Russia Asks for Security Council Meeting (1:28 a.m.)

Russia said Thursday that it had asked for a United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss its disputed claims of “military biological activities of the U.S.” in Ukraine. U.S. and Ukrainian officials have called the allegations part of a possible false-flag operation.

Zelenskiy Says 40,000 More Civilians Evacuated (11:30 p.m.)

More than 40,000 civilians were able to leave combat zones Thursday, bringing the total number of those evacuated since humanitarian corridors were opened to about 100,000, Zelenskiy said in a video address.

He said the southern cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha remain fully blocked off by Russian forces, with attacks persisting near what is supposed to be a corridor.

IAEA Can’t Confirm Reports Power Restored at Chernobyl (10:30 p.m.)

The International Atomic Energy Agency hasn’t yet confirmed reports of energy restoration at Chernobyl amid a loss of communication with the nuclear power plant. Ukraine’s nuclear regulator had told the IAEA that diesel generators were powering systems important for safety.

At the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, also under the control of Russian forces, it’s not currently possible to deliver necessary spare parts, equipment and specialized personnel to carry out planned repairs. Maintenance has been reduced to minimum levels, the IAEA said.

IMF Warns of Russian Debt Default (9:15 p.m.)

The International Monetary Fund joined a growing chorus that’s warning of a risk that Russia will default on debt obligations following its invasion of Ukraine. A Russian default is no longer “an improbable event,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters Thursday.

