Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DEREK GATOPOULOS
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Concern about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe's largest nuclear power plant persisted as Ukrainian authorities said Saturday that Russian forces fired on areas just across the river and Russia claimed Ukrainian shelling hit a building where nuclear fuel is stored.

Authorities were distributing iodine tablets to residents who live near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in case of radiation exposure, which can cause health problems depending on the amount a person absorbs.

Much of the concern centers on the cooling systems for the plant's nuclear reactors. The systems require power to run, and the plant was temporarily knocked offline Thursday because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. A cooling system failure could cause a nuclear meltdown.

Russian forces occupied the nuclear plant complex early in the 6-month-old war in Ukraine, and Ukrainian workers have kept it running. The Ukrainian and Russian governments have repeatedly accused the other of shelling the complex and nearby areas, raising fears of a possible catastrophe.

Periodic shelling has damaged the power station's infrastructure, Ukraine’s nuclear power operator, Energoatom, said Saturday. "There are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and the fire hazard is high,” it said.

In the latest conflicting attack reports, the governor of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, said Saturday that Grad missiles and artillery shells hit the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each located about 10 kilometers (6 miles) and across the Dnieper River from the plant,

But Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Ukrainian forces had fired on the plant from Marhanets. Over the past day, 17 Ukrainian shells hit the plant, with four striking the roof of a building that stores nuclear fuel, he said.

It was not immediately possible to verify either account given restrictions on journalists' movements and the ongoing fighting.

The U.N.‘s atomic energy agency has tried to work out an agreement to send a team in to inspect and help secure the plant. Officials said preparations for the visit were underway, but it remained unclear when it might take place.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was essential for International Atomic Energy Agency representatives to get to the plant as soon as possible and to help keep it "under permanent Ukrainian control.”

“The situation remains precarious and dangerous,” Zelenskyy said in latest nightly address. “Any repetition of (Thursday's) events, i.e., any disconnection of the station from the grid or any actions by Russia that could trigger the shut down of the reactors, will once again put the station one step away from disaster.”

Ukraine has claimed Russia is using the power plant as a shield by storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it. Moscow, for its part, accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the nuclear complex.

The dispute over the plant led Russia late Friday to block agreement on the final document of the four-week-long review of the U.N. treaty that is considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament. The draft document of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty review conference criticized Russia's takeover of the Zaporizhzhia plant.

The deputy head of Russia's delegation said the conference became “a political hostage” to countries that were trying “to settle scores with Russia by raising issues that are not directly related to the treaty.”

Elsewhere in Ukraine, one person was killed and another wounded in Russian firing in the Mykolaiv region, local government officials said. Mykolaiv city is an important Black Sea port and shipbuilding center.

The governor of the eastern Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said Saturday that two people were killed in Russian firing on the city of Bakhmut, a significant target for Russian and separatist forces seeking to take control of the parts of the region they do not already hold.

The British government said Saturday that it was giving Ukraine underwater drones and training sailors to use them to clear mines from the ravaged country's coastline. Mines laid in the Black Sea during the war have hampered seaborne exports of Ukrainian grain to world markets, although an agreement reached in July has allowed shipments to resume along a single corridor.

More than 1 million metric tons of Ukrainian foodstuffs have been shipped since the start of August under the Black Sea grain deal, the United Nations said Saturday.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Satellite images show Russian troops stationed by Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant

    The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been shelled in recent days as satellite images show an increased number of Russian troops there.

  • Diplomacy, business and break-dance on Macron's Algeria trip

    French President Emmanuel Macron is meeting would-be Olympic break-dancers Saturday and visited an Algerian record store celebrated by a famous DJ, a feel-good interlude during a trip to Algeria dominated by delicate diplomacy. Both stops were seen as part of Macron relying on young people to pitch Franco-Algerian relations forward after decades of tensions over colonial-era wrongs and related disputes since Algeria’s hard-won independence in 1962. The French leader visited Disco Maghreb, an iconic record store In the western Algerian city of Oran and a recording label for artists who perform traditional Rai music.

  • Serbia's leader says EuroPride won't happen due to threats

    Serbia won't allow a pan-European LGBTQ Pride event to take place in Belgrade next month, the president said Saturday, citing threats from right-wing extremists and fears of clashes. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced the decision to cancel the Sept. 12-18 EuroPride celebration during a news conference where he also proposed extending the term of Serbia's prime minister, who identifies as a lesbian. Members of the European Pride Organizers Association chose Serbia's capital three years ago to host the annual event.

  • Natural Gas Is Soaring on Russian Supply Cuts. The West Is Holding Firm.

    Western powers are standing firm against Vladimir Putin, even as Russia’s natural-gas export cuts boost prices and set Europe up for a chilly winter.

  • US suspends Chinese airline flights in COVID-19 dispute

    The U.S. government is suspending 26 flights by Chinese airlines from the United States to China in a dispute over anti-virus controls after Beijing suspended flights by American carriers. The Department of Transportation on Thursday complained Beijing violated an air travel agreement and treated airlines unfairly under a system that requires them to suspend flights if passengers test positive for COVID-19. U.S. regulators suspended seven flights by Air China Ltd. from New York City and a total of 19 flights from Los Angeles by Air China, China Eastern Airlines Ltd., China Southern Airlines Ltd. and Xiamen Airlines Ltd., according to the Department of Transportation.

  • FBI's Mar-a-Lago Search Affidavit Filled With Redactions

    The FBI affidavit that was used to get a search warrant for former President&nbsp;Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was made public, with large sections of it blacked out. Bloomberg's Joe Mathieu has more on "Balance of Power."

  • Jamie Campbell Bower said 'Stranger Things' fans tried to get him to apologize to costar Joseph Quinn for Eddie's death

    Jamie Campbell Bower said that he's "not sorry" for the death of Joseph Quinn's character, Eddie, in season four of "Stranger Things."

  • China Deploys Rain-Seeding Drones to End Drought in Sichuan

    (Bloomberg) -- China is using two massive drones to seed rainclouds in Sichuan province to try to end a devastating drought that has choked power output and disrupted supply chains of global giants like Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian Co

  • Margaret Thatcher blocked US from re-arming Argentina after the Falklands War

    Margaret Thatcher lobbied Ronald Reagan to block Argentina from rebuilding its shattered air force five years after the Falklands conflict, declassified US documents have revealed.

  • US, Iran Near Nuclear Deal Whose Final Push May Still Take Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and Iran remain at loggerheads over key details of an emerging deal to revive a landmark nuclear agreement and may need several weeks to resolve their differences, according to officials familiar with the talks. Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Stash at Mar-a-Lago Included Highly Classified DocumentsPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleBiden Mocks Trump’s Claim He Declassified Mar-a-

  • Fears of a radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant

    Authorities began distributing iodine tablets to residents near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Friday in case of a radiation leak, amid mounting fears that the fighting around the complex could trigger a catastrophe. The move came a day after the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. The incident heightened dread of a nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the 1986 explosion at Chernobyl.

  • Giant eye murals bear witness to Palestinians in Jerusalem

    A group of artists has filled a Palestinian area of east Jerusalem with paintings of large, wide-open eyes. The murals are a reminder that all eyes are on the neighborhood of Silwan, a flashpoint where Palestinians say Israeli forces and settlers are working to drive them out of their homes. The eye murals are so giant that they make you feel they are watching you wherever you walk in the neighborhood.

  • Harvard Law professor mocked after thanking Biden for student loan forgiveness, which critics are calling an Ivy League ‘bailout’

    Professor Laurence Tribe told MarketWatch that the grads who stand to get debt relief 'very much need it,' as law students often graduate with sizable debt

  • Occupiers try to resume offensive on Sloviansk front General Staff

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 18:29 Russian occupiers are unrelentingly attacking the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using all types of weapons and are unsuccessfully attempting to resume the offensive on the Sloviansk front.

  • As Intel Shares Slide, CEO Gelsinger Doubles Down

    The chip maker has lost a third of its value in 2022. Its CEO just made his biggest buy of shares since becoming CEO early last year.

  • Chinese state media lauds U.S.-China audit deal as 'symbolic' for ties

    Chinese state media outlet the Global Times on Saturday praised an agreement reached between Beijing and Washington over the auditing of U.S.-listed Chinese companies as a "symbolic case" and a "useful lesson" for both nations. The op-ed article came a day after the two countries took a major step towards ending a dispute that threatened to boot Chinese companies, including Alibaba, from U.S. stock exchanges, signing a pact to allow American regulators to vet accounting firms in China and Hong Kong. In the op-ed, published with no named author, Global Times wrote that the deal shows that while it is normal for the two countries to have disagreements, they "should not be an excuse for the two countries to move toward full-scale confrontation".

  • Russian invaders destroyed two Ukrainian ships, President’s Office says

    Invading Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian patrol boat, the Slovyansk, and the Henichesk, a harbor minesweeper, the Office of the President of Ukraine said in a press release on Aug. 24 on the occasion of honoring Ukrainian servicemen on Independence Day.

  • Ukrainian army repels several Russian attacks – General Staff

    Ukrainian forces repelled attacks by Russian invasion forces on several parts of the front in the Donbas over the last day, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its morning report on Aug 27.

  • Russia finishing preparations for sham referendums in occupied territories, says Ukraine’s intelligence

    Invading Russian forces have almost finished preparations to hold sham referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine, but the dates of the faked polling may vary, Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Vadym Skibitsky said in an interview with news agency RBC-Ukraine on Aug. 26.

  • Investors see a lower probability of a 75-basis-point rate hike in September after Fed Chair's Powell speech at Jackson Hole

    The CME FedWatch tool showed the probability of a rate increase of 75 basis points slipped to 54.5% from 64% a day prior.