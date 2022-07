Ukraine: Russia hits Ukrainian port despite grain deal; 2 Americans die in Donbas, report says

Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there, one of the latest attacks in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced Saturday’s strike as a “spit in the face” to Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements.

“It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile attack on Odesa’s port, breaking its promises and undermining its commitments before the U.N. and Turkey under the Istanbul agreement,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said. “In case of non-fulfillment, Russia will bear full responsibility for a global food crisis.”

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink called the attack "outrageous" and condemned Russia for continuing to "weaponize food."

The port's infrastructure was hit by two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles and Ukrainian air defenses brought down two others, the Ukrainian military's South Command said. It didn’t specify the damage or say whether the strike caused casualties.

Ukrainian servicemen clean mortar shells during training in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Latest Ukraine developments:

►Amid a growing global food crisis, Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements Friday with Turkey and the United Nations to allow Russia to export grain and fertilizer, officials said. "Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said of the deal Friday. "A beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief in a world that needs it more than ever."

►The United States is sending another $270 million in security assistance to Ukraine, White House spokesman John Kirby said Friday. The latest package includes Phoenix Ghost drones, medium range rocket systems as well as ammunition and anti-armor systems. More help will likely be announced “in the not-too distant future,” Kirby said.

2 Americans dead in Ukraine: report

Two U.S. citizens thought to be fighting for Ukraine died in the country's Donbas region, ABC News reported Friday.

“We are in touch with the families and providing all possible consular assistance," a State Department spokesperson said, according to ABC News. "Out of respect to the families during this difficult time, we have nothing further."

At least two other American volunteer fighters have been killed in Ukraine since its war with Russia began in February.

The State Department confirmed in June that Stephen Zabielski, 52, died in Ukraine, though it did not say when or how he died. However, an obituary published in The Recorder newspaper in his hometown of Amsterdam, New York, said he died May 15 "while fighting the war in Village of Dorozhniank, Ukraine."

In April, Willy Cancel, 22, became the first U.S. citizen known to have been killed fighting in Ukraine. Cancel's mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told CNN that Cancel was hired by a private military contracting company, and when the war in Ukraine broke out, he agreed to go fight.

Ukraine-Russia war: See the effects of war, conflict on Ukraine's children

EU condemns new additions to Russia's 'unfriendly' nations list

The European Union on Friday condemned Russia's choice to add five EU nations to its list of "unfriendly" countries.

The EU member states – Greece, Denmark, Croatia, Slovakia and Slovenia – were added to the list by Russia's government on Wednesday, according to an EU press release.

"The EU considers allegations regarding unfriendly actions as unfounded and unacceptable, urging Russia to revoke all such listings," the release reads. "This decision is yet another step by Russia towards continued escalation of tensions with the European Union and its member states."

Ukrainian kids feel war's effect

In a recent emotional interview, Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska said that her 9-year-old son used to be interested in playing the piano, dancing, sports and other hobbies. Now, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he wants to learn how to use a rifle.

“He wants to be a soldier,” she told NBC News. "I cannot bring him back to doing arts and humanities. The only thing he wants to do is martial arts and how to use a rifle.”

The war in Ukraine has internally displaced more than 8 million people in the country, and more than 6.5 million people from Ukraine have fled to other countries in the region, according to the United Nations. Women and children make up about 90% of those fleeing.

At least two children are killed daily in Ukraine, where the nation's armed forces continue efforts to beat back Russia's invasion, according to the humanitarian group UNICEF.

