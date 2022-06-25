Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

FILE PHOTO: A worker from the war crimes prosecutor's office takes in the damage from overnight shelling that landed on a building of Kharkiv's Housing and Communal College
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have been ordered to withdraw from the key battleground city of Sievierodonetsk after weeks of fierce street fighting, in order to limit more casualties and regroup, but the move will be seen by Russia as a significant victory.

FIGHTING

* Ukraine officials said troops in Sievierodonetsk ordered to withdraw, very little left to defend in the bombed-out eastern city, where hundreds of civilians remain trapped in a chemical plant.

* Sievierodonetsk's twin Lysychansk to become the next main focus of fighting. Pro-Russian leader says it would take another week and a half to secure full control of Lysychansk.

* South of Sievierodonetsk, Ukrainian soldiers retreat from the towns of Hirske and Zolote in the face of overwhelming Russian forces, said Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

* Ukraine's foreign minister says retreating does not mean losing war, notes Russia had wanted to occupy eastern Donbas region by May 9.

* Ukraine's general staff said its troops had some success in the southern Kherson region, forcing the Russians back from defensive positions near the village of Olhine, the latest of several Ukrainian counter-assaults.

* Reuters was unable to independently verify the situation on the ground.

ECONOMY AND DIPLOMACY

* European Union leaders formally accepted Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU, a bold geopolitical move triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

* Russia says EU candidacy decision amounted to EU "enslaving" neighbouring countries.

* The G7 rich democracies will seek to show long-term support for Ukraine at a summit starting on Sunday, even as the war's growing impact on the world economy tests their resolve.

TRIALS

* Ukraine held a preliminary hearing in its first trial of a Russian soldier charged with raping a Ukrainian woman during Russia's invasion, the first of what prosecutors say could be dozens of such cases.

QUOTES

* "Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many monthsjust for the sake of staying there does not make sense," Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Ukrainian television.

(Compiled by Michael Perry; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine forces ordered to withdraw from key battleground city

    Ukrainian forces have been ordered to withdraw from the key battleground city of Sievierodonetsk after weeks of fierce street fighting, in order to limit more casualties and regroup, but the move will be seen by Russia as a significant victory. Ukraine officials said there was very little left to defend in the bombed-out eastern city, where hundreds of civilians remain trapped in a chemical plant. The order to withdraw on Friday came four months to the day since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops over the border, unleashing a conflict that has killed thousands, uprooted millions and reduced whole cities to rubble.

  • Ukrainians set to withdraw from Sievierodonetsk

    STORY: Ukraine signalled on Friday (June 24) its troops were withdrawing from the city of Sievierodonetsk following weeks of heavy fighting.The move would be a significant setback in Ukraine’s struggle to defeat Russian forces.The province’s governor Sehiy Gaidai said troops in the city had already received the order to move to new positions.However he did not indicate when or where they were going.Sievierodonetsk has seen some of the war’s heaviest fighting.Street-by-street combat has raged for a month with Russia painstakingly taking more ground.The battle is key for Russia to establish control over the last remaining Ukrainian-held sliver of the Luhansk province, which along with Donetsk, makes up the Donbas region.Sievierodonetsk's fall would leave only Lysychansk - its sister city on the western bank of the Siverskyi Donets River - remaining in Ukrainian hands.And as of Friday morning, a local Ukrainian official said Hirske - a district south of Lysychansk - had been "fully occupied" by Russian forces.Donetsk also continues to be hit by shelling.And residents say they've had enough.“I just want to be taken out of here now. Now I really want it. My husband is serving God knows where, and I'm here with my son and my brother-in-law. Now we have nowhere to live. And now I'm afraid.”Since its troops failed to capture the capital Kyiv in the early stages of the war, Moscow has re-focused its efforts on taking the Donbas region.Its tactics involve ferocious bombardments of cities and towns followed by assaults by ground troops.Analysts say the Russian forces are taking heavy casualties and face problems in leadership, supplies and morale.Nonetheless, they are grinding down Ukrainian resistance and making gains in the east and south.

  • Invaders may seize Lysychansk in coming days, offensive on Slovyansk continues, US think tank says

    The Russian military in the coming days may capture the town of Lysychansk, although the Ukrainian Air Force and armed drones still remain active, U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War, or ISW, said in a report published on June 22.

  • Turkey says it is probing claims Russia stole Ukrainian grain

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Ankara was investigating claims that Ukrainian grain has been stolen by Russia and would not allow any such grain to be brought to Turkey. Kyiv's ambassador to Ankara said in early June that Turkish buyers were among those receiving grain that Russia had stolen from Ukraine, adding he had sought Turkey's help to identify and capture individuals responsible for the alleged shipments. Russia has previously denied allegations that it has stolen Ukrainian grain.

  • Israeli FM thanks Turkey for foiling attacks on Israelis

    Lapid made the comments after a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, as the two countries press ahead with efforts to repair ties that have been strained over Turkey’s strong support for the Palestinians. Earlier this month, Israel issued a warning for its citizens to avoid travel to Turkey and urging Israelis in Turkey to leave immediately.

  • ‘I wanted to do more.’ Miami trauma surgeon went to Ukraine to work on war victims

    A woman whose arm and leg were shattered from mine-like projectiles shot into her apartment. A young man whose face was nearly blown away by a rocket-propelled grenade. A man whose chest and liver were obliterated from a missile strike.

  • Germany fears Russia will permanently shut its main gas pipeline within weeks

    German officials say they fear the crucial Nord Stream 1 pipeline won't reopen after scheduled maintenance in July.

  • Sizing Up the U.S. Housing Market, From Hot to Not

    Lennar co-CEO Richard Beckwitt named the strongest and weakest housing markets on the company’s latest earnings call. Why New Jersey and Florida are hot, and Austin and Seattle are not.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy to Fight for Release of US Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he will fight for the release of two Americans who were captured while fighting in the country, according to an interview with NBC News.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionProtest Latest: NY, DC Marches Grow as Justice’s Home TargetedStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapEnding Roe Is Institutional S

  • Frustration grows in Ukraine as casualties spike and Russia takes more territory

    Amid Russian advances and spiking Ukrainian casualties, anger and frustration over the handling of the war is swelling among military families.

  • Ukraine claims ‘significant losses’ to Russia in Snake Island airstrike attacks: June 22 recap

    Ukrainian forces say they launched airstrike attacks on Snake Island in the Black Sea. Wednesday's recap.

  • Collaborator killed in car explosion in Kherson

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 24 JUNE 2022, 10:25 Preliminary reports indicate that a representative of the so-called oblast administration of Russian-occupied Kherson was killed when his car exploded. Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets RIA Novosti, TASS and RT; Ukrainska Pravda sources; Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi on Telegram Details: Russian media have reported that a car exploded in Kherson on the morning of 24 June.

  • 10 Instances In Hollywood When Celebrities Called Out The Remakes Of Their Own Movies

    When Eddie Murphy, Meryl Streep, and Nic Cage were called out!View Entire Post ›

  • Russian occupiers get creative to escape war in Ukraine — SBU

    Russian invaders are looking for new life hacks on how to escape the war in Ukraine, according to a new intercepted conversation posted by Ukraine’s SBU security service on Telegram on June 23.

  • Ukrainian forces ordered to retreat from key city of Severodonetsk

    Ukraine ordered its soldiers to retreat from their remaining foothold in the embattled city of Severodonetsk. “Remaining in positions that have been relentlessly shelled for months just doesn't make sense,” Luhansk’s regional governor said Friday.

  • Fighting in Ukraine heads toward ‘fearsome climax,’ adviser to Zelenskyy says

    As the war in Ukraine rages on, advisers to President Zelenskyy are warning that fighting in key Donbas cities could lead to a “fearsome climax” in the country. Distinguished Fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, Joe Cirincione, joins News NOW to explain whether Russian forces could capture the entire Luhansk region and how European Union membership could aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

  • Lufthansa expects flight operations to return to normal in 2023 - Welt

    Lufthansa does not expect its global airline operations to return to normal until 2023 after staff shortages and booming demand amid the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions forced it to cancel some flights, Die Welt newspaper reported on Saturday. "Unfortunately, a short-term improvement now in the summer is hardly realistic," Lufthansa board member Detlef Kayser told Die Welt, adding the problem is global rather than exclusive to Germany and the only way out is to reduce the number of flights. Lufthansa has announced plans to scrap around 3,000 flights, or some 15% of its capacity, at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich this summer.

  • Lilo & Stitch Director Explains Why Frozen Praise Was 'Frustrating': 'We Did That' First

    On the 20th anniversary of Lilo & Stitch, director Chris Sanders talks about depicting a realistic bond between sisters and steering clear of a Prince Charming storyline in the animated movie

  • European Union Takes Giant Leap Towards Letting Ukraine Into the Club

    Ludovic Marin/ReutersAs Russia continues to make worrying gains in its brutal war in Ukraine, the European Union accepted the beleaguered nation as a candidate for membership. In its annual summit, the powerful bloc signed off on Ukraine and neighboring Moldova’s candidacy, meaning both of the countries in Russia’s closest sights will jump several steps to be considered EU candidates, despite not meeting all the requirements for full membership. European Commission president Charles Michel tweet

  • Xi Trip to Hong Kong in Doubt After Top Officials Get Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping’s rumored visit to Hong Kong to mark the city’s 25th anniversary of Chinese rule is in doubt after top officials in the city came down with Covid.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapProtest Latest: NY, DC Marches Grow as Justice’s Home TargetedEnding Roe Is Institutional Suicide for Sup