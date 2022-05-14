Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukrainian national flag is seen through the window of an apartment destroyed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the town of Borodianka
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sergei Shoigu
    Russian political figure
  • Anna Kuznetsova
    Politician

(Reuters) - The bodies of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine were brought to a rail yard outside Kyiv and stacked with hundreds of others in a refrigerated train, waiting for the time when they can sent back to their families.

FIGHTING

* Zelenskiy said talks with Russia on getting wounded defenders out of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol were very complex, adding Kyiv was using influential intermediaries.

* U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for an immediate ceasefire in his first call with Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu since the invasion, the Pentagon said.

DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY

* Senior Russian lawmaker Anna Kuznetsova visited the Russian-occupied region of Kherson in Ukraine, the state RIA news agency reported.

* G7 foreign backed giving more aid and weapons to Ukraine in what Germany called a "powerful sign of unity" to deepen Russia's global isolation.

* The world will not be left short of oil even with lower output from sanctions-hit Russia, the International Energy Agency said. It cut its predictions for supply losses by one-third from a prediction last month, to 1 million barrels per day.

* The EU is hopeful of a deal on a phased embargo on Russian oil this month despite concerns about supply in eastern Europe, diplomats said.

* Turkey does not support Sweden and Finland joining NATO, President Erdogan said. Turkey has in the past criticised Sweden and other Western European countries for their handling of organisations deemed terrorist by Ankara, including Kurdish militant groups.

QUOTE

"We had a peaceful life. They didn’t need to do this," said Roman Meleshenko of a Russian missile strike on the town of Dergachi’s Palace of Culture where he staged children's shows. The centre doubled as a humanitarian aid distribution base.

Moscow denies targeting civilians.

(Compiled by Grant McCool and William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 12 Ground Cover Plants That Will Fill in the Negative Space in Your Garden

    More than just something beautiful to look at, ground cover plants choke out weeds, control erosion on slopes, fill in areas where grass won't grow, and protect the roots of neighboring plants from harsh conditions.

  • How to plant a home garden in your backyard or windowsill

    Gardening expert Dominique Charles joins TODAY with everything you need to know to plant a home garden in your backyard or your kitchen windowsill. Her tips and tricks will make gardening a breeze.

  • Florida firefighters rescue Cecil the donkey, who got stuck after a bridge collapse

    It happened in Palmetto.

  • The Best Chairs for Fire Pits — Because You Can’t Stand and Roast Marshmallows

    Time to get cozy.

  • Kremlin warns of retaliation after Finland moves toward NATO

    The Kremlin warned about taking retaliatory steps after Finland’s leaders came out in favor of applying to join NATO

  • Here's how to avoid ticks in Minnesota without avoiding your summer plans

    Rising temperatures mean ticks are ending their wintering period and looking for their next meal – which doesn’t have to be you.

  • US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since invasion

    Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday after months of refusing direct contact with his American counterpart. A senior Defense Department official said Friday that while Austin believes the hour-long conversation was important in the effort to keep lines of communication open, it didn't resolve any “acute issues” or lead to any change in what the Russian are doing or saying as the war enters week 12. The call — initiated by Austin —- marked the highest level American contact with a Russian official since the war began in late February.

  • Longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens at Czech mountain resort

    The longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world has opened at a mountain resort in the Czech Republic. The construction of Sky Bridge 721 took two years and cost about $8.3 million.

  • How a bite from a 'lone star' tick can trigger severe allergy to meat

    A bite from a lone star tick is believed to be giving some people alpha-gal syndrome, which causes an allergy to red meat and other foods. If identified and treated correctly, symptoms can still persist for three to five years. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.

  • Jill Biden’s Ukraine trip highlights lack of presidential visit

    First lady Jill Biden’s surprise trip to Ukraine is having an unintended consequence: It is putting attention on the fact that President Biden has yet visit the country amid Russia’s three-month long invasion. Biden is definitely not the only one who has not made the trip to Ukraine. The leaders of two of the nation’s…

  • Ukrainian military blows up two pontoon bridges across Siverskyi Donets River to stop Russian troops

    Ukrainian forces have twice in the last 24 hours stopped Russian efforts to cross the Siverskyi Donets River in Luhansk Oblast, blowing up two pontoon bridges near the village of Bilohorivka, CNN reported on May 12, with reference to satellite and drone images.

  • U.S. permits some foreign investment in northern Syria despite sanctions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday authorized some foreign investment in areas of northern Syria that are outside government control, in what it said was a strategy designed to defeat Islamic State through economic stabilization. The U.S. Treasury Department approved activities in 12 sectors including agriculture, construction and finance, but made clear that it did not permit any transactions with the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or those designated under U.S. sanctions during the 11-year-long Syrian civil war. Preoccupied by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the challenge of China, the Biden administration has largely focused its Syria policy to ensuring Islamic State does not re-emerge and aid is delivered to Syrian civilians in need.

  • Relatives of fighters in Ukraine steel plant plead for help, Kyiv working on rescue

    Russian forces have been bombarding the steelworks in the southern port of Mariupol, the last bastion of Ukrainian defenders in a city almost completely controlled by Russia after more than two months of a siege. Civilians had been trapped at the plant and Kyiv says they have all been evacuated. Vereshchuk said Ukrainian authorities were working with the Red Cross and United Nations, which had both helped with earlier evacuations.

  • Ukraine begins first war crimes trial of Russian soldier

    KYIV (Reuters) -A Ukrainian court held a preliminary hearing on Friday in the first war crimes trial arising from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, after charging a captured Russian soldier with the murder of a 62-year-old civilian. The case is of huge symbolic importance for Ukraine. The Kyiv government has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians during the invasion and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes.

  • Old photos from Lagos reused in false claims about cattle killers being arrested in Abia state

    Images of Nigerian police detaining two men have been circulating on social media claiming to show the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) arresting youths for the “alleged killing” of cattle belonging to Fulani herders in Aba, the commercial centre of Nigeria’s southeastern Abia state. However, the claim is false: the photos, which were taken in the country’s megacity Lagos, have been circulating online for years. “The Nigerian RRS is currently arresting our youths at Port Harcourt Road Aba, in Abia Sta

  • Russia threatens to retaliate as Finland seeks NATO membership

    STORY: Finland must join the NATO military alliance "without delay", the country's president and prime minister confirmed on Thursday (May 12).In a major policy shift for the country - triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Moscow said the move was "definitely" a threat and that it was ready to respond.Having long warned Finland of consequences should it choose to join NATO, the Kremlin added that the expansion of the military bloc would not make Europe or the world more stable.But Finland's neighbor Sweden is also close to a decision on asking to join NATO after decades of following a neutral path.The announcement represents a huge setback for Russia, which had partly attempted to justify its invasion of Ukraine as a means to protect itself from NATO's eastwards expansion.The Finnish parliament will debate the announcement on Monday (May 16). Foreign minister Pekka Haaviston told EU lawmakers the move would improve security in the Baltic Sea region."Russia's invasion of Ukraine has altered the European and Finnish security environment. However, Finland is not facing an immediate military threat."Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia wanted to avoid a direct a clash with NATO.But that Moscow was prepared to make a "decisive response" to anyone that tried to hinder Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.Finland shares an 810 mile border with Russia that would more than double the current frontier between the U.S.-led alliance and Russia.And put NATO guards a few hours' drive from the northern outskirts of St Petersburg. Finland has gradually stepped up its cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.But it had resisted joining NATO in order to maintain friendly relations with its eastern neighbor - until Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February .Ahead of Thursday's joint statement Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said its move to join NATO deomstrated that Russia’s actions had backed it into a corner."If that would be the case, if we join, my response would be that you caused this. Look at the mirror."

  • Ukraine negotiates the release of 38 heavily wounded Azovstal defenders, Russia shells Kremenchuk oil refinery

    Today, May 12, is the 78th day of Ukraine's defense against a full-scale Russian invasion.

  • In first since Ukraine invasion, Pentagon chief speaks with Russian counterpart

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine when he spoke by telephone to his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Friday for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Pentagon said. Austin has tried multiple times to try and talk with Shoigu since the invasion started nearly three months ago, but officials said Moscow had appeared uninterested.

  • First war crimes trial of a Russian soldier in Ukraine underway in Kyiv

    More allegations of war crimes are emerging from Ukraine as the first Russian soldier goes on trial in Kyiv, accused of killing a civilian during the first week of the invasion. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta has an update from Kyiv.

  • EU's Iran talks coordinator Mora says he was held at Frankfurt airport

    The European Union's Iran nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora was detained for a short time at Frankfurt airport by German police on his way to Brussels on Friday, he said on Twitter. Returning from an official trip to Tehran, and holding a Spanish diplomatic passport, Mora was held without explanation, and German police took his passport and phones, he said. German police did not immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comment.