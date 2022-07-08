Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy arrives for a meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister Martin in Kyiv
·2 min read
In this article:
(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the raising of the Ukrainian flag on Snake Island in the Black Sea was a sign his country would not be broken, as President Vladimir Putin warned the West that its efforts to defeat him would bring tragedy to Ukraine.

FIGHTING

* Russia is likely concentrating its equipment in the direction of Siversk, about 8 km (4.9 miles) west of the current Russian front line, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. Russian forces are likely pausing to replenish before undertaking new offensive operations in the Donetsk region.

DIPLOMACY/ECONOMY

* Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday dismissed the what he cast as the West's "frenzied" criticism of the war in Ukraine at a G20 meeting, scolding Russia's rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues.

* In a hawkish speech to parliamentary leaders more than four months into the war, Putin said on Thursday that Russia had barely got started in Ukraine and the prospects for negotiation would grow dimmer the longer the conflict dragged on.

* Zelenskiy, in his nightly video message on Thursday, responded with defiance, saying that the two-month operation to retake Snake Island was a warning to all Russian forces that Ukraine will not be broken.

* Kyiv lost one of its main international supporters after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would step down. Moscow did not conceal its delight at the political demise of a leader whom it has long criticised for arming Kyiv so energetically.

REFUGEES

* More than 8.79 million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since the invasion on Feb. 24 the U.N. refugee agency said.

* Removed from a warzone, a Ukrainian circus troupe delights in France.

QUOTES

* "We have heard many times that the West wants to fight us to the last Ukrainian. This is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people, but it seems that everything is heading towards this," said Putin.

* "It's their (Russians') fantasy to occupy these cities, but they don't expect the level of resistance. It's not just the Ukrainian government, it's the people who refuse to accept them," said mechanic-turned-soldier Artchk in Kramatorsk.

(Compiled by Grant McCool, Alexandra Hudson and Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia is taking an 'operational pause' in Ukraine, analysts say

    Some observers say Moscow may be temporarily easing its offensive in Ukraine as it attempts to regroup its forces for a renewed assault.

  • Russia attempts to seize remaining Luhansk Oblast at any cost

    Russian forces are totally obliterating villages on the border of Luhansk Oblast to finally reach their goal and take the whole region under control, Luhansk governor Serhiy Hayday said in a Telegram post on July 8.

  • White House: Boris Johnson resignation to have no effect on Ukraine support

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation on Thursday is expected to have no effect on the steady supply of weapons and other aid into Ukraine, according to a top White House aide. “Every leader at NATO and every leader at the G-7 [Group of Seven] said they were going to continue to support Ukraine for…

  • How Boris Johnson helped Ukraine with its weapons shopping

    Ninety minutes after resigning as British prime minister on Thursday, Boris Johnson called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. "You're a hero, Volodymyr," he said, according to an aide who listened to the call. In the months since Russia invaded Ukraine, Britain has become an important go-between for Zelenskiy, officials in Britain and the United States told Reuters.

  • Ukraine military video said to show flag flying on Snake Island

    STORY: The video showed three soldiers raising a large Ukrainian flag on the island, from which Russian forces withdrew on June 30 after coming under heavy bombardment from Ukrainian artillery.Reuters was able to verify the location of the material by matching buildings and terrain to file and satellite images.Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday a Russian warplane struck and killed an unspecified number of Ukrainian troops on Snake Island after they landed there to raise the Ukrainian flag.The tiny island, captured by Russia from Ukraine at the start of the war in February, is strategically important because of its proximity to sea lanes close to Ukraine's port of Odesa.Russia said it had pulled out from Snake Island last week as a "gesture of goodwill" to show it was not obstructing United Nations attempts to open a humanitarian corridor allowing grain to be shipped from Ukraine.Ukraine said it had driven the Russian forces out after an artillery and missile assault.

  • Russia joins G20 meeting overshadowed by Ukraine conflict

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will have his first close encounter with the fiercest critics of his country's invasion of Ukraine at a G20 gathering in Indonesia that was getting under way on Thursday with the war all but certain to dominate discussions. A closed-door foreign minister's meeting on Friday will be the first time Russian President Vladimir Putin's top diplomat Lavrov will come face-to-face with the most vocal opponents of the invasion of Ukraine in February, which Moscow has called a "special military operation". Lavrov planned to meet some of his counterparts on the sidelines of the summit, Russian news agency TASS reported, but ministers including Germany's Annalena Baerbock and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have ruled out separate meetings with him.

  • Russia pounds rebel-claimed region, Ukraine pushes back

    Russia redoubled its push for Ukraine's eastern Donbas region Wednesday, with the Ukrainian military claiming to have rebuffed some advances as shelling killed at least eight civilians in the area over the past 24 hours and wounded 25. The Ukrainian armed forces General Staff said troops stopped enemy units advancing towards Sloviansk, a city in Donetsk, one of two provinces in the Donbas whose capture is among Moscow’s main goals. It also claimed to have repelled Russian attacks on a town and village north of Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, just miles (kilometers) from the Russian border.

  • Ukraine Latest: US and Partners Seek to Sideline Russia at G-20

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is expected to press the case at a G-20 meeting in Bali that Russia’s military actions set a dangerous precedent as it works with its partners to prevent the attendance of the top Kremlin’s diplomat from subverting the gathering’s agenda.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Dep

  • A sports dietitian who works with pro athletes swears by 4 pre-workout foods for high-intensity workouts and weight lifting

    Sports dietitian Angie Asche, who works with elite athletes and Chris Hemsworth's fitness app, said she eats fruit and protein to fuel her workouts.

  • Ukraine Latest: All Eyes on G-20 as US, Russia, China Face Off

    (Bloomberg) -- A meeting of Group of 20 foreign ministers got under way in Bali, with Russia, China and the US all in attendance. The US is expected to press the case that Moscow’s military actions set a dangerous precedent, as Washington works with its partners to prevent the Kremlin’s top envoy from subverting the agenda.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plun

  • For Foreign Fighters in Ukraine, a War Unlike Any They've Seen

    DRUZHKIVKA, Ukraine — Four months after Russia invaded Ukraine, foreign combat veterans who answered the Ukrainian president’s call to fight are grappling with the grueling reality of a war unlike any they have seen. Many are U.S. and British veterans of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, where they could count on calling in airstrikes for protection and other critical support. In Ukraine, the military effort is essentially bare-bones, leaving Ukrainian forces — and their foreign-fighter allies —

  • Putin says Ukraine is heading for 'tragedy,' Kramatorsk city prepares its defence

    KYIV/KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused the West of decades of aggression towards Moscow and warned that if it wanted to attempt to beat Russia on the battlefield it was welcome to try, but this would bring tragedy for Ukraine. His remarks came as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov prepared for a closed-door foreign ministers' meeting at a G20 gathering in Indonesia on Friday - the first time Putin's top diplomat will come face-to-face with the most vocal opponents of the invasion of Ukraine since it began in February. Russian shells fell in eastern Ukraine ahead of an expected new offensive, while three were killed in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, authorities said.

  • Putin says Russia just starting in Ukraine, peace talks will get harder

    LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had barely got started in Ukraine and dared the West to try to defeat it on the battlefield, while insisting that Moscow was still open to the idea of peace talks. In a hawkish speech to parliamentary leaders more than four months into the war, Putin said the prospects for any negotiation would grow dimmer the longer the conflict dragged on. Russia accuses the West of waging a proxy war against it by hammering its economy with sanctions and stepping up the supply of advanced weapons to Ukraine.

  • Russia's Lavrov dismisses West's 'frenzied' criticism at G20

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday dismissed the what he cast as the West's "frenzied" criticism of the war in Ukraine at a G20 meeting, scolding Russia's rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues. Host Indonesia urged the G20 to help end the war in Ukraine at the meeting, which put some of the staunchest critics of Russia's invasion in the same room as Moscow's top diplomat. "Aggressors', 'invaders', 'occupiers' - we heard a lot of things today," Lavrov told reporters.

  • NHL Draft: 3 Russians selected in 1st round amid concerns

    Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek provided a simple answer regarding his decision to select defenseman Pavel Mintyukov 10th in the NHL draft amid increasing concerns over Russian-born prospects’ availability to play in North America because of issues stemming from the war in Ukraine. “The talent is undeniable,” Verbeek said shortly after making the selection on Thursday night. Verbeek wasn’t alone in his thinking on a night three Russians were selected among the 32 picks, with the final six rounds of the draft in Montreal being held on Friday.

  • Gasoline prices dip a quarter from recent $5 highs

    Gas prices took a dip this week, with a select few stations dropping beneath $4 per gallon as prices fall across the board. Data from the Oil Price Information Service shared with The Hill shows that the median price of gasoline in the U.S. is about $4.60 per gallon, down from about $4.70 per gallon…

  • Romania Reopens Soviet-Era Rail Line to Aid Ukraine Grain Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Romania reopened a Soviet-era rail link connecting its Danube River port of Galati to Ukraine a month earlier than expected to help boost vital grain exports from its neighbor.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?US Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008China Considers $220 Bi

  • Exclusive: Trump left Sarasota media company weeks before federal subpoenas were issued

    Donald Trump is no longer listed as a board member of his media company. The removal comes just prior to the company receiving two federal subpoenas.

  • Judge denies lawmakers’ challenge to testify for special grand jury in Trump election probe

    Attorneys for Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and former state Sen. William Ligon tried to say that legislative privilege protected them from having to testify.

  • Colorado secretary of state: 'We will stand firm' in blocking extradition of women who travel to get abortions

    Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold tells Yahoo News that her office will fight efforts by Republican-led states to punish women and health care providers over abortion.