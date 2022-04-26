Ukraine-Russia latest news: £220 million worth of Russian oil imported to UK since war began

Vladimir Putin has threatened to halt oil and gas supplies to Europe - GETTY IMAGES

The UK has imported around £220 million worth of Russian oil since the Kremlin sent troops and tanks across the border into Ukraine in February.

Figures released on Wednesday show 1.9 million barrels of oil, or 257,000 tonnes, have been imported since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the latest stage of his eight-year occupation of Ukraine.

They flowed into the country on oil tankers from Russia tracked by environmental campaigners at Greenpeace.

They kept coming even after the Government said it would ban Russian oil imports; the UK will phase out its use of Russian oil but only by the end of the year.

Blasts heard in Russian city

A series of blasts sounded in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Fire engulfed the ammunition depot in the province following the explosions.

Mr Gladkov said no civilians were injured by the fire, which broke out at a facility near Staraya Nelidovka village.

In pictures: Homes, towns destroyed as Russia's invasion continues

A local woman embraces a serviceman near a damaged apartment building in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine - AP

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on a civilian area following a rocket hit in Velyka Danylivka neighbourhood, Kharkiv City, Ukraine - Anadolu

A cat sits on the porch of a damaged house in Rusaniv, Ukraine - Getty Images

Chinese drone giant DJI suspends business in Russia and Ukraine

Drone giant DJI Technology Co Ltd will temporarily suspend business in Russia and Ukraine, becoming the first major Chinese company to halt sales to Russia since the invasion began.

"DJI is internally reassessing compliance requirements in various jurisdictions," the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

"Pending the current review, DJI will temporarily suspend all business activities in Russia and Ukraine."

Although Western firms have pulled out of Russia in protest, many Chinese companies have not -mirroring Beijing's stance of refraining from being critical of Moscow.

Ukrainian officials have accused DJI, the world's largest maker of consumer and industrial drones, of leaking data on the Ukrainian military to Russia.

But last month DJI dismissed those accusations as "utterly false".

