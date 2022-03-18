Ukraine-Russia latest news: Peace talks are a ‘smokescreen’ by Vladimir Putin, says Liz Truss
Russia is using peace talks with Ukraine as an opportunity to regroup its forces, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said.
In an interview with The Times, Ms Truss said the talks were a "smokescreen" and that she was "sceptical" about the Kremlin's aims.
"If a country is serious about negotiations, it doesn't indiscriminately bomb civilians that day," she said.
Ms Truss said she was "very sceptical" about the negotiations, and added: "What we've seen is an attempt to create space for the Russians to regroup."
She said: "We don't see any serious withdrawal of Russian troops or any serious proposals on the table."
Ms Truss added that "the Russians have lied and lied and lied. I fear the negotiation is yet another attempt to create a diversion and create a smokescreen".
02:34 AM
Pro-war demonstrators rally in Moscow football stadium
The FT's reporter Max Seddon says Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium, which hosted the World Cup final in 2018, was packed out on Friday as pro-war demonstrators gathered on the anniversary of Russia’s Crimea annexation.
Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium, which hosted the World Cup final in 2018, is packed out for a pro-war rally on the anniversary of Russia’s Crimea annexation.
Lots of reports of state employees being bussed in. They’re watching a video with Ukrainian flags being thrown to the ground pic.twitter.com/fIKEzD5WnV
— max seddon (@maxseddon) March 18, 2022
02:22 AM
Xi says improper handling of Taiwan issues will hit China-U.S. ties
Chinese President Xi Jinping told Joe Biden on Friday that the Taiwan issue needs to be handled properly to avoid a negative impact on Sino-US relations, according to Chinese media.
China says Taiwan, which it views as a breakaway province to be brought back to the fold, by force if necessary, is the most sensitive and important issue in its relations with the United States.
His comments come as the war in Ukraine garners broad sympathy in Taiwan, with many seeing parallels between Russia's invasion and the military threat posed by China.
01:51 AM
Zelensky warns Russia it will take generations to recover from its losses
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called again for talks with Moscow on Saturday, saying they were the "only chance for Russia to minimise the damage done with their own mistakes" after invading.
The two sides are currently holding negotiations remotely but so far, like previous rounds, they have yielded little progress. None have been at the presidential level.
"This is the time to meet, to talk, time for renewing territorial integrity and fairness for Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video posted to Facebook.
"Otherwise, Russia's losses will be such, that several generations will not recover."
01:47 AM
Today's top stories
Joe Biden on Friday night warned of "consequences" if Beijing provides weapons to Russia to aid its invasion of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin's advance stalled amid intense Ukrainian resistance and as more Western weapons poured into the country
Russia's defence ministry claimed it was "tightening the noose" on the city of Mariupol as Chechen special forces filmed themselves firing at residential blocks and the mayor reported gun battles in the besieged city's centre
The UK's defence intelligence chief warned that Russia had moved to a strategy of "attrition", meaning more civilians would die. He said it would mean "reckless and indiscriminate use of firepower" by the Russians
In Moscow, Putin appeared at a stadium rally full of flag-waving and cheering supporters and told them: "We have not had unity like this for a long time"
Russian negotiators claimed they were "halfway there" to a deal under which Ukraine would commit to becoming neutral and never joining Nato
Elon Musk's Starlink satellite system is helping Ukrainian forces win the drone war as they use the technology in their effort to track and kill invading Russians
Chinese state media has started to report on civilian casualties in the Ukraine war as part of a subtle departure from the pro-Russian narrative
Facebook groups were forced to restrict the number of people seeking to host Ukrainian refugees after the Government’s sponsorship scheme descended into a frenzy on the first day for applications
Liz Truss is facing a Foreign Office mutiny after a senior diplomat resigned in protest over a departmental shake-up designed to prioritise its work on Ukraine