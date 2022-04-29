Ukraine-Russia latest news: Zelensky says capital attack requires 'appropriate, powerful response'

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine - AP

At least 10 people have been injured after Russia fired missiles into Kyiv on Thursday, during a visit by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The rockets shook the central Shevchenko district and one of them struck the lower floors of a 25-storey residential building, wounding at least 10 people.

Rescue officials said one person lost a leg and others suffered injuries from being trapped in the rubble when two buildings were hit.

The bombardment came barely an hour after Mr Guterres completed talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"There was an attack on Kyiv ... it shocked me, not because I'm here but because Kyiv is a sacred city for Ukrainians and Russians alike," Mr Guterres told Portuguese broadcaster RTP.

The blasts are the boldest attack on the capital since Russian forces retreated weeks ago.

President Zelensky said the attack required an "appropriate, powerful response".

"Russian missiles flew into the city. Five missiles. This says a lot about Russia's true attitude to global institutions, about the Russian leadership's efforts to humiliate the UN and everything that the organisation represents," he said.

"We must not drop our vigilance. We must not think that the war is over."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

01:49 AM

Zelensky's talks with Bulgarian PM 'very substantive and warm'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had "very substantive and warm talks" on energy and defense cooperation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov during his visit to Kyiv on Thursday.

The two leaders agreed that damaged Ukrainian military equipment could be repaired at Bulgarian plants and then sent back to Ukraine.

Story continues

"Another issue we agreed on was the supply of Ukrainian electricity to Bulgaria and the joint use of the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline to diversify energy supplies in the region," Mr Zelensky said late on Thursday in his nightly video address to the nation.

Russia this week cut off natural gas supplies to Bulgaria and also to Poland, two NATO members which have been among the strongest European supporters of Ukraine in the war.

01:42 AM

UK's visa schemes 'creating and heightening' trafficking and exploitation risks, report claims

The UK's visa schemes for Ukrainian refugees are heightening the risk of trafficking and exploitation, a report has claimed.

The report, produced by experts at UCL for the Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, Dame Sara Thornton, claimed the visa schemes elevated risks of human trafficking and exploitation, while "lacking in clarity, resourcing and accountability".

More than 100 experts highlighted the "troubling implications" of the UK's visa-based response, saying they were struggling to make sense of the "chaotic, fragmented and confusing" system.

01:19 AM

Today's top stories