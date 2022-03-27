Ukraine-Russia latest: Zelensky warns Putin that war is sowing deep anti-Russian hatred

Dark smoke and flames rise from a fire following an air strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv - RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky angrily warned Moscow that it is sowing a deep hatred for Russia among his people, as constant artillery barrages and aerial bombings are reducing cities to rubble, killing civilians and driving others into shelters, leaving them to scrounge for food and water to survive.

"You are doing everything so that our people themselves leave the Russian language, because the Russian language will now be associated only with you, with your explosions and murders, your crimes," Mr Zelensky said in an impassioned video address late on Saturday.

Russian rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while US President Joe Biden visited neighbouring Poland, serving as a reminder that Moscow is willing to strike anywhere in Ukraine despite its claim to be focusing its offensive on the country's east.

Early on Sunday, a chemical smell still lingered in the air as firefighters in Lviv sprayed water on a burnt section of an oil facility hit in the Russian attack.

A security guard at the site, Prokopiv Yaroslav, said he saw three rockets strike and destroy two oil tanks but no one was hurt.

08:19 AM

Animal shelter takes in 1,500 pets as owners flee war in Ukraine

The 'Home for Rescued Animals' in the Ukrainian city of Lviv has taken in an estimated 1,500 animals since the war with Russia began, as owners have fled the country in their millions.

24-year-old shelter manager Orest Zalypskyy said the home was once a "haven" reserved for exotic animals that has now branched out to take in pets that have been left en masse due to people fleeing Ukraine for the safety of neighbouring countries.

"Migrants who come from Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and go abroad via Lviv leave animals en masse," he said.

"There's been no system. We just have many volunteers who head out and fetch them."

A large number of the animals are set for adoption in Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, while around 200 pets have been adopted by the locals of Lviv.

A family visit the 'Home for Rescued Animals' shelter to walk with dogs in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 26, 2022. - Aleksey Filippov/AFP

Dogs are seen in an aviary at the 'Home for Rescued Animals' in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 26, 2022. - Aleksey Filippov/AFP

08:01 AM

Ukraine confirms two humanitarian corridors, including from Mariupol

Ukraine and Russia have agreed two 'humanitarian corridors' to evacuate civilians from frontline areas on Sunday, including from the besieged port city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

People will be allowed to leave by private car from the city, which has come under constant bombardment since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February.

07:54 AM

Russia hits Lviv with cruise missiles, says Kremlin defence ministry

Russia has hit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv with high-precision cruise missiles, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.

Kremlin forces hit a fuel depot being used by Ukrainian troops near Lviv with long-range missiles and used cruise missiles to strike a plant in the city that was being used to repair anti-aircraft systems, radar stations and sights for tanks, the ministry added.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue offensive actions as part of the special military operation," spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

Officials in Lviv, which is just 40 miles from the border with Poland, said people had been wounded in the missile attacks.

07:50 AM

Pictured: War rages on across Ukraine

An injured woman evacuated from Irpin lies on a stretcher in an ambulance on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. - Vadim Ghirda/AP

A part of a rocket sits wedged on the ground following a Russian bombing earlier this week, at a cemetery in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. - Petros Giannakouris/AP

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on March 27, 2022 shows the firefighters putting out a fire after Russian missiles strikes to infrastructure including a fuel storage facility on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 26, 2022. - AFP / Ukrainian State Emergency Service/AFP / Ukrainian State Emergency Service

07:45 AM

Why Putin will be happy with Biden's latest gaffe

It is hard to know exactly what Joe Biden was thinking when he gave his address in Poland on Saturday.

The US president spent 27 minutes delivering what was arguably the most powerful - and consequential - speech of his presidency.

President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. - Evan Vucci/AP

In front of the Royal Castle, one of Warsaw's notable landmarks damaged during the Second World War, he invoked the horrors of Europe’s not-so-distant past and vowed the continent would not return to its darkest days despite war raging in Ukraine.

But for his parting thought he decided to ad-lib. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” he said, speaking of the architect of Ukraine's misery - Russian president Vladimir Putin. His message was met with applause from the Poles and Ukrainians in the audience, but back at home in Washington mouths dropped.

Within minutes, the White House put out a corrective - no, the US wasn’t seeking regime change in Moscow. Mr Biden had somehow been mistaken.

07:30 AM

'So many children have died, so many women'

Western intelligence officials say Russian forces now rely on indiscriminate bombardments rather than risking large-scale ground operations, a tactic that could limit Russian military casualties but would harm more civilians.

90-year-old Olha Moliboha escaped from the northern city of Chernihiv just before Russia destroyed a bridge linking it to Kyiv, preventing further evacuations or humanitarian supplies.

"They attacked and bombed us. They destroyed everything in our city," Ms Moliboha, now in Poland, said tearfully from a wheelchair, with her dog on her knees.

"So many children have died, so many women.

"All our houses are destroyed, they are not there anymore. There is nowhere to live."

07:29 AM

France plans Mariupol evacuation

French forces could be dispatched to Ukraine as Emmanuel Macron plans an evacuation mission to save up to 100,000 Ukrainians from the besieged port city of Mariupol.

The French president is expected to talk to Vladimir Putin to convince the Kremlin to allow the evacuation to take place.

The news came as the mayor of Mariupol said that Russian troops had abducted at least 15,000 people and forcibly moved them to Kremlin-controlled territory.

07:29 AM

