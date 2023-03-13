Ukraine, Russia locked in brutal battle in Bakhmut, casualties mount

·4 min read

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces faced relentless Russian attacks on Bakhmut in its eastern Donetsk region on Monday, with both sides reporting mounting enemy casualties as they battled across a small river that bisects the ruined town and now marks the front line.

The situation in the nearly deserted town was difficult, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces said, though adding that his forces were repelling all Russian attempts to capture it.

"All enemy attempts to capture the town are repelled by artillery, tanks, and other firepower," Colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi was quoted as saying on the Ukraine's Media Military Centre Telegram messaging platform.

Ukrainian forces control the west of Bakhmut, while Russia's Wagner mercenary group controls most of the eastern part, with the Bakhmutka River that flows through the town marking the front line, British intelligence said in a weekend update.

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Sunday the situation was "tough, very tough".

"The closer we are to the centre of the city, the harder the fighting ... The Ukrainians throw in endless reserves. But we are advancing and we will be advancing," Prigozhin said in comments released by his press service.

He also said Russian army members helped his troops with ammunition.

"Yesterday, we got 15 truckloads, today we got 12. And I think we will continue to receive them," he said, adding there was no conflict between his fighters and Russian troops.

Prigozhin had previously complained that Russia's top brass was deliberately starving his men of ammunition, an allegation the defence ministry rejected.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

Graphic: The battle for Bakhmut- https://www.reuters.com/graphics/UKRAINE-CRISIS/gkplwlywwvb/chart.png

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Sunday his forces had killed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers in the past few days as they fought for control of Bakhmut.

"In less than a week, starting from the 6th March, we managed to kill more than 1,100 enemy soldiers in the Bakhmut sector alone, Russia's irreversible loss," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Russian forces sustained 1,500 "sanitary losses", soldiers wounded badly enough to keep them out of action, he added.

Russia's defence ministry said earlier in the day that its forces had killed more than 220 Ukrainian service members over the past 24 hours in the Donetsk region.

Prigozhin said Wagner "will begin to reboot" and start hiring once Bakhmut is captured. Wagner has opened recruitment centres across 42 cities to replenish its ranks.

Neither side gave details of their own casualties.

WAITING FOR TANKS

While Bakhmut's strategic value is debatable, Russia sees capturing it as a step towards a major aim of the war - now in its second year - of seizing all of Ukraine's Donbas industrial region. Donetsk and Luhansk regions make up the Donbas.

Ukraine has decided to stay and fight on in the mining town, after initial signs it was planning to withdraw, to grind down Russia's best units ahead of an expected spring offensive by Ukrainian forces.

Analysts expect a Ukrainian counter-offensive to begin in earnest over April-May as the weather improves and more military aid arrives, including heavy Leopard and Challenger tanks.

Western tanks will significantly change war tactics, Leonid Khoda, a decorated Ukrainian tank brigade commander, told Reuters.

"Everyone is waiting, 1st Tank Brigade is waiting too. Not long ago we sent personnel to learn to operate (Leopard) 2A6," said Khoda, who commands the 1st Siversk Tank Brigade which is fighting in the south of Donetsk.

Elsewhere, Russia's air defence shot down four missiles over its Belgorod region bordering Ukraine on Monday, its governor said, adding that one person was injured.

Vyacheslav Gladkov did not say who was behind the attacks but in the past he has accused Ukrainian forces on the other side of the border of similar attacks.

The Russia-controlled Ukrainian city of Donetsk was shelled four times on Sunday, with residential areas and power lines hit and Russian-installed officials blaming Ukraine.

Ukraine almost never claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russia-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged Germany to speed up supplies of ammunition and to start training Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets.

Kuleba made clear he did not expect Western allies to give Ukraine the aircraft it has been asking for any time soon, but said pilots should be ready for when the decision was taken.

A senior EU official said the European Union could soon top up a fund for purchasing weapons for Ukraine by 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion).

($1 = 0.9396 euros)

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Himani Sarkar; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Casualties in Donetsk mount as Russia, Ukraine fight for Bakhmut

    KYIV (Reuters) -Both Ukraine and Russia on Sunday reported high casualties in Ukraine's Donetsk region with the slow, long-lasting and bloody fight for the small town of Bakhmut continuing as Moscow presses to advance into its neighbour's territory. Ukraine forces control west of the now ruined and nearly deserted Bakhmut, while Russia's Wagner Group controls most of the eastern part, British intelligence said, with the Bakhmutka River that bisects the town marking the front line. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces had suffered more than 1,100 dead in the past few days fighting along the Bakhmut section of the frontline.

  • We need time before counteroffensive begins, which is not far off – Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces about Eastern front

    Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Commander of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that Ukrainian soldiers in the east now need to buy some time to accumulate reserves and start a counteroffensive.

  • Ukraine, Russia say hundreds of enemy troops killed in battle for Bakhmut

    (Reuters) -Ukraine and Russia claimed on Saturday that hundreds of enemy troops were killed over the previous 24 hours in the fight for Bakhmut, with Kyiv fending off unabating attacks and a small river that bisects the town now marking the new front line. Serhiy Cherevatyi, a Ukrainian military spokesperson, said that 221 pro-Moscow troops were killed and more than 300 wounded in Bakhmut. Russia's defence ministry said that up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the broader Donetsk part of the frontline.

  • ‘There’s smoke coming from everywhere;’ 1 confirmed dead following fire in Trotwood

    One person has died following a house fire in Trotwood Sunday afternoon, according to Trotwood Police. News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke with Trotwood Police officers and they told her they found a man dead inside the home. It was after firefighters responded to a fire earlier this afternoon at the hosue.

  • Ground Forces Commander: Spring counteroffensive ‘not far off’

    Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, said that the defense of Bakhmut was necessary for the start of the spring counteroffensive, which is "not far off,"...

  • Russians fail to attack on several fronts – General Staff report

    On Saturday, 11 March, Russian troops made unsuccessful offensive attempts on the Kupiansk and Lyman, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk fronts; they also continue the assault operations on Bakhmut. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 11 March Details: During the day, Russian forces launched 12 air and 2 missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

  • French Senate votes for Macron's pension plan

    STORY: The French Senate on Saturday night (March 11) adopted President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular pension reform plan. That in the wake of a seventh day of demonstrations, that were not as large as authorities had expected.195 members of the French Parliament's upper house voted for the text, whose key measure is raising the retirement age by two years to 64. 112 voted against.The protests - and rolling strikes that have affected refineries, public transport and garbage collections - aimed to pressure the government to withdraw the pension plan. But the government believes the change is essential to ensure the pension system does not run out of money.Now that the Senate has adopted the bill, it will be reviewed by a joint committee of lower and upper house lawmakers, likely on Wednesday - when an additional day of nationwide strikes and protests are planned.Providing the committee agrees on a text, a final vote in both chambers will take place. If the government fears it won't have enough votes in the lower house, where Macron's party still needs allies' votes for a majority, it is still possible they could push the text through without a parliamentary vote.

  • Ukraine's Armed Forces repel 90 Russian attack over past day – General Staff

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled 92 Russian attacks on five fronts and struck 10 clusters of Russian military personnel over the past day. Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 12 March Quote: "The main goal of the enemy over the past day was to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

  • Get Your Guys: Mid-to-Late-Round Targets

    Dave Shovein examines and breaks down his mid-to-late round targets in fantasy drafts and looks around the league in Monday's Offseason Lowdown. (Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Russian patriarch complains to Pope, UN about ‘illegal expulsion’ of monks from Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

    Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church has appealed to Pope Francis and other religious and civilian leaders over restrictions put on the historically Russian-aligned wing of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

  • De Gea: Casemiro red card changed game v. Saints

    David de Gea was satisfied with a clean sheet and a point against Southampton considering Manchester United played short-handed for 70 minutes.

  • Polar explorers told Zelenskyy how they were getting closer to victory

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyyy held a meeting via video link with the participants of the 27th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition, who set off for the Akademik Vernadskyi station in March 2022. Source: The President's website Details: The meeting took place on the 160th anniversary of the birth of the first president of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences, Volodymyr Vernadskyi, in whose honour the Ukrainian Antarctic station was named.

  • UK: Russian advance in Bakhmut could come with heavy losses

    Russian forces have made progress in their campaign to capture the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the focus of the war's longest ground battle, but their assault will be difficult to sustain without more significant personnel losses, British military officials said Saturday. The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest assessment that paramilitary units from the Kremlin-controlled Wagner Group have seized most of eastern Bakhmut, with a river flowing through the city now marking the front line of the fighting. The mining city is located in Donetsk province, one of four regions of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last year.

  • Twitter Is Losing Its Mind Over the Official 'Little Mermaid' Trailer

    The nostalgia is real.

  • Soccer-League leaders Arsenal cruise to 3-0 win over Fulham

    Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Fulham on Sunday and carved out a small slice of history in the process. Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and captain Martin Odegaard all scored in the first half as the Gunners became the first team ever to win five consecutive away London derbies without conceding a goal in the English Football League. Arsenal began the day with second-placed Manchester City hot on their heels after a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday pulled the reigning champions within two points.

  • Gabriel Jesus back for Arsenal after injury during World Cup

    Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has played for Arsenal for the first time since sustaining an injury during the World Cup. Jesus came on as a 77th-minute substitute in Arsenal's 3-0 win at Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday. Arsenal has hardly suffered in his absence, with the team still first in the Premier League and five points clear of Manchester City.

  • Another atmospheric river storm to slam California with more rain, flooding

    More heavy rain and flooding is expected in California at the start of the workweek as another atmospheric river storm takes aim at the West.

  • Ukraine-Russia news – latest: Putin suffering ‘extremely heavy casualties’ in Bakhmut ‘killing zone’

    Russia’s elite ‘left relatively unscathed’ by mass casualties, UK intelligence suggests

  • Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says

    Russia’s advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said there were no confirmed advances by Russian forces in Bakhmut. Russian forces and units from the Kremlin-controlled paramilitary Wagner Group continued to launch ground attacks in the city, but there was no evidence that they were able to make any progress, the ISW said.

  • Mandatory evacuation from Kupiansk district (Kharkiv Oblast) is underway

    Residents of the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine are being evacuated due to active hostilities in the area. Source: Ukrinform, citing Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on the 24/7 national newscast Quote from Syniehubov: "Regarding evacuation from the Kupiansk front, which is currently the hottest: it is where the frontline is currently located, and enemy forces are relentlessly trying to attack the positions of our forces.