Ukraine news – live: Nato warns of signs Putin has asked China for lethal weapons

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has pointed to “signs” that Vladimir Putin has requested lethal weapons from China.

“We haven’t seen any proof that China is delivering lethal weapons to Russia but we have seen some signs that this has been a request from Russia, and that this is an issue that is considered in Beijing by the Chinese authorities,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

“China should not provide lethal aid to Russia, that would be to support an illegal war.”

It comes after the Kremlin said Putin and Xi Jinping discussed Beijing’s peace plan for Ukraine as the two leaders held a “thorough” exchange of views during their first day of talks in Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to give further details, telling reporters to wait for a joint statement from the Russian and Chinese presidents later today after further talks.

“There was a very thorough exchange of views, a serious conversation in the informal part,” he said, referring to Monday’s meeting. He said the two leaders had talked about China’s proposal – a 12-point paper calling for a de-escalation and eventual ceasefire in Ukraine – but again declined to elaborate.



Xi tells Putin: China and Russia should push for more ‘practical’ cooperation

15:02 , Emily Atkinson

China and Russia should work more closely to push forward greater “practical cooperation”, Chinese president Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

“The early harvest of (our) cooperation can be seen, and further cooperation is being advanced,” Xi told Putin in formal talks in Moscow, according to Hong Kong cable television.

Ukraine to receive Abrams tanks from US 'as soon as this fall’

14:22 , Emily Atkinson

The Pentagon plans to speed up the delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a US official and a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, providing the vital equipment to Kyiv as soon as this fall.

The Biden administration pledged to supply Ukraine with 31 advanced M1 Abrams tanks after months of shunning the idea of deploying the difficult-to-maintain tanks to Ukraine. The new plan speeds up delivery by about a year, according to a Congressional aide briefed on the matter.

A Pentagon spokesman declined to comment on the faster timeline because the department of defence had not previously offered any specific date for its effort to get the tanks into Ukrainian hands, only saying it would take “months.”

“We’re working on that,” White House spokesperson John Kirby told CNN on Tuesday. “There’s some changes that you can make to the process to sort of speed that up.”

China and Russia should promote economic and trade cooperation, says Xi

14:00 , Emily Atkinson

China’s President Xi Jinping told Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin both nations should promote the quality and volume of economic and trade cooperation, the official CCTV reported on Tuesday.

Xi arrived in Moscow on Monday for a state visit, in his first trip abroad since he secured an unprecedented third term earlier this month.

Latest images of Xi’s visit to Moscow

13:40 , Emily Atkinson

Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed Xi Jinping on Monday for a three-day visit the two major powers described as an opportunity to deepen their “no-limits friendship.”

At a meeting Tuesday with Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin, Xi said he invited Putin to visit China later this year for a top-level meeting of China’s One Belt, One Road regional initiative, which seeks to extend Beijing’s influence through economic cooperation projects.

Kyiv’s Western allies have expressed concern that China might help Russia’s war effort, though Beijing insists it is a neutral broker in peace efforts.

Japan’s Kishida visits mass grave in Bucha

13:19 , Liam James

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida has visited the site of a mass grave in Bucha, as he made a surprise trip to Ukraine in sharp contrast with the leader neighbouring China, who is on a three-day visit to Russia.

Asia’s stake in Europe’s war was made crystal clear today when the leaders of the region’s two richest countries sat in the capitals of Russia and Ukraine in strong shows of support for the opposing sides.

The visits came as tension has been growing between the two regional rivals and top economic powers. China is seeking to expand its influence, and Japan has responded by increasing its defense spending and deepening ties with the United States and its allies.

Kishida visits a church at the site of a mass grave in Bucha, near Kyiv (Reuters)

Kishida said his trip would show ‘show respect to the courage’ to people of Ukraine (Reuters)

Russian SU-35 fighter jet intercepts two US B-52 nuclear bombers over Baltic Sea

13:00 , Liam James

Dramatic footage shows the moment a Russian fighter jet intercepted two US B-52 nuclear bombers over the Baltic Sea.

It comes just days after a US drone was forced down by a Russian jet the pentagon said carried out a “reckless” manoeuvre.

This video filmed from the SU-35 shows the aircraft flying alongside the bombers as they approached Russian airspace.

Russia’s defence ministry said the fighter jet was sent to prevent a border violation.

Italy’s Meloni says she will risk unpopularity to support Ukraine

12:38 , Liam James

Italy will continue to back Ukraine against Russia even if this dents the Rome government’s approval ratings, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said today, as polls show that military aid to Kyiv is unpopular with voters.

“We will continue to do it because it is right to do so in terms of national values and interest,” Ms Meloni said in a speech to the Senate ahead of the European Council summit on 23-24 March.

The issue of supporting Ukraine‘s war effort is proving a headache for Ms Meloni, a staunch supporter of Kyiv whose conservative coalition government allies are far more ambiguous on the issue.

Forza Italia leader and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is an old friend of Russian president Vladimir Putin who last month blamed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for provoking the conflict.

Forza Italia has nevertheless voted in favour of arms supplies to Ukraine, as has the League party of deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, another past admirer of the Kremlin chief.

Bakhmut under heavy fire as Putin and Xi meet

12:12 , Liam James

Russian forces again made attacks on the city of Bakhmut, site of the longest and bloodiest battle of the war, and other targets but had been repelled, it said.

In the town of Chasiv Yar, just west of Bakhmut, and the nearby village of Kalynivka in eastern Ukraine, there was heavy artillery fire from nearby Ukrainian positions as well as incoming impacts.

Between apartment blocks in central Chasiv Yar, mainly elderly residents queued for water and food delivered by a team from the State Emergency Service.

Oleksii Stepanov, speaking in the town of Kostyantinivka, said he had been in Bakhmut until five days ago but was evacuated by the military when his house was destroyed by a missile.

Ukrainian servicemen fire with a S60 anti-aircraft gun at Russian positions near Bakhmut (AFP/Getty)

After a cold and snowy winter, the arrival of spring with rain and milder temperatures has brought back the mud on the Donbas battlefields (AFP/Getty)

Japanese PM lands in Kyiv – NHK

11:04 , Liam James

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida has arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on a surprise trip for talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, broadcaster NHK said.

Mr Kishida will voice support and solidarity with Ukraine following the invasion by Russian forces more than a year ago, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The prime minister will convey “his respect for the courage and perseverance of the Ukrainian people standing up to defend their homeland,” it added.

As Mr Kishida headed to Kyiv, Russian war planes flew over neutral territory in the Sea of Japan.

10:30 , Liam James

Russian president Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping discussed Beijing’s peace plan for Ukraine in their meeting on the Chinese president’s first day of a three-day trip to Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to give further details, telling reporters to wait for a joint statement later today after the two leaders meet for a second day of talks.

“There was a very thorough exchange of views, a serious conversation in the informal part,” he said, referring to Monday’s meeting.

He said the two leaders had talked about China’s proposal – a 12-point paper calling for a de-escalation and eventual ceasefire in Ukraine – but again declined to elaborate.

The United States has been dismissive of the document, given China’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion, and says any ceasefire resulting from it now would just lock in Russian territorial gains and give Putin’s army more time to regroup.

Ukraine cautiously welcomed the intervention and said President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes to speak to Mr Xi on the phone soon.

Tell Putin to ‘halt the war crimes’, US tells Chinese president

10:10 , Liam James

The US has urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to press Vladimir Putin to “halt the war crimes” and withdraw from Ukraine.

As Mr Xi visits Moscow after publishing a plan to end the conflict in Ukraine, John Kirby said seeking a ceasefire would not be enough.

“We hope that President Xi will press President Putin to cease bombing Ukrainian cities, hospitals and schools, to halt the war crimes and atrocities and to withdraw his troops,” he said.

“But we are concerned that instead China will reiterate calls for a ceasefire that leaves Russian forces inside Ukraine’s sovereign territory and any ceasefire that does not address the removal of Russian forces from Ukraine would effectively ratify Russia’s illegal conquests.”

Russia summons Canadian ambassador

09:49 , Liam James

Russia has summoned the Canadian ambassador after Ottawa said it was aiming for regime change in Moscow, according to Russian state news.

Earlier this month Canadian foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly said she wanted to see Vladimir Putin’s government toppled, as Canada banned imports of Russian steel and aluminium in an effort to increase economic pressure in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Despite firece opposition to Mr Putin’s invasion, Western nations have largely avoided calling for the president to be removed from office, as it is feared such comments would bolster the Kremlin’s position.

Russia flies jets over Sea of Japan as Kishida visits Ukraine

09:30 , Liam James

Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday that two of its Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers made a routine flight over the Sea of Japan, Russian news agencies reported.

The defence ministry was quoted as saying the flights were carried out in compliance with international law and were made over neutral waters.

The flights coincided with a visit by Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida to Ukraine.

Call between Chinese and Ukrainian leaders pending – Kyiv

09:09 , Liam James

Kyiv is waiting to hear if a call will take place between Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in an interview published this morning.

“I don’t know, we are waiting for confirmation,” Vereshchuk said when asked whether a call between the two leaders will take place. “That would be an important move. They have things to say to each other,” Ms Vereshchuk told the Corriere della Sera Italian daily.

Chinese leader on the move

08:49 , Liam James

Chinese president Xi Jinping has left his hotel in Moscow on the second day of a three-day trip to Russia.

Russian president Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed Mr Xi to the Kremlin yesterday on a visit both nations describe as an opportunity to deepen their “no-limits friendship.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping's motorcade leaves the Soluxe Hotel in Moscow (Reuters)

Xi invites Putin to visit China

08:33 , Liam James

Chinese president Xi Jinping has invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to visit China later this year, the state RIA news agency said on Tuesday.

Mr Xi is currently in Russia on a three-day trip as Beijing offered a plan to reach peace in Ukraine. The two leaders said the trip reflects their “deepening friendship”.

Russia plans to counter child abduction claims at UNSC

08:03 , Liam James

Russia plans to hold an informal meeting of the UN Security Council in early April on what it said is “the real situation” of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

The issue has entered the spotlight after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes related to the abduction of children.

Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told a news conference that Moscow planned the council meeting long before Friday’s announcement by the ICC. Russia holds the rotating presidency of the council in April.

The court said it was seeking Mr Putin’s arrest because he “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of (children) and that of unlawful transfer of (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation”.

The UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said there was evidence of the illegal transfer of hundreds of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Japanese and Chinese leaders visit opposing capitals

07:37 , Liam James

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida is on a surprise visit to Ukraine, hours after Chinese president Xi Jinping arrived in neighbouring Russia for a three-day visit.

Mr Kishida will meet President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital as the Far East rivals hold competing diplomatic offensives.

He will “show respect to the courage and patience of the Ukrainian people who are standing up to defend their homeland under Mr Zelensky’s leadership, and show solidarity and unwavering support for Ukraine as head of Japan and chairman of the G7”, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

At the talks in Kyiv, Mr Kishida will show his “absolute rejection of Russia’s one-sided change to the status quo by invasion and force, and to affirm his commitment to defend the rules-based international order”, the ministry’s statement added.

Russian convicts fighting in Ukraine likely to be pardoned and released soon – MoD

07:09 , Arpan Rai

Thousands of Russian convicts who have fought for Wagner Group are likely to be pardoned and released by Moscow, the British defence ministry said today.

“Although approximately half of the prisoners recruited have likely been killed or wounded, evidence from Russia suggests the group is following through on its promise to free survivors,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence update.

It added that the certificates issued to freed Wagner veterans claim to have been endorsed by the decree of president Vladimir Putin.

“With Wagner now likely banned from recruiting more prisoners, this exodus will worsen its personnel problems. In addition, the sudden influx of often violent offenders with recent and often traumatic combat experience will likely present a significant challenge for Russia’s war-time society,” the ministry said.

A private mercenary group, Wagner’s prisoner recruitment peaked in autumn 2022, with inmates being offered commutation of their sentences after six months of service.

EU deal to send one million artillery shells to Ukraine over next year

07:00 , Sam Rkaina

More than a dozen EU members states agreed a deal on Monday to send at least one million artillery shells to Ukraine over the next year to bolster its defences against Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine has identified the supply of 155 mm shells as a critical need as it engages in a fierce war of attrition with Moscow’s forces.

Both sides are firing thousands of artillery rounds every day – with Ukrainian and Western leaders having warned in recent weeks that Kyiv is burning through the shells more quickly than allies can provide them. The Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, hailed the decision as “game-changing”.

The plan, worth €2bn (£1.7bn), will be met via countries’ own stockpiles and also by teaming up to buy more ammunition.

“We have reached a political consensus to send to Ukraine one million rounds of 155 mm calibre ammunition,” Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign and defence ministers in Brussels.

Russia’s stock of Kalibr, Iskander, and Kinzhal missiles depleting – Ukrainian intelligence

06:28 , Arpan Rai

The frequency of large Russian missile attacks has decreased in recent days, the spokesperson for Ukraine’s main intelligence agency (GUR) has said.

Russia does not have many Kalibr, Iskander, and Kinzhal missiles left, but still has many S-300 surface-to-air missiles, the official said.

A recent assessment showed that Russian forces continue to deplete their missile arsenal and that this may constrain how often and at what scale Moscow can conduct strikes going forwards.

But it will likely continue to threaten critical Ukrainian infrastructure as well as civilians, the US-based Institute for the Study of War think tank said.

Putin sticks to protocol during Chinese leader Xi's visit

06:00 , Eleanor Noyce

President Vladimir Putin wasn’t waiting at the end of the red carpet to greet Chinese leader Xi Jinping upon his arrival in Russia on Monday for a high-profile visit.

But it wasn’t a snub.

Russia’s standard protocol for visiting dignitaries calls for them to be welcomed at the airport by a lower-ranking Cabinet official.

Many observers argue that the fighting in Ukraine has made Russia increasingly dependent on China for support as the country becomes isolated from the West.

But Putin didn’t deviate from the script, and the start of Xi’s trip was like that of any visiting leader.

Putin sticks to protocol during Chinese leader Xi's visit

Fumio Kishida makes a solidarity visit to Ukraine

05:49 , Arpan Rai

Prime minister Fumio Kishida is set to reach Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Japan’s foreign ministry said today.

Tokyo’s broadcaster NHK showed Mr Kishida boarding a train at the Polish border town of Przemysl.

The Japanese leader, who has been Ukraine’s close ally in the war against Russian forces, will voice solidarity and support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion more than a year ago, the the country’s foreign ministry said.

Kishida will show “his respect for courage and perseverance of the Ukrainian people standing up to defend their homeland,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Before leaving for Poland en route to Ukraine, Mr Kishida visited India, where he met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, NHK reported.

Kishida will also hold talks with his Polish counterpart before returning to Japan on Thursday, the ministry said.

Countries urged to rally behind court probes in Ukraine

05:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Ukraine’s justice officials and the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court appealed Monday to countries around the world to boost funding and support for the global court’s investigations into alleged war crimes in Ukraine to ensure Russia is held accountable.

Justice ministers from over 40 countries travelled to London for the war crimes conference, jointly hosted by Britain and the Netherlands, aimed at rallying extra support for the International Criminal Court’s probes into atrocities allegedly committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

The conference came days after the global court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of personal responsibility in the abduction of children from Ukraine. Friday’s move was the first time the court has issued a warrant against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

“We share the belief that President Putin and the wider leadership must be held to account,” Britain’s Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said as he opened the meeting. “Let’s make sure that we back up our words with deeds, that we back up our moral support with practical means to effectively investigate these awful crimes.”

Britain pledged an additional 395,000 pounds ($484,000) in support for the ICC, bringing its funding for the court to 1 million pounds. The U.K. government said other countries were also expected to pledge funding for the court’s investigations.

Countries urged to rally behind court probes in Ukraine

Shipment of Russian cruise missiles destroyed in Crimea, says Ukraine

04:47 , Arpan Rai

An explosion in Russia-occupied Crimea has destroyed a shipment of Russian cruise missiles, officials from Ukraine’s defence ministry said yesterday.

“An explosion in the city of Dzhankoy in the north of the temporarily occupied Crimea destroyed the Russian Kalibr NK cruise missiles during their transportation by rail,” the ministry said, though it did not claim responsibility for the attack on Russia’s stockpile.

It said that the cruise missiles destroyed in the explosion would have been used to supply ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

“The range of such a weapon is more than 2,500 kilometres against land targets and 375 kilometres against sea targets,” it said.

Is Putin desperate enough to let Xi get his way over Ukraine?

04:20 , Arpan Rai

Every day that goes by gets worse for Russia, with little or no route to victory in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, writes Timothy Ash.

Russia and China are now aligned, but no deal is possible without the agreement of Ukraine; and Ukraine still feels it can win this war. But China’s 12-point peace plan did include some elements that Kyiv appreciated, including talk of “territorial integrity”.

A sticking point could well be Ukraine giving up on ambitions for Nato membership, but that might well be assuaged by US-Israel style security guarantees from senior Nato states. The problem here is that Putin invaded Ukraine not because of its Nato aspirations, but simply because he wants Ukraine.

Agreement over Nato member security guarantees for Ukraine would mean, in effect, Russia has lost Ukraine forever. Is Putin so desperate to save his own skin as to accept that? We might soon find out.

Is Putin desperate enough to let Xi get his way over Ukraine? | Timothy Ash

Fumio Kishida raises Ukraine war with Modi: ‘Japan strongly condemns Russia’s aggression’

04:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida said he raised the issue of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine during his meeting with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi – who stopped short of mentioning the war in his own remarks.

Mr Kishida, who began a two-day visit to India on Monday, has an expansive new plan set out for an open and free Indo-Pacific region. This includes cooperation between the two Quad partners as witnessed in Tokyo’s efforts to forge stronger partnerships with south Asian countries to counter China’s growing assertiveness.

The Japanese leader was expected to convince Delhi to forge a broader and stronger coalition to call out Russia for its invasion of Ukraine during his meeting with Mr Modi and referred to his Indian counterpart’s earlier rebuke of Mr Putin.

“I reiterate that Japan strongly condemns Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and will never recognise it,” Mr Kishida said while delivering the 41st Sapru House lecture. “Prime minister Modi too expressed to president Putin that today is not the era of war. Japan opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo by force anywhere in the world.”

He delivered the lecture in the presence of a gathering of top diplomats, envoys and experts hours after he held bilateral talks with Mr Modi for the strengthening of India and Japan’s “Special Strategic and Global Partnership”.

Kishida raises Ukraine war with Modi: ‘Japan strongly condemns Russia’s aggression’

Russia to hold own UN meeting on Ukrainian child abductions

03:52 , Arpan Rai

Russia is looking to hold an informal meeting of the UN Security Council in early April on what it calls “the real situation” of Ukrainian children taken to Russia, officials said.

This comes in the wake of the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin for war crimes related to the abduction of children.

Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia claimed in a news conference that Moscow planned the council meeting long before Friday’s announcement by the ICC.

From April, Russia also holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council.

The arrest warrant for Mr Putin has been issued as he “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of (children) and that of unlawful transfer of (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation,” the ICC said.

Ukraine firing thousands of artillery shells in Bakhmut, burning through its munition stock – report

03:37 , Arpan Rai

Ukrainian forces are fast burning through their ammunition piles to retain Bakhmut and are firing thousands of artillery shells in a day across the 600-mile frontline in their bid to stop Russia from snatching the mining city, two US officials have said.

The Pentagon raised concerns about this with Kyiv recently as the forces in the embattled city saw several days of nonstop artillery firing, the officials said, according to a report by The New York Times.

The US has warned Ukraine against wasting ammunition at a key time as the war-hit nation looks at a decisive spring offensive.

Officials from the Pentagon have highlighted the tension between Ukraine’s move to protect Bakhmut from Russia at all costs and its hopes for taking back some more territory in the spring, where the sludgy swathes of land from receding winter will make way for a dry battlefield.

The speed at which Ukraine is burning through its munition stockpiles is unsustainable and could imperil its springtime campaign, American and European officials have warned.

Japan PM Kishida leaves for Ukraine after meeting Modi in New Delhi

03:16 , Arpan Rai

Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida has left for Ukraine today where he will meet Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, reported Japanese broadcaster NHK News.

The Japanese leader has already departed from India where he met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi and is directly reaching Ukraine, the report said citing unnamed sources.

EU's top diplomat hails deal on artillery shells for Ukraine

03:00 , Eleanor Noyce

European Union countries have endorsed a fast-track procedure aimed at providing Ukraine with sorely needed artillery shells to repel Russia’s invasion forces, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday, as Moscow maintains its focus on attacking the industrial east of the war-ravaged country.

As he chaired a meeting of EU foreign and defence ministers in Brussels, Borrell took to Twitter to hail what he described as “a historic decision” for the 27-nation bloc and Norway to send Ukraine 1 million 155-millimetre artillery shells within 12 months.

“We are taking a key step towards delivering on our promises to provide Ukraine with more artillery ammunition,” he said, and noted that 18 countries had signed up to a European Defense Agency, or EDA, project to place joint orders for ammunition with the defence industry.

Borrell said that he had won approval for his proposal to provide 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to encourage member nations to provide artillery shells from their stocks and any orders for new rounds that they might have placed with industry.

A further 1 billion euros would also be used to fast-track new orders and encourage countries to work together on those purchases through the EDA or in groups of at least three nations. Germany has already called for countries to join its own effort, which Berlin believes will go faster.

EU's top diplomat hails deal on artillery shells for Ukraine

UK to ‘consider’ backing tribunal to look into potential war crimes in Ukraine

02:00 , Eleanor Noyce

The UK will “consider” backing a special tribunal to look into potential war crimes in Ukraine, after the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky urged nations to support the idea.

It comes after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest, accusing him of bearing personal responsibility for the abduction of children from Ukraine.

Speaking during a conference at Lancaster House in central London, where justice ministers from around the world were gathered, Karim Khan KC demanded Russia “return” children to Ukraine as alleged war crimes were detailed.

Concluding the meeting, Mr Zelensky, appearing in a pre-recorded message, urged delegates to back a tribunal to look into Russian “aggression”.

UK to ‘consider’ backing tribunal to look into potential war crimes in Ukraine

How US secretary of state Antony Blinken became a major player in the Ukraine war

01:00 , Eleanor Noyce

When secretary of state Antony Blinken made a personal appeal to Volodymyr Zelensky, hoping to convince him that a Russian invasion was imminent, Ukraine’s president didn’t believe him.

The warning lacked specificity, Zelensky recalled in an interview after the invasion. Moreover, if the Americans truly believed the situation was as dire as Blinken intimated, why hadn’t they begun to send more powerful weapons months sooner?

This discreet meeting, occurring on the sidelines of a climate summit in Glasgow in November 2021, revealed the limitations of Blinken’s influence over the Ukrainian leader and Zelensky’s innate scepticism of US intelligence. But in the time since, Blinken’s rapport with Zelensky and his top aides has evolved substantially, and the top US diplomat has become one of Kyiv’s most trusted champions and interlocutors.

The diplomat is ‘completely synchronised with us in terms of vision’, say Zelensky’s advisers, while detractors say he must be bolder in brokering negotiations. John Hudson profiles one of Joe Biden’s most influential allies:

How US secretary of state Antony Blinken became a major player in the Ukraine War

Putin appears to be heckled during Mariupol visit

Monday 20 March 2023 23:59 , Eleanor Noyce

Vladimir Putin appeared to be heckled by a Mariupol resident during his visit to the annexed city on Sunday (19 March).

According to The Telegraph, as the president of Russia met with supposedly grateful Ukrainians, a woman can be heard shouting: “It’s all lies, it’s all just for show.”

In the footage, which was broadcast on television, Mr Putin’s security team appear to begin frantically looking around to try and locate the disturbance.

The president was meeting residents of a reconstructed apartment block, with one of those he spoke to describing Mariupol as “paradise”.

Putin appears to be heckled during Mariupol visit

Putin warns Russia could drop grain deal after 60 days

Monday 20 March 2023 23:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed on Monday that Moscow has agreed to extend a deal allowing the exports of Ukrainian grain to global markets only for 60 days and could drop it altogether if its conditions aren’t met.

Speaking at a parliamentary meeting in Moscow attended by lawmakers from African countries, Putin emphasized that Russia expects the facilitation of exports of its own agricultural products as part of a package agreement.

“A fair and comprehensive implementation of the Black Sea grain deal can only be ensured if our position is taken into account, and depending on that we will deal with the issue of our further participation in it,” Putin said.

The U.N. and Turkey brokered July’s agreement that allowing Ukraine — one of the world’s key breadbaskets — to ship food and fertilizer from three of its Black Sea ports. The 120-day agreement was renewed last November. Russia agreed to extend it again when it expired Saturday, but noted that it has only accepted a 60-day extension.

Ukraine has charged that the 60-day extension contradicts the deal, but the agreement allows the parties to roll it over or “modify” it — as Russia did. The United Nations and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the extension, but neither said how long it would last, reflecting their inability to force Russia’s hand.

Putin warns Russia could drop grain deal after 60 days

Putin welcomes ‘dear friend’ Xi for hours of talks at Kremlin

Monday 20 March 2023 22:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Vladimir Putin held more than four hours of talks with ‘dear friend’ Xi Jinping of China at the Kremlin on Monday, showing off the relationship with his most powerful ally just days after an arrest warrant was issued over his war in Ukraine.

It was the first trip abroad for Xi since he obtained an unprecedented third term last month. He has been trying to portray Beijing as a potential peacemaker in Ukraine.

The two major powers have described Xi’s three-day visit as an opportunity to deepen their “no-limits friendship.”

Putin and Xi greeted one another as “dear friend” and shook hands as they met in front of the cameras. More than four hours later, they were said to be still in discussion. “The conversation is still going on,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

10-Putin flaunts alliance with Xi as ‘dear friends’ meet in Kremlin

Zelenksy thanks Ireland for support in phone call with Taoiseach

Monday 20 March 2023 21:30 , Eleanor Noyce

Ukraine‘s president Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Ireland for its support for his country.

Mr Zelensky spoke to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar by telephone on Monday.

A government spokesman said Mr Varadkar pledged continued support and solidarity with Ukraine.

Mr Varadkar told Mr Zelensky that Ireland is backing Ukraine‘s application for European Union membership, and is examining how additional help can be provided to help Ukraine rebuild its civilian and energy infrastructure.

He also briefed Mr Zelensky about discussions he held with US President Joe Biden and others regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during his recent visit to the US, where he thanked them for their steadfast support and encouraged them to continue it for as long as it takes.

Mr Zelensky extended his wishes for a happy St Patrick’s Day to Ireland, and wished peace and good luck to Ireland and Irish people.

Watch as Dominic Raab and Dutch justice minister speak after Ukraine war crimes conference

Monday 20 March 2023 21:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Watch as Dominic Raab and Dutch justice minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius hold a joint address after an international conference on accountability for war crimes in Ukraine.

Last Friday, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin’s arrest, accusing him of bearing personal responsibility for the abduction of children from the war-torn nation.

Mr Raab, the deputy prime minister, said that the decision represented a “historic moment” in the conflict as he spoke at the conference earlier on Monday (20 March).

“On Friday, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for President Putin and his children’s rights commissioner, over the alleged abduction of hundreds of Ukrainian children taken forcibly from their parents and deported to Russia,” he said.

“It sends a much stronger and far-reaching message right around the world to despots and dictators everywhere - that they will be brought to justice and they will be held to account.”

Watch: Raab and Dutch justice minister speak after Ukraine war crimes conference

Russia on the “wrong side of history”, says Canada following Putin’s meeting with China

Monday 20 March 2023 20:30 , Eleanor Noyce

Following President Putin’s meeting with President Xi on Monday, Canada has warned that Russia is on the “wrong side of history.”

Urging China to be mindful of the “stakes” in the Ukraine War, Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland made the comments on Monday evening.

“Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is the strongest challenge in a generation to the rules-based international order...I’m not going to anticipate what President Xi will say or do in Moscow, but China and China’s leadership needs to understand the stakes here,” Ms Freeland told reporters in Oshawa, Ontario.

Is Putin desperate enough to let Xi get his way over Ukraine?

Monday 20 March 2023 20:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Outwardly the summit in Moscow between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping is an attempt to send a strong signal to the West that the “partnership without limits” agreement – signed between the two men at the Beijing Winter Olympics on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 – is still just that.

However, Putin’s disastrous invasion of Ukraine hangs over the summit, and will likely dominate proceedings.

Russia is losing badly in Ukraine. It has already suffered a colossal loss of manpower, military equipment and prestige for Putin. It has also caused a sizeable economic hit to the Russian economy as sanctions have pushed it into recession, forced a brain drain and capital flight and seen close to $400bn in its assets frozen in the West.

Every day that goes by gets worse for Russia, with little or no route to victory. Putin hoped his autumn mass mobilisation and winter offensive would allow him to seize the initiative again, but these hopes have gotten stuck in the mud of the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and dogged resistance from Kyiv’s forces. An expected Ukrainian counter-offensive planned for the spring could turn the war in favour of Ukraine. Putin desperately wants an off-ramp; an escape route.

Is Putin desperate enough to let Xi get his way over Ukraine? | Timothy Ash

Countries urged to rally behind court probes in Ukraine

Monday 20 March 2023 19:30 , Eleanor Noyce

Ukraine’s justice officials and the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court appealed Monday to countries around the world to boost funding and support for the global court’s investigations into alleged war crimes in Ukraine to ensure Russia is held accountable.

Justice ministers from over 40 countries travelled to London for the war crimes conference, jointly hosted by Britain and the Netherlands, aimed at rallying extra support for the International Criminal Court’s probes into atrocities allegedly committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

The conference came days after the global court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of personal responsibility in the abduction of children from Ukraine. Friday’s move was the first time the court has issued a warrant against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

“We share the belief that President Putin and the wider leadership must be held to account,” Britain’s Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said as he opened the meeting. “Let’s make sure that we back up our words with deeds, that we back up our moral support with practical means to effectively investigate these awful crimes.”

Britain pledged an additional 395,000 pounds ($484,000) in support for the ICC, bringing its funding for the court to 1 million pounds. The U.K. government said other countries were also expected to pledge funding for the court’s investigations.

Countries urged to rally behind court probes in Ukraine

EU's top diplomat hails deal on artillery shells for Ukraine

Monday 20 March 2023 19:00 , Eleanor Noyce

European Union countries have endorsed a fast-track procedure aimed at providing Ukraine with sorely needed artillery shells to repel Russia’s invasion forces, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday, as Moscow maintains its focus on attacking the industrial east of the war-ravaged country.

As he chaired a meeting of EU foreign and defence ministers in Brussels, Borrell took to Twitter to hail what he described as “a historic decision” for the 27-nation bloc and Norway to send Ukraine 1 million 155-millimetre artillery shells within 12 months.

“We are taking a key step towards delivering on our promises to provide Ukraine with more artillery ammunition,” he said, and noted that 18 countries had signed up to a European Defense Agency, or EDA, project to place joint orders for ammunition with the defence industry.

Borrell said that he had won approval for his proposal to provide 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to encourage member nations to provide artillery shells from their stocks and any orders for new rounds that they might have placed with industry.

A further 1 billion euros would also be used to fast-track new orders and encourage countries to work together on those purchases through the EDA or in groups of at least three nations. Germany has already called for countries to join its own effort, which Berlin believes will go faster.

EU's top diplomat hails deal on artillery shells for Ukraine

Russia says it will end grain export deal if sanctions are not lifted

Monday 20 March 2023 18:30 , Eleanor Noyce

Russia will end its Black Sea grain export deal if the sanctions against it are not lifted by the West, the foreign ministry has confirmed.

It wants farm machinery supplies, foreign assets and accounts held by agricultural companies unblocked. Furthermore, the foreign ministry has demanded that access to the financial messaging system, SWIFT, be restored for the state-owned agriculture bank Rosselkhozbank.

The current deal, which sees grain exported via the Black Sea, is set to expire on 18 May.

Notably, some Middle Eastern and African nations rely on grain imports from Ukraine, threatening already worsening food security.

Putin has previously said that this Black Sea deal unjustly prioritises “well-fed European markets” over “especially needy African countries.”

ICC demands Russia ‘return’ children to Ukraine as justice ministers meet in UK

Monday 20 March 2023 18:00 , Eleanor Noyce

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has demanded Russia “return” children to Ukraine as alleged war crimes were detailed at a meeting in London.

It comes after the ICC issued a warrant for Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s arrest, accusing him of bearing personal responsibility for the abduction of children from Ukraine.

Speaking during a conference at Lancaster House, where justice ministers from around the world were gathered, Karim Khan KC said the move marked “a really sombre occasion”.

ICC demands Russia ‘return’ children to Ukraine as justice ministers meet in UK

How US secretary of state Antony Blinken became a major player in the Ukraine war

Monday 20 March 2023 17:30 , Eleanor Noyce

When secretary of state Antony Blinken made a personal appeal to Volodymyr Zelensky, hoping to convince him that a Russian invasion was imminent, Ukraine’s president didn’t believe him.

The warning lacked specificity, Zelensky recalled in an interview after the invasion. Moreover, if the Americans truly believed the situation was as dire as Blinken intimated, why hadn’t they begun to send more powerful weapons months sooner?

This discreet meeting, occurring on the sidelines of a climate summit in Glasgow in November 2021, revealed the limitations of Blinken’s influence over the Ukrainian leader and Zelensky’s innate scepticism of US intelligence. But in the time since, Blinken’s rapport with Zelensky and his top aides has evolved substantially, and the top US diplomat has become one of Kyiv’s most trusted champions and interlocutors.

How US secretary of state Antony Blinken became a major player in the Ukraine War

Officials: US to send ammunition, tanker trucks to Ukraine

Monday 20 March 2023 17:00 , Eleanor Noyce

The U.S. is poised to announce that it will send Ukraine $350 million in weapons and equipment, U.S. officials said Monday, as fierce battles with Russian forces continue for control of the city of Bakhmut, and troops prepare for an expected spring offensive.

The latest package of aid includes a large amount of various types of ammunition, such as rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and an undisclosed number of fuel tanker trucks and riverine boats, according to the officials. Officials said it will be announced later Monday.

It comes as Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday, giving a political lift to Russian President Vladimir Putin against the West just days after an international arrest warrant was issued for the Kremlin leader on war crimes charges related to Ukraine.

Officials said the American aid will be taken from Pentagon stocks through the presidential drawdown authority, so it will be able to be delivered quickly to the warfront. The U.S. has provided more than $32.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

Officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid package has not yet been publicly announced.

Officials: US to send ammunition, tanker trucks to Ukraine

US envoy hails 'historic' EU-brokered Serbia-Kosovo deal

Monday 20 March 2023 16:30 , Eleanor Noyce

The United States envoy for the Serbia-Kosovo dialogue on Monday welcomed the European Union-facilitated deal on normalising relations between neighbouring Kosovo and Serbia as an “important and historic agreement.”

Gabriel Escobar said the weekend deal between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Ohrid, North Macedonia “sets the conditions for normalisation between Serbia and Kosovo on European terms.

On Saturday EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Vucic and Kurti agreed on an 11-point EU plan to normalise relations following their 1998-1999 war and Kosovo’s declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008.

The plan calls for them to maintain good neighbourly relations and recognise each other’s official documents and national symbols. If implemented, it would prevent Belgrade from blocking Kosovo’s attempts to seek membership in the United Nations and other international organizations. But it doesn’t explicitly call for mutual recognition between Kosovo and Serbia.

“This agreement is a legally binding obligation on both parties … (and) will continue to be the basis of our policy for the United States going forward and the basis for European engagement in the region,” Escobar said in an online briefing.

US envoy hails 'historic' EU-brokered Serbia-Kosovo deal

Putin claims he will ‘certainly discuss’ China’s peace proposals with ‘dear friend’ Xi

Monday 20 March 2023 16:04 , Andy Gregory

Vladimir Putin claimed he would “certainly discuss” China’s peace proposals for the Ukraine war with “dear friend” Xi Jinping, as he sought to put on a show of close ties with Beijing.

"We are always open to negotiations," Mr Putin told Mr Xi as he greeted him at the Kremlin, adding: “We will certainly discuss all these issues, including your initiatives which we treat with respect, of course.”

Seeking to heap praise on his guest, the Russian president added that was also “slightly envious” of China’s rapid development in recent decades.

“China has created a very effective system for developing the economy and strengthening the state. It is much more effective than in many other countries,” he said.

EU member states agree on ammunition deal for Ukraine

Monday 20 March 2023 15:24 , Andy Gregory

European Union member states have reached an agreement on the joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, German defence minister Boris Pistorius has said.

“Today, we will sign the respective documents,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels, adding that Germany would also open its national framework contracts with the defence industry to other partners as speed was of the essence in supplying Kyiv.

“Our goal has to be to ship a significant amount of munitions to Ukraine before the end of this year,” Mr Pistorius said.

Xi’s arrival in Moscow

Monday 20 March 2023 14:30 , Sam Rkaina

Xi and Putin greet one another as “dear friend”

Monday 20 March 2023 14:26 , Sam Rkaina

Chinese President Xi Jinping has met his “dear friend” Vladimir Putin during a visit to Moscow.

Mr Xi was the first leader to meet the Russian president since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him on Friday over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia during its year-old invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow said the charge was one of several “clearly hostile displays” and opened a criminal case against the ICC prosecutor and judges. Beijing said the warrant reflected double standards.

Russia is presenting Mr Xi’s trip, his first since securing an unprecedented third term this month, as evidence that it has a powerful friend in its standoff with a hostile West.

The two men greeted one another as “dear friend” when they met in the Kremlin on Monday afternoon before a dinner, to be followed by formal talks on Tuesday.

Mr Putin told Mr Xi he viewed China’s proposals for a resolution of the Ukraine conflict with respect and was also “slightly envious” of China’s rapid development in recent decades.

“China has created a very effective system for developing the economy and strengthening the state. It is much more effective than in many other countries,” he said.

Xi should use Moscow trip to urge Putin to halt ‘atrocities’ in Ukraine, says No 10

Monday 20 March 2023 13:48 , Andy Gregory

China’s president Xi Jinping should use his visit to Moscow to urge Vladimir Putin to halt its bombings and other “atrocities” in Ukraine, Downing Street has said.

Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson said: “China has spoken previously about the importance of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity in Ukraine. We would like to see President Xi advocate for this point when he speaks to Putin.

“This war and its assault on Ukraine’s sovereignty could end today if Russia withdrew its troops from Ukraine. So we hope President Xi uses this opportunity to press President Putin to cease bombing Ukrainian cities, hospitals, schools, and to halt some of these atrocities that we are seeing on a daily basis.”

Putin vows to provide free grain to African nations if Black Sea deal not extended in May

Monday 20 March 2023 13:24 , Andy Gregory

Vladimir Putin has said that Russia would provide grain to African countries for free if the Black Sea grain deal is not extended in May.

Speaking by video link to delegates at a Russia-Africa parliamentary conference, the Russian president said that only a small amount of grain exports unblocked under the deal had reached Africa, and that the fulfilment of Russian conditions for the deal’s renewal was in Africa’s interest.

Russia launches criminal case against ICC judges who issued Putin arrest warrant

Monday 20 March 2023 12:58 , Andy Gregory

Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case against the International Criminal Court prosecutor and judges who have issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges.

The committee, responsible for investigating serious crimes, said heads of state enjoyed absolute immunity from the jurisdiction of foreign states, and insisted there were no grounds for criminal liability on Mr Putin’s part.

The ICC prosecutor’s actions showed signs of being crimes under Russian law, the committee claimed – knowingly accusing an innocent person of a crime, and “preparing an attack on a representative of a foreign state enjoying international protection, in order to complicate international relations”.

Voices | Putin’s disaster in Ukraine has fundamentally altered his relationship with Xi

Monday 20 March 2023 12:34 , Andy Gregory

Writing for Independent Voices, Timothy Ash of Chatham House suggests that Xi Jinping likely assumed that any war between Russia and Ukraine would be short, provide a swift kick in the face for the US and its Nato allies, and – As the war dragged on – sap the strengths of both Russia and Nato.

He adds: “Something seems to have changed. China’s foreign minister has unveiled a 12-point peace plan on the one-year anniversary of the invasion on 24 February. Xi’s plans for a trip to Moscow next week were then unveiled, and a call reportedly lined up with President Zelensky of Ukraine after his meeting with Putin. China now seems to want peace, and is willing to try and broker that.

“What has changed? Likely Xi has concluded from Putin’s failed offensive in Bakhmut that Russia cannot win – and may now fear that a devastating defeat for Putin in Ukraine could threaten regime change in Moscow.

“It is extremely unlikely, but would be a nightmare scenario for Beijing as the emergence of a pro-Western administration in Moscow would leave China encircled. As such, Xi would want a peace in Ukraine which can save Putin’s skin.”

Putin’s disaster in Ukraine has altered his relationship with Xi | Timothy Ash