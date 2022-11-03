Ukraine-Russia news - live: Moscow commanders ‘fleeing Kherson, leaving troops under attack’

Russian military chiefs in southern Ukraine’s occupied Kherson are likely to be fleeing, leaving behind ill-equipped and demoralised troops, Western experts say.

“In Kherson, it is likely that most echelons of command have now withdrawn across the river, leaving demoralised and leaderless men to face Ukrainian assaults. At least some reservists are arriving in theatre without weapons,” one official said.

It was claimed that while more of Vladimir Putin’s troops are arriving in the key city, many are mobilised reservists and often “woefully equipped and prepared”.

The officials said the Russians were also running critically short of munitions, including artillery shells, with supplies even being sought from North Korea.

Earlier, the UN nuclear watchdog said no sign of undeclared nuclear activity had been found at three sites in Ukraine, despite Russian claims to the contrary. Russia has claimed Ukraine is creating a “dirty bomb”.

The British envoy to Moscow was summoned to a meeting at Russia’s foreign ministry over accusations that Royal Navy personnel were involved in an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet.

As Deborah Bronnert arrived, she was ambushed by a small crowd holding placards claiming Britain is a terrorist state.

18:13 , Jane Dalton

Russian commanders in Kherson are likely to be fleeing and leaving ill-equipped and “demoralised” troops to face Ukrainian assaults, Western officials say.

They said that while more of Vladimir Putin’s troops were arriving in an apparent attempt to shore up their defensive positions in the key city, many were recently mobilised reservists who were often “woefully equipped and prepared”.

“In Kherson, it is likely that most echelons of command have now withdrawn across the river leaving demoralised and leaderless men to face Ukrainian assaults. At least some reservists are arriving in theatre without weapons,” one official said.

They added that the Russians were also running “critically short” of munitions – including artillery shells with additional supplies even being sought from North Korea.

Putin plunging world’s poorest into despair, says foreign secretary

17:43 , Jane Dalton

Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialised democracies have sought to expand on their positions on Russia’s war in Ukraine among other issues.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations began two days of talks in the historic western German city of Muenster to take stock of the war and keep up economic, military and other support for the country.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia’s actions were a direct attack on the concepts of national sovereignty and territorial integrity that many believe the treaty established.

“These are the very principles that are being challenged today by Russia,” Blinken said.

“If we let that be challenged with impunity, then the foundations of the international order will start to erode and eventually crumble, and none of us can afford to let that happen.”

Vladimir Putin’s “actions are plunging the world’s poorest further into despair, putting global food security on the brink and pushing up energy prices,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

“These actions only serve to demonstrate Putin’s true intentions and further unite the international community against his callous plans.”

Safety fears as power to Ukrainian nuclear plant cut off

16:50 , Jane Dalton

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is relying on emergency diesel generators to run its safety systems after external power from the Ukrainian electric grid was again cut off, Ukrainian and UN officials say.

Fighting in Ukraine has repeatedly damaged power lines and electrical substations that the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant requires to operate in-house safety systems, forcing operators to turn to backup generators to cool its six reactors until regular power is restored.

All six reactors have been shut down.

The generators have enough fuel to maintain the plant in southeastern Ukraine for just 15 days, state nuclear power company Energoatom said.

“The countdown has begun,” Energoatom said, noting it had limited possibilities to “maintain the ZNPP in a safe mode,” raising fears of a potential nuclear disaster.

The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed the switch to backup diesel generators, saying it underlines “the extremely precarious nuclear safety and security situation at the facility”.

The development “again demonstrates the plant’s fragile and vulnerable situation,” said Rafael Grossi, the director general of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, adding that relying on diesel generators “is clearly not a sustainable way to operate a major nuclear facility.”

“Measures are needed to prevent a nuclear accident at the site. The establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone is urgently needed,” he said.

Russia and Ukraine have traded blame during the war for shelling at and around the plant. Energoatom said Russian shelling knocked out the last two high voltage transmission lines feeding the Zaporizhia plant. Russia gave a different account, blaming Ukraine.

Moscow warns of ‘dangerous consequences’ after UK ambassador summoned

16:12 , Emily Atkinson

Moscow said it has delivered a protest to the UK ambassador to Russia after summoning her over its allegation that British specialists had been involved in a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia‘s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

The UK has called the accusation as false.

“The demarche stressed that such confrontational actions by the British threatened to escalate the situation and could lead to unpredictable and dangerous consequences,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

As Deborah Bronnert arrived at the ministry on Thursday morning, she was ambushed by a small crowd chanting anti-British slogans and holding up placards, which read: “Britain is a terrorist state”.

Moscow and Kyiv exchange 214 captured soldiers, including Azovstal defenders

15:31 , Emily Atkinson

Moscow and Kyiv exchanged 214 captured service personnel today in the latest of a series of prisoner swaps.

Russia‘s defence ministry said in a statement that Ukraine had released 107 Russian personnel, and that they would be transferred to Moscow for “the necessary medical and psychological assistance”.

Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, said Russia had released 107 Ukrainian fighters, including 74 who had defended the Azovstal steel works, scene of Ukraine’s last stand in Mariupol.

“We managed to exchange seriously injured and bedridden (fighters) from Mariupol, from ‘Azovstal’, boys with shrapnel wounds to arms and legs, gunshot wounds to various parts of the body. There are people with amputated limbs and (those) who can’t feel part of their face, (others) with infected wounds.”

Ukraine ‘downs double the number of warplanes Moscow lost in Afghanistan'

14:59 , Emily Atkinson

Ukraine has destroyed a more than 270 Russian aircraft over eight months of fighting, according to the country’s commander-in-chief.

The sizeable total surpasses the number the Soviet Union lost in its 1979-89 military intervention in Afghanistan, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy said.

“During the full-scale aggression, (Ukrainian) defenders destroyed (more than) twice as many (Russian) aircraft as the Soviet Union lost during the 10-year war in Afghanistan - 278 (Russian) aircraft in Ukraine against 118 Soviet aircraft in Afghanistan,” he wrote on Twitter.

“This war is the same shame for Russia & will cause its destruction,” he wrote.

G7 to work together on winter aid for Ukraine, Germany says

13:57 , Emily Atkinson

The G7 commence winter aid programme for Ukraine in the face of Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure that have caused blackouts and cuts to water supply, Germany said.

“We will not allow lots of people - the elderly, children, teenagers, families - to die from hunger or cold over the upcoming winter months due to the brutal tactics of the Russian president,” German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters.

Russian units ‘likely to quit west bank of Dnipro river'

13:15 , Emily Atkinson

Russia‘s armed forces are likely to quit the western bank of the Dnipro river, where Moscow has been evacuating citizens in recent weeks, a Russian-installed official in Kherson region has said.

“Most likely our units, our soldiers, will leave for the left (eastern) bank,” Kirill Stremousov, deputy civilian administrator of the Kherson region, said in an interview with Solovyov Live, a pro-Kremlin online media outlet.

Russia says world’s five nuclear powers are ‘on brink of armed conflict’

12:50 , Emily Atkinson

The world’s five big nuclear powers are teetering “on the brink of a direct armed conflict”, Russia has claimed, warning of catastrophic consequences.

Blaming the West for “provocation”, Moscow ramped up the nuclear rhetoric, pinpointing “irresponsible and impudent actions aimed at undermining our national security”.

The statement by the foreign ministry said avoiding a nuclear clash was the country’s first priority, and that Russia stood by a joint declaration with the US, China, Britain and France in January affirming their joint responsibility for avoiding a nuclear war.

Jane Dalton reports:

Russian missiles ‘hit energy infrastructure in two Ukrainian regions'

12:25 , Emily Atkinson

Russian missile attacks hit energy infrastructure in the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk late on Wednesday, further complicating the work of the energy system, Ukraine’s grid operator Ukrenergohas said.

The regions of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk are both Ukrainian steelmaking hubs. Russian strikes have damaged 40 per cent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said.

UK ambassador heckled by crowd of anti-Britain protestors as she is summoned to Russian foreign ministry

12:00 , Emily Atkinson

The British envoy to Russia has attended a meeting at Russia’s foreign ministry after it summoned her on the accusation that Royal Navy personnel were involved in an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet.

Russian special services claim that the attack on its fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea – an area annexed by Vladimir Putin in 2014 – was carried out by Ukraine, under the guidance and leadership British naval specialists.

Moscow alleges that the 29 October drone attack damaged its sea minesweeper ‘Ivan Golubets’ and a bonnet barrier in Yuzhnaya Bay.

Russia and Ukraine ‘to free 214 captured fighters on Thursday'

11:24 , Emily Atkinson

Moscow and Kyiv will each hand over 107 captured fighters on Thursday, according to a Russian-installed official.

Details of this latest prisoner exchange was posted to Telegram by Denis Pushilin, adminstrator of Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

Russian delegation ‘resumes work at grain deal centre'

10:56 , Emily Atkinson

A Russian delegation has resumed work at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) that runs the Black Sea grain deal operations in Istanbul and joined vessel inspections on Thursday, according to the UN.

Reuters adds:

It said the queue for inspections has been significantly reduced, with there currently being over 120 ships waiting to move, mainly those planning an inbound voyage.

Russia temporarily suspended participation in the U.N.-brokered initiative on Saturday after what it said was a major drone attack on its vessels and it resumed participation in the deal on Wednesday.

Watch: Russian conscripts protest over pay at military base in Ulyanovsk

10:28 , Emily Atkinson

Moscow claims it prevented Ukrainian ‘terrorist attack’ on Zaporizhzhia plant

10:04 , Emily Atkinson

A senior Russian official has alleged that Moscow had prevented a Ukrainian attack on the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine says Russia has repeatedly shelled the plant, despite Russia’s claims to the contrary. Both sides deny the others accusations.

Ukrainian forces “continue to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with Western weapons which could lead to a global catastrophe”, Russian security council secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said.

Patrushev said that Russian special services had prevented what he said was a “terrorist attack” on the plant.

Repeated shelling of the plant has raised the possibility of a grave accident just 500 km (300 miles) from the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chornobyl disaster.

Watch: British ambassador summoned to Russian foreign ministry met with anti-UK protesters

09:41 , Emily Atkinson

Lavrov calls on UN to ease Russian food exports

09:18 , Emily Atkinson

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Moscow had called on the United Nations to help fulfill part of the Black Sea grain deal that would ease Russia‘s own food exports.

Lavrov was speaking at a news conference in Jordan, one day after Russia said it would resume its participation in the initiative, U-turning on its decision, taken last weekend, to suspend its role in the deal.

In pictures: Key infrastructure attacks leave Kyiv with further power and water outages

08:23 , Emily Atkinson

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Russia’s Gazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine

07:58 , Emily Atkinson

The Russian gas company Gazprom said it would ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday, levels similar to those reported in recent days.

Blackouts still shroud Ukraine’s urban centres

07:33 , Emily Atkinson

Those still living and working in Ukraine are still facing widespread blackouts after Russia launched a series of strikes on critical infrastructure across the country.

On Tuesday, president Volodymyr Zelensky said that up to 40 per cent of Ukraine’s energy system had been destroyed by Russian attacks, meaning it had to suspend electricity exports to other European nations.

The Independent’s international correspondent Bel Trew, reporting from Ukraine’s Donestk region, said: “No gas or electricity in Kramatorsk this morning - air raid sirens are wailing. Temperatures are dropping.”

No gas or electricity in Kramatorsk this morning - air raid sirens are wailing. Temperatures are dropping. — Bel Trew (@Beltrew) November 3, 2022

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from grid

07:17 , Emily Atkinson

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been disconnected from the power grid after Russian shelling damaged the remaining high voltage lines, leaving it with just diesel generators, Ukrainian nuclear firm Energoatom said this morning.

The power plant has 15 days’ worth of fuel to run the generators, Energoatom said. The plant’s blocks 5 and 6 are being switched into cold state, it said.

US says Ukrainian grain will feed the world as it welcomes deal resumption

06:58 , Arpan Rai

The US ambassador to Ukraine welcomed the resumption of a grain export deal from the war-hit country, and said that its revival is a move in the right direction for solving a global food crisis.

“Ukrainian grain will continue to feed the world, thanks to Ukraine’s determination and the active role of @UN and Turkey. As we discussed with @OlKubrakov, resumption of grain shipments and the renewal of the initiative will help lower prices and get food to those who need it,” top envoy Bridget A Brink said today.

Ukrainian grain will continue to feed the world, thanks to Ukraine’s determination and the active role of @UN and Turkey. As we discussed with @Olkubrakov, resumption of grain shipments and the renewal of the initiative will help lower prices and get food to those who need it. pic.twitter.com/nsLZ26RQR8 — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) November 3, 2022

Putin’s troops frustrated to serve to in ‘aluminium can’ combat vehicles, says UK

06:46 , Arpan Rai

Russia’s soldiers currently deployed in its war with Ukraine are likely frustrated because of orders to serve in obsolete infantry combat vehicles, the British defence ministry said today.

“Russian soldiers serving in Ukraine are likely frustrated that they are forced to serve in old infantry combat vehicles which they describe as aluminium cans,” the British MoD said in its latest intelligence update.

It added that in mid-October, Russian armoured vehicles losses increased to over 40 a day: roughly equivalent to a battalion’s worth of equipment as they faced amped up Ukrainian offensives.

“In recent weeks Russia has likely resorted to acquiring at least 100 additional tanks and infantry fighting vehicles from Belarussian stocks,” the ministry said.

“Armoured units and artillery are central to Russia’s way of war; the force in Ukraine is now struggling partially due to difficulties in sourcing both artillery ammunition and sufficient serviceable replacement armoured vehicles,” the MoD said.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 03 November 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/f9ZFM3FBtu



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/O0yDkN0ycJ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 3, 2022

Ukraine destroys four Russian ammunitions depots

03:35 , Arpan Rai

At least four Russian ammunition depots situated in Ukraine’s south have been destroyed, the Ukrainian military’s southern unit said today.

The Ukrainian salvo of 150 fire missions and an airstrike on Russian positions traced in Ukraine’s south have destroyed four Russian depots and tanks carrying fuel, the southern command said in an update.

Now, Russia now has seven ships in the Black Sea, including one warship and one surface-to-surface missile carrier with eight Kalibr cruise missiles on board, the military unit said.

Russia’s blackmail on food grain deal has failed, says Zelensky

03:25 , Arpan Rai

Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow’s blackmail has failed and remained fruitless as Vladimir Putin has been forced to take a U-turn and resume the grain exports deal in Europe.

“Today, we have a significant diplomatic outcome for our country and the whole world – the Grain Export Initiative will continue being implemented. Russian blackmail has led nowhere,” Mr Zelensky said in his address last night.

He added: “Once again, everyone saw that there is only one threat to global food security in our region, and that is the Russian Federation, and no one else.”

The Ukrainian president thanked the UN and secretary general Antonio Guterres for “personally responding in a principled and effective way.”

“This entire situation was immediately reflected in the stock exchanges’ indicators – we see some decrease in the price of both wheat and corn. Every time Russian blackmail intensifies, food prices rise. And every time the world does not give in to blackmail, foodstuffs become cheaper,” Mr Zelensky said.

Mr Zelensky said that the phantom threat of the global food crisis would have not existed had there been no attack from Russia on Ukraine.

“Because every Russian missile that hits our ports, grain storage facilities, and power plants that power our agricultural production ultimately affects the standard of living of tens of millions of people in many countries. This includes Egypt, Algeria, Somalia, Sudan, Lebanon, Bangladesh, India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam...,” he said.

03:14 , Arpan Rai

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Thursday, 3 November.

Pakistan slams ‘baseless’ claim from Russian senator of helping Ukraine develop nukes

Wednesday 2 November 2022 17:30 , Emily Atkinson

Pakistan has denounced statements from a Russian senator that accused Islamabad of helping Ukraine develop nuclear bombs, calling them illogical.

Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said on Tuesday that the statements were baseless and sought an explanation from its Russian counterpart.

“We are surprised by such an unfounded and baseless statement. It is without any rationale, and is entirely inconsistent with the spirit of Pakistan-Russia relations,” foreign office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in a statement.

Watch: Ben Wallace pledges to 'fight for as much money as he can get' to fund defence department

Wednesday 2 November 2022 17:00 , Emily Atkinson

Putin U-turn on grain deal as West tells Russia to ‘stop using food as a weapon’

Wednesday 2 November 2022 16:30 , Emily Atkinson

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been urged by Western officials “stop using food as a weapon” after Moscow agreed to rejoin the UN-brokered deal allowing Ukraine grain exports.

Russia suspended its involvement in the Black Sea Grain Initiative over the weekend, saying it could not guarantee the safety of civilian ships crossing the Black Sea because of an attack on its fleet there.

The Kremlin claimed there was a major drone strike on Russian vessels in the Bay of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula – an area Mr Putin annexed from Ukraine in 2014 – part of which it said had originated from within the grain export corridor. Ukraine has said that was a false pretext.

Moscow reserves right to quit grain deal, says Putin

Wednesday 2 November 2022 16:00 , Emily Atkinson

Vladimir Putin has said Moscow reserved the right to withdraw again from a UN-brokered grain shipment deal that it had returned to – but that if it did so, it would not impede grain shipments from Ukraine to Turkey.

In televised remarks, Putin said that, in return for rejoining the agreement, Russia had demanded guarantees that Ukraine would not launch attacks from parts of the Black Sea covered by the deal.

North Korea supplying Russia with artillery shells, US says

Wednesday 2 November 2022 15:34 , Emily Atkinson

The US has collected evidence which indicates that North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with a “significant” number of artillery shells for its war in Ukraine, it has been revealed.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby explained on Wednesday that Pyongyang was attempting to obscure the shipments by funneling them through countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

“Our indications are that the DPRK is covertly supplying and we are going to monitor to see whether the shipments are received,” Kirby said.

“It is not an insignificant number of shells, but we don’t believe they are in such a quantity that the would change the momentum of the war,” he said.

“And it’s certainly not going to change our calculus ... or with so many of our allies and partners about the kinds of capabilities we’re going to continue to provide the Ukrainians.”

Putin ‘weakened’ by Ukraine war but no leadership change expected ‘anytime soon

Wednesday 2 November 2022 15:11 , Emily Atkinson

Vladimir Putin has been “weakened” by the invasion of Ukraine but the world should not expect a leadership change in Moscow “anytime soon”, Western officials believe.

The Russian military has suffered a series of humiliating blows on the battlefield in recent weeks, with the momentum behind Ukraine’s armed forces heading into the winter.

But it comes amid concerns among some in the West Mr Putin may resort to nuclear weapons as hopes of an easy victory remain out of reach.

Western officials believe while Mr Putin has been weakened, with reports of a growing unhappiness in relation to the conflict, there is little doubt the war will continue to drag on.

Russia says it is committed to preventing nuclear clash

Wednesday 2 November 2022 14:53 , Emily Atkinson

Russia has claimed that avoiding a nuclear clash was its first priority, but accused the West of “encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction”.

The Russian foreign ministry said it feared the five declared nuclear powers were teetering “on the brink of a direct armed conflict.”

“We are strongly convinced that in the current complicated and turbulent situation, caused by irresponsible and impudent actions aimed at undermining our national security, the most immediate task is to avoid any military clash of nuclear powers,” the ministry said in a statement.

Putin must stop using food as a weapon, says Cleverly

Wednesday 2 November 2022 14:12 , Emily Atkinson

Foreign secretary James Cleverly has urged Russian president Vladimir Putin to “stop using food as a weapon” after he froze and later resumed Moscow’s participation in a UN-brokered deal allowing Ukraine grain exports.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Cleverly added: “He has realised he shot himself in the foot by stopping ships from entering Ukrainian ports to load up grain to feed the world.

“The Grain Initiative must now be extended beyond November without further Russian impediments.”

Putin must stop using food as a weapon.



He has realised he shot himself in the foot by stopping ships from entering Ukrainian ports to load up grain to feed the world.



The Grain Initiative must now be extended beyond November without further Russian impediments. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) November 2, 2022

Putin calls for Russia’s weapons to be modernised

Wednesday 2 November 2022 13:48 , Emily Atkinson

President Vladimir Putin has called for the weapons used by Russia‘s military to be modernised.

“Weapons must constantly, continuously improve and remain effective. To achieve this, I repeat, it is important to ensure that there is active competition between manufacturers and developers,” Putin told a meeting of his co-ordination council.

Watch: No water for much of Kyiv amid heavy barrage of Russian missile and drone strikes

Wednesday 2 November 2022 12:55 , Emily Atkinson

US 'sees no indications Russia to use nuclear weapons’

Wednesday 2 November 2022 12:30 , Emily Atkinson

Washington does not see any signs that Moscow is making preparations to use nuclear weapons, a White House spokesman has said.

John Kirby also said that he had no specific comment on a New York Times report about such Russian discussions.

“We’ve been clear from the outset that Russia‘s comments about the potential use of nuclear weapons are deeply concerning, and we take them seriously,” Mr Kirby said.

“We continue to monitor this as best we can, and we see no indications that Russia is making preparations for such use.”

Russia can’t block world’s food, US envoy to UN says

Wednesday 2 November 2022 12:05 , Emily Atkinson

Russia cannot stand in the way of global food production, Washington’s ambassador to the United Nations said as Moscow announced it would resume participation in a UN-brokered deal allowing Ukraine grain exports.

“They can’t stand in the way of feeding the entire world.” US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told CNN in an interview, adding that she was “delighted” to hear about Russia‘s return to the agreement, and that Moscow clearly had been “convinced” they needed to resume participation.

UK sanctions four Russian steel and petrochemical tycoons

Wednesday 2 November 2022 11:40 , Emily Atkinson

Four Russian steel and petrochemical tycoons have been sanctioned by the UK government in relation to the war in Ukraine.

Those sanctioned included Alexander Abramov and Alexander Frolov, who the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) described as known associates of oligarch Roman Abramovich, who was himself sanctioned earlier this year.

The pair were targeted for their involvement in the extractive, transport and construction sectors, the FCDO said.

“Today we are sanctioning an additional four oligarchs who rely on Putin for their positions of authority and in turn fund his military machine,” foreign secretary James Cleverly said.

“By targeting these individuals, we are ramping up the economic pressure on Putin and will continue to do so until Ukraine prevails.”

Russia ‘to resume participation in UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative'

Wednesday 2 November 2022 10:33 , Emily Atkinson

Russia will resume its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, state news agency TASS reported, citing the defence ministry.

Moscow suspended its involvement in the deal over the weekend, saying it could not guarantee the safety of civilian ships crossing the Black Sea because of an attack on its fleet there.

Moscow detains Ukrainian citizen on allegation of ‘sabotage’ to Crimean power line

Wednesday 2 November 2022 10:00 , Emily Atkinson

Moscow has detained a Ukrainian citizen on suspicion of planning to “sabotage” a power line in Crimea, Russia‘s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

The FSB said a man in his 40s had been found carrying diagrams of power lines, three explosive devices and instructions on how to use them, and suspected the man had been recruited by Ukrainian intelligence.

Ukraine grain exports ‘down 32%'

Wednesday 2 November 2022 09:21 , Emily Atkinson

Ukrainian grain exports have slumped in the 2022/23 season to almost 13.4 million tonnes from 19.7 million tonnes at the same date a season earlier, agriculture ministry data shows.

The country’s grain exports have plummeted since Russia invaded in February, with the closing off of its Black Sea ports driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Three Black Sea ports were unblocked at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey. The shipments are continuing despite Russia‘s decision to suspend its participation in the agreement.

Poland orders construction of wall along Kaliningrad border

Wednesday 2 November 2022 08:40 , Emily Atkinson

Poland’s defence minister has ordered the construction of a temporary barrier along the border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

The move comes as Warsaw suspects that Russia plans to facilitate illegal border crossings by Asian and African migrants.

Defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the border needs to be secured in order for Poland to feel secure. He said he had authorised the construction of a temporary barrier along the 210-kilometre (130-mile) border.

The work will begin on Wednesday.

Russian Wagner forces ‘making advances of 100-200m per day'

Wednesday 2 November 2022 08:09 , Emily Atkinson

The owner of the Russian Wagner Group private military company has claimed that its forces were making advances of 100-200m per day, according to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD).

In its daily intelligence update, posted to Twitter, the MoD said that Yevgeny Prigozhin alleged the sizeable advance was “normal in modern warfare.”

The post continues: “According to their military doctrine, Russian forces plan to advance 30km or more per day in most conditions. In February, Russian forces planned to make a 1000km advance through Ukraine within a month. In September, Ukrainian forces achieved advances of over 20km per day.”

“In the last two months, Prigozhin has abandoned any pretence that he is not associated with Wagner and has been more explicit in his public statements. He is likely trying to burnish his credibility within the stressed Russian national security system.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 02 November 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/hqAH81WAjr



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/u0xrrTCTpm — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 2, 2022

Russia ‘launches Soyuz rocket carrying military satellite'

Wednesday 2 November 2022 07:50 , Emily Atkinson

Moscow has launched a Soyuz rocket carrying a military satellite into space, Russian news agencies reported, citing the defence ministry.

The rocket - a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class launch vehicle - was launched at 9:48 a.m. Moscow time (0648 GMT) from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the ministry was quoted as saying.

It did not provide details about the purpose of the satellite.

Watch: Russian state TV editor blames 'Friends' for division between Russia and America

Wednesday 2 November 2022 07:30 , Emily Atkinson

Ships sail after Russia exits grain deal

Wednesday 2 November 2022 07:15 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Ships loaded with grain have departed Ukraine despite Russia suspending its participation in the UN-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of food supplies.

The UN said that three ships carrying 84,490 metric tons of corn, wheat and sunflower meal left Ukraine through the humanitarian sea corridor set up in July, while 36 other vessels cleared inspections near Turkey to head to their final destinations.

The corridor, brokered by Turkey and the UN, was seen as a breakthrough to ensure Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia would receive grain and other food from the Black Sea region during Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Russia backed out of the deal last weekend.

The UN said that while ships sailed on Tuesday, such vessels would not travel on Wednesday, raising fears about the future of the initiative.

Amir Abdulla, the agreement’s UN coordinator, said that ships are expected to sail again on Thursday.

Exports of grain and foodstuffs from #Ukraine️ need to continue. Although no movements of vessels are planned for 2 November under the #BlackSeaGrainInitiative, we expect loaded ships to sail on Thursday. — Amir M. Abdulla (@AmirMAbdulla) November 1, 2022

Ukraine official pleads for more air defence help

Wednesday 2 November 2022 07:00 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior Ukrainian adviser and a chief negotiator, said to The Independent that Russia had one aim: “to destroy the civilian population of Ukraine” by making them freeze to death.

Mr Podolyak wants Ukraine’s allies, particularly the UK, to help reconstruct damaged facilities and to send more weapons.

Read Bel Trew’s exclusive report from Kyiv:

‘Don’t watch us die of cold live on TV’: Ukraine pleads for more air defence help