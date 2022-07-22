Ukraine, Russia Reach Deal to Unblock Grain Exports Stranded by War

(Bloomberg) -- Russia and Ukraine reached a deal aimed at releasing millions of tons of grain through Ukraine’s Black Sea ports that, if implemented, would mark a vital step toward shoring up global food supplies.

Government officials from Kyiv and Moscow signed agreements with Turkey and the United Nations at a meeting in Istanbul. Grain ship traffic should begin in the coming days, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The accord involves shipments from three Ukrainian ports: Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi, according to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The deal could help revive agricultural trade from one of the world’s biggest wheat, corn and vegetable-oil exporters. Grain supplies have been strained and prices surged to record levels in recent months amid warnings about a global food crisis in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

“This is an unprecedented agreement between two parties engaged in bloody conflict,” Guterres said at the ceremony.

Hunger was on the rise even before the war, and the UN’s World Food Programme has warned the conflict is pushing more people toward famine. Foreign leaders have previously pledged to help Ukraine get more grain out by rail and road, but local groups cautioned that reopening its Black Sea trade is vital for moving mass volumes.

Still, many logistical hurdles remain and it’s uncertain how quickly exports will progress with Russia’s war still raging. Officials have been working to reach a deal for months and tensions were evident during the signing -- the Ukrainian and Russian representatives didn’t join Erdogan and Guterres at the head table during opening remarks, and signed separate agreements respectively with Turkey and the UN.

The grain corridor deal is valid for three months but can be extended if needed, Guterres said in an interview with Turkey’s NTV news.

Under the agreement, Russia committed to allow unimpeded food and sunflower oil exports from the Ukrainian ports, according to the UN. A joint coordination center will monitor cargoes and enable the safe transportation of merchant ships.

However, Ukraine faces challenges from finding enough ships to carry the backlogged grain, to getting insurance to cover operations. The plan’s success also hinges on Moscow’s security assurances and President Vladimir Putin living up to his side of the bargain, at a time when the Kremlin is moving to annex occupied lands and continues to advance in Ukraine’s east.

The three Ukrainian ports involved accounted for just over half of its seaborne grain exports in the 2020-21 season, UkrAgroConsult data show.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu signed the deal for Russia and Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov signed for Ukraine in a separate accord.

Benchmark wheat futures in Chicago traded as much as 5.9% lower after the signing, and prices in Paris dropped 6.8%.

