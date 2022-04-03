Ukraine Update: Russia Accused of War Crimes in Occupied Areas

(Bloomberg) -- Russia and Ukraine will resume talks by video on Monday, according to Moscow’s chief negotiator, who said Kyiv was becoming “more realistic” in its positions. Evidence of Russian military war crimes is coming to light as Moscow’s troops retreat from positions near Kyiv, a top Ukrainian official said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces are strengthening defenses in eastern Ukraine and Donbas, where Russia’s goal is to complete its takeover of the region. He said Ukraine has a shortage of modern anti-missile systems. A Ukrainian negotiator said he views talks as advanced enough to set the stage for talks between Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia said it struck an oil refinery supplying Ukrainian troops in central and eastern parts of the country. Transnistria, a pro-Russian enclave in neighboring Moldova, on Saturday denied a Ukrainian claim that Moscow’s forces are redeploying in its territory in possible preparation for an attack from the west.

All times CET:

Russian Army Accused of War Crimes in Occupied Areas (9:17 a.m.)

Bodies of civilians who’d been shot by Russian forces and had their hands tied were found in the streets of Bucha, a town in the Kyiv region, after Ukraine recaptured it, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on Twitter. Russia hasn’t commented on the accusation so far.

Human Rights Watch said in a statement that said it has documented cases of apparent Russian military war crimes against civilians in occupied areas of Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Kyiv, including a case of repeated rape and summary executions between Feb. 27 and March 14. “Rape, murder, and other violent acts against people in the Russian forces’ custody should be investigated as war crimes,” said Hugh Williamson, HRW’s Europe and Central Asia director.

Russia Says Remote Talks to Resume Monday (8:31 a.m.)

Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said Ukraine is becoming “more realistic” about adopting a neutral and nuclear-free status, though a draft treaty between the two sides isn’t ready for submission to a leaders’ summit, Interfax reported.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will resume remote talks on Monday, he said, adding that Moscow’s position on Crimea and the Donbas remains unchanged.

Odesa Targeted by Russian Missile Strikes (8:15 a.m.)

Odesa city council deputy Petro Obuhov said there was a missile strike on the city targeting infrastructure during a two-hour air raid alert from 4:30 a.m. local time. Russia’s defense ministry said it hit an oil refinery and fuel depots near Odesa.

Ukrainian army officials said that overall, the intensity of missile strikes has declined, although attacks continue on military and civilian facilities.

Russian troops continued withdrawing from northern Ukraine into to Belarus and Russia, and were planting mines along their routes and in some towns and villages, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Greek Foreign Minister Visits Odesa (8:00 a.m.)

Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias will visit Odesa on Sunday to transport humanitarian aid, which will be delivered to the municipal authorities of the city, the ministry said in an emailed statement. Greece aims to create a permanent mechanism for aid distribution, and plans to reopen its consulate in the Black Sea port city.

Sweden Revives Forces to Shield Baltic From Putin (7 a.m.)

Sweden’s top army officer has been waiting a long time to get back to the windswept Baltic Sea island of Gotland.

Karl Engelbrektson was a unit commander on Gotland in 2005 when Sweden withdrew its military from the crucial perch in the center of the Baltic, taking advantage of the post-Cold War peace. Even then, he thought the move was ill-judged.

“Disbanding large parts of the armed forces, in the peace euphoria of that time, may have made sense to a lot of people,” Engelbrektson, clad in army fatigue next to a German-made Stridsvagn 122 tank, said in an interview at the Gotland base in late March. “History proves that this was a mistake.”

Sanctions Will Increase Until Peace: Japan’s Hagiuda (4 a.m.)

Sanctions against Russia will only increase until a peace agreement with Ukraine becomes clear, Japan’s trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said Sunday on national broadcaster NHK.

Together with other nations, Japan will judge what other measures can be taken to further restrict the Russian economy, which has already been crippled by a wide-ranging series of trade and finance curbs, Hagiuda said. The government has not restrained Japanese companies from continuing to operate in Russia, however the longer the war continues, the harder it will be to keep conducting business there, he said.

Trump Calls Russian Invasion ‘Outrageous’ (3:45 a.m.)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump called Russia’s invasion “outrageous” and again defended his comments from before the assault that Vladimir Putin was a “genius” and “very savvy.”

Speaking at a rally in Michigan, Trump said he was at the time referring to what he thought was a negotiating tactic by Putin in massing troops at the border. Those forces went on to invade Ukraine in late February.

“This invasion of Ukraine would never have happened if I was in the White House,” Trump said. “I knew Putin very well. That’s a good thing, not a bad thing. We had no conflict, remember?”

Ukraine Bracing on Eastern, Southern Fronts (11 p.m.)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces are shifting their focus eastward, while continuing to regain control in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

“We are strengthening defense in east and in Donbas,” he said in a video message late Saturday. “We are aware that the enemy has reserves to increase pressure in the east” and that Russia wants “to capture Donbas and the south of Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine “has not received enough modern anti-missile systems,” he added.

Ukraine Confirms Oil Refinery Hit (9:45 p.m.)

Russian strikes hit the Kremenchuk oil refinery in central Ukraine, according to accounts by both sides. The governor of Ukraine’s Poltava region said the attack shut down the facility and destroyed its infrastructure.

The facility supplied Ukrainian troops in the central and eastern parts of the country, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

In the same region, the governor said a Russian missile strike damaged an airfield at Myrhorod. Konashenkov said missiles destroyed two Ukrainian airfields on Saturday.

Negotiator Comments on Peace-Deal Drafting (9:15 p.m.)

Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said peace talks with Russia are at a stage that could lead to direct contact between Zelenskiy and Putin.

The latest talks in Turkey “confirmed our thesis that drafts of the documents are prepared enough to conduct direct consultations between the two leaders,” Arakhamia said on Ukrainian television.

“Our task is to prepare a final stage not of the draft itself, but of those issues that we touched upon, and to prepare a future meeting of the presidents,” he said.

Mines Being Cleared in Kyiv Suburbs (8:30 p.m.)

Mine-clearance units working in the Kyiv region found 643 explosives on Saturday in Irpin, a suburb of the capital that saw heavy fighting in early March, Ukraine’s state emergency service reported.

Ukrainian Official Claims Kyiv Region Freed (7:35 p.m.)

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said the towns of Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel “and the entire Kyiv region are free from the invader.”

While there’s been evidence of Russian troops pulling out of positions north of the capital, the claim on Maliar’s Facebook page couldn’t be verified and there was no comment from Russia.

Russia offered this week to “fundamentally cut back” military operations in northern Ukraine and Ukraine’s military has been taking back territory around Kyiv.

Chernobyl Zone Situation Unclear, IAEA Says (7:30 p.m.)

Ukrainian officials said that while Russian forces have left the former nuclear power plant at Chernobyl, the situation in the off-limits highly radioactive zone around the site is “unclear,” the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said.

Ukraine is examining the possibility of resuming regulatory control of the site, which includes radioactive-waste management, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement.

Ex-ICC Prosecutor Urges Arrest Warrant for Putin (6:10 p.m.)

Former war crimes prosecutor Carla Del Ponte called on the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top Kremlin officials.

Del Ponte, 75, is best known for investigating war crimes in Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia, including those involving former Serb President Slobodan Milosevic. She spoke to the Swiss newspaper Le Temps.

“Putin is a war criminal,” she said. “It is the only instrument that exists to arrest the perpetrator of a war crime.”

Ukrainian Journalist Killed in Fighting (5:19 p.m.)

Ukrainian photojournalist Maks Levin’s body was found in a village north of Kyiv, Ukraine’s prosecutor general said in a statement.

Levin, 40, who went missing in the conflict area on March 13, had worked with Reuters, BBC, TRT World, Associated Press, Hromadske and LB.ua, according to the statement. He’s survived by four sons, his wife and parents, according to LB.ua.

Lithuania Ends Gas Imports Over Ruble Demand (5:10 p.m.)

Lithuania’s government said it would no longer import gas from Russia over its demand to be paid in rubles. “We’re are the first EU state among Gazprom’s supply countries that has fully achieved independence from the Russian gas supplies,” Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys said.

European officials expressed confidence last week that gas shipments would continue, despite Putin’s demand to be paid in his country’s currency. “For us, with regard to Putin’s threat or announcement or plan -- one doesn’t really know what to call it anymore -- to get paid in rubles, the main point is that the contracts are being kept,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

Russian Soldiers Break Up Protest at Nuclear Plant (5:07 p.m.)

Russian troops broke up a protest outside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeast Ukraine, nuclear regulator Energoatom said in a statement. Once the arrests started, shooting and explosions could be heard in the city.

Russian forces occupied the site of the plant last month after an attack that ignited a fire at the complex. Ukraine told the IAEA at the time that essential equipment wasn’t affected and radiation levels hadn’t increased.

Russia Hits Rail Infrastructure, Governor Says (4:33 p.m.)

Russian missiles on Saturday badly damaged train tracks, railcars and other infrastructure in the eastern Ukraine city of Pavlohrad, according to the governor of the Dnipro region, Valentyn Reznichenko.

The attack came as Lozova, an important railway hub about 50 km (37 miles) north of Pavlohrad, was also shelled, its mayor said on Facebook.

Firms Pull $45 Billion of Deals Since War Started (3:00 p.m.)

At least a hundred global companies have delayed or pulled financing deals worth more than $45 billion since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. These include initial public offerings, bonds or loans and acquisitions.

U.S. equity market deals were the worst hit by global volatility in the first quarter as a crop of firms postponed listings, while Japanese and European debt markets also suffered from delays. The disruption comes as the conflict roiled funding markets, hurt investor appetite for risk and increased uncertainty over growth, interest-rate hikes and supply chains.

Transnistria Enclave Denies Russian Forces Plan (12:44 p.m.)

Authorities in Transnistria, a pro-Russian breakaway enclave of Moldova, denied Kyiv’s claim that its forces and redeployed Russian troops are readying for hostilities against Ukraine in a potential new front of Moscow’s war.

Military units remain in their permanent deployments, the foreign ministry said, adding that “even planned activities” have been minimized to de-escalate tensions, and that about 25,000 Ukrainian refugees are in the territory. Transnistria is about 70 km (42 miles) northwest of the Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odesa.

Moldova’s Foreign Ministry said it had “no information to confirm” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s assertion that troops in Transnistria were being redeployed to possibly prepare “hostilities against Ukraine.” There’s been no comment from Moscow.

