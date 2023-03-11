Ukraine: Russia suffered more than 500 killed and wounded in one day at Bakhmut

Ukrainian serviceman smokes as he rides on a tank near the frontline town of Bakhmut
1
·1 min read

(Reuters) - More than 500 Russian troops were killed or wounded in a recent 24-hour period during the battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Saturday.

Pro-Moscow forces have been fighting for months to take Bakhmut, in the eastern Donbas region. Both sides admit to significant losses and the exact numbers are difficult to verify.

Serhiy Cherevaty, a military spokesperson for forces in the east, said the Russians had launched 16 attacks over a 24-hour period, with 23 clashes taking place in Bakhmut.

"Over the course of the fighting, 221 enemies were killed and 314 sustained injuries of various degrees," he told the national parliament's television channel.

It was not clear from Cherevaty's comments whether he was referring to casualties sustained on Friday or over the most recent 24 hour period.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the claim.

An aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Kyiv had decided to fight on in Bakhmut because the battle is grinding down Russia's best units.

Moscow says capturing Bakhmut would punch a hole in Ukrainian defences and be a step towards seizing all of the Donbas industrial region, a major target.

Since Russia's full scale invasion of Ukraine began in February last year, tens of thousands have been killed, millions displaced and many Ukrainian cities and towns pulverised.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • US strengthens tech ties with India but doesn't seek decoupling from China, Raimondo says

    The U.S. government is not seeking to “decouple” from China, nor is it seeking “technological decoupling,” but Washington “would like to see India achieve its aspirations to play a larger role in the electronics supply chain,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Friday. On its part, the U.S. signed a memorandum of understanding with India on Friday to cooperate in the semiconductor sector. The semiconductor industries in both the nations are beginning to assess the resiliency and gaps in the supply chain network, said Raimondo, whose department is overseeing pouring of about $52 billion into the U.S. semiconductor industry.

  • Fake bombs and failed coup: Moldova smolders on border of Russia's war

    A coup attempt, bomb hoaxes, internet hacks, fake conscription call-ups, mass protests: Moldova says it's had them all in the past year. "We had an explosion of security threats starting February 24 last year," Interior Minister Ana Revenco told Reuters, describing a catalogue of crises she says has beset her nation and its pro-Western government since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Moldova hosts the breakaway statelet of Transnistria - a sliver of land running along its eastern border with Ukraine that's controlled by pro-Russian separatists and garrisoned by Russian troops.

  • Mexican cartel apologizes for kidnapping, killing Americans, turns over 5 it says responsible

    A Mexican drug cartel turned over five members it says were behind the kidnapping and killing of Americans last week and left a note of apology.

  • Arizona politics are so toxic, we can't even agree on giving workers more time to vote

    Wonder how toxic Arizona's politics have become? A simple, bipartisan idea that would have increased workers' time to vote died without a hearing.

  • Dark Brandon Strikes Again: Biden Dismisses Trump With Just 3 Mocking Words

    The president made a quick crack about the former guy.

  • Jeffrey Epstein said he stopped hanging out with Trump 'when he realized Trump was a crook,' according to his brother

    Mark Epstein said Jeffrey made the comments in an unreleased interview with Steve Bannon. Insider has not seen the video.

  • The most advanced bomber of WW II? It was made in Fort Worth and is often overlooked

    Fort Worth was known for producing the B-24, but this plane came later.

  • Biden reversed a Trump-era decision to change the colors of Air Force One. Here's what it looked like throughout the years

    The Air Force said that President Joe Biden's planes would feature a "slightly deeper, more modern tone" of blue than its predecessors.

  • Jim Jordan, Stacey Plaskett Get Into A Fiery War Of Words At 'Twitter Files' Hearing

    The Virgin Islands delegate blasted Republicans for bringing in Elon Musk’s “public scribes” to testify on the supposed muffling of conservative views.

  • Trump Gets Caught Trying to Play Judges to Manufacture Trial Delays

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersFaced with an onslaught of expensive lawsuits ranging from fraud to racketeering, former President Donald Trump is desperately trying to delay several trials well into the 2024 presidential election season—and he was just called out for the scheme.Trump’s lawyers have until Wednesday to explain how they tried to play two New York judges off each other by double-booking trials to potentially delay them both.Trump already pushed back a potential late

  • Anti-Russia guerrillas in Belarus take on 'two-headed enemy'

    After Russia invaded Ukraine, guerrillas from Belarus began carrying out acts of sabotage on their country's railways, including blowing up track equipment to paralyze the rails that Russian forces used to get troops and weapons into Ukraine. In the most recent sabotage to make international headlines, they attacked a Russian warplane parked just outside the Belarusian capital. “Belarusians will not allow the Russians to freely use our territory for the war with Ukraine, and we want to force them to leave,” Anton, a retired Belarusian serviceman who joined a group of saboteurs, told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

  • Swalwell hits Jordan at hearing over subpoena compliance: ‘Quite rich’

    Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) slammed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) at a Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Thursday about “compliance with committee oversight,” pointing out that the chairman of the Judiciary Committee previously failed to comply with a congressional subpoena. “I think it’s quite rich that we are talking about subpoena compliance under a chairman of a…

  • The new Kansas City International Airport is embarrassing. Reopen the old terminals | Opinion

    The brilliance of the 1972 design was a boon to the area​ and ​a testimony to the practical ingenuity of Kansas Citians, says this letter writer.

  • Trump ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape Can Be Played at Carroll Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge rejected former President Donald Trump’s effort to block the so-called Access Hollywood tape from being played at the upcoming trial in a defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll, a New York author who claims he raped her in the 1990s.Most Read from BloombergSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitStartup Bank Had a St

  • Saudi deal with Iran worries Israel, shakes up Middle East

    News of the rapprochement between long-time regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran sent shock waves through the Middle East on Saturday and dealt a symbolic blow to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has made the threat posed by Tehran a public diplomacy priority and personal crusade. The breakthrough — a culmination of more than a year of negotiations in Baghdad and more recent talks in China — also became ensnared in Israel’s internal politics, reflecting the country’s divisions at a moment of national turmoil. The agreement, which gives Iran and Saudi Arabia two months to reopen their respective embassies and re-establish ties after seven years of rupture, more broadly represents one of the most striking shifts in Middle Eastern diplomacy over recent years.

  • What does 'woke' mean? For conservatives, it's so much more than political correctness.

    Despite its frequent use among politicians, the word 'woke' is infrequently defined, leaving most of us to our own definitions.

  • Gay Instagrammer says Tennessee lawmaker shouldn't be embarrassed for liking racy photos

    In an interview, Franklyn McClure said ”it’s sad” that Lt. Gov. Randy McNally felt the need to apologize for commenting on McClure’s semi-nude photos.

  • Russia cautions regional allies against aligning with the United States

    Russia on Friday cautioned allies across the former Soviet Union of the perils of aligning with the United States after what Moscow said was a Western-backed coup attempt in Georgia similar to the Ukrainian "Maidan" revolution of 2014. Russia, tied down in the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two, has seen its authority challenged by a number of neighbours and traditional allies since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February last year. In Tbilisi, thousands of Georgians took to the streets over three consecutive nights to protest against what they said was a Russian-inspired "foreign agents" law that threatened to derail the country's bid for closer ties with Europe.

  • Will Georgia Republicans Try To Fire Fani Willis Before She Can Charge Trump?

    As the Fulton County District Attorney continues to investigate former President Donald Trump and seems likely to press charges against him, her job may be in danger. A new law being pushed through by Georgia Republicans would give a partisan board the power to remove prosecutors in the state is suspected by many as being… Continue reading Will Georgia Republicans Try To Fire Fani Willis Before She Can Charge Trump?

  • Forget Trump vs. DeSantis. This is the battle that will shape conservatism’s future | Opinion

    Have a business? Populists on the right would like a word with you.