Ukraine-Russia talks, Jan. 6 defendant faces jury, MLB negotiations: 5 things to know Monday

In this article:
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

Ukrainian delegation to meet with Russian officials near Belarus border

A Ukrainian delegation is scheduled to meet with Russian officials near the Belarus border Monday, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. The talks would come about a day after Russian troops entered Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv. President Joe Biden is also scheduled to hold a call with U.S. allies on Monday morning to discuss their coordinated response to the situation in Ukraine. On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to be on high alert, a response to “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers and economic sanctions by the West. A senior Defense Department official said Russia is under no threat from the United States and its NATO allies. The Pentagon is confident it can protect the U.S. and its allies, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters. Ukrainian officials said Sunday the civilian death toll has reached 352.

What could invasion of Ukraine mean for energy costs?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is adding to the surging energy prices already plaguing Europe and the U.S., crimping consumer spending and holding back economic growth. If oil prices rise to $120 per barrel and gas prices remain elevated, inflation would rise and slow economic growth this year, analysts at Berenberg bank say. Some analysts believe regular gasoline could climb to $4 a gallon on average in the U.S. in the coming months. "That’s going to create a lot of anxiety with consumers, and our government hasn’t come up with a solution to help families with rising gasoline prices," said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

Texas man will be the first Jan. 6 defendant to face a jury

A 48-year-old Texas militia member will become the first of the more than 700 defendants charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to go to trial on Monday. Prosecutors say Guy Wesley Reffitt joined hundreds of others in an assault by the paramilitary Three Percenters, which was stopped just short of the threshold by police. He faces possible prison time on charges that include obstructing Congress, interfering with law enforcement, and entering the Capitol complex with a weapon. While more consequential cases are still to come – notably the alleged conspiracy of the Oath Keepers group of attempting to overthrow the government – the prosecution of Reffitt is expected to offer fireworks of its own and a possible template for trials to follow.

MLB, players union meet as supposed deadline looms

Major League Baseball and the players union are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. ET Monday in hopes of reaching a deal to preserve the start of the regular season. The two sides spent Sunday exchanging various hypotheticals without a single formal proposal. MLB called it a "productive meeting" while union officials said the sides are still "very far apart" on significant issues. While MLB insisted that a deal must be completed by Monday evening to assure that the regular season starts on March 31, the two sides believe that if significant progress is made, the talks could extend into Tuesday or even later in the week without needing to delay or shorten the season.

Illinois' updated school mask guidelines to take effect — except in Chicago

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's decision to drop the statewide school mask mandate effective Monday won't change a thing in Chicago, the nation's fourth-largest public school system. The decision by Pritzker to follow the lead of a growing number of governors comes as the CDC updates its guidance for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip. The agency says masks may not be needed in almost two-thirds of U.S. counties, citing easing strain on health care systems as new cases plummet. In a letter to parents and students, the district said masks will remain a requirement in its 650 schools. "We all look forward to the day when masks will no longer be required in schools," the letter says. "We plan to work with our labor and public health partners on the best way to preserve a safe learning environment for all."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine-Russia talks, MLB negotiations, energy costs: 5 things to know Monday

