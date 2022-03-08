Ukraine Update: Russia, Ukraine Pledge New Humanitarian Truce

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ukraine and Russia said they would make their fourth attempt Tuesday to establish a humanitarian corridor for civilians fleeing areas of heavy fighting after Russian violations and a dispute over where evacuees would end up scuppered earlier arrangements.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement violence would stop for 12 hours along a route stretching from the city of Sumy, 32 km (20 miles) from the Russian border, to the central city of Poltava. Only one route was agreed, she said, and evacuations have begun.

Highlighting the fragility of the effort, however, Russia’s army said it was opening humanitarian corridors from five cities -- the capital Kyiv, second-largest city Kharkiv, Chernikiv, Sumy and Mariupol -- but didn’t say where they would lead. Ukraine has rejected moves to direct evacuees to Russia or its ally Belarus.

As escalating hostilities increasingly threaten the global economy, the European Union could unveil a plan as soon as this week to jointly issue bonds to finance energy and defense spending to help the bloc cope with the fallout.

Key Developments

EU to Consider Massive Joint Bond Sales to Fund Energy, Defense

Russian Threat to Cut Off Gas Sends European Prices Surging 30%

Russia Surges Past Iran to Become World’s Most-Sanctioned Nation

U.S. Spies See Grim Global Outlook With Russia, China Top Foes

Three More Billionaires Resign From LetterOne in Ukraine Fallout

In Kyiv’s Middle-Class Suburbs, Desperate People Are Trapped

All times CET:

Zelenskiy Ready to Discuss Future of Separatist Areas (10:35 a.m.)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy indicated he was prepared to discuss territorial matters, including the future of two separatist areas in eastern Ukraine that Russia recognized as independent as a prelude to Putin’s invasion.

Story continues

But he made clear he is not ready to meet Putin’s demands, which are for a rewrite of Ukraine’s constitution to give those territories full independence.

“We can discuss and find compromise on how these territories will live on,” Zelenskiy said in an interview with ABC TV on Monday that was aired in part by Russia media on Tuesday. “I’m ready for dialogue, we’re not ready for capitulation.”

Zelenskiy referred to the territories as “pseudo-republics,” or temporarily occupied territories, unrecognized by anyone but Russia. “So the question is more difficult than simply acknowledging them,” he said. “This is another ultimatum and we are not prepared for ultimatums.”

Europe, U.S. Stocks Rally on EU Bond Plan (10:07 a.m.)

Stocks in Europe rallied along with U.S. futures after Bloomberg reported that the European Union is considering joint bond sales to help counter the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Bonds dropped and the euro strengthened.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index reversed an early decline to climb more than 1%, set for its first advance in four days as the possibility of further central-bank stimulus lifted sentiment. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 also turned higher. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped seven basis points and those on German bunds rose nine basis points. The spread between 10-year Italian and German yields -- a key gauge of risk in the euro region -- tightened.

G-7 to Discuss Ukraine War’s Impact on Food Security (9:35 a.m.)

Germany will host a special meeting of agricultural ministers from Group of Seven countries on March 11 to discuss the war’s impact on global food security and how to stabilize markets, the agricultural ministry said in a statement.

Euro Strengthens on EU Bond Plan (9:32 a.m.)

The euro strengthened against the dollar and European stocks turned higher after Bloomberg reported that the EU is considering joint bonds to help cope with the impact of the war.

European bonds declined, with the yield on German bunds rising almost seven basis points.

EU Mulls Joint Bond Sales For Energy, Defense (9:19 a.m.)

The European Union will unveil a plan as soon as this week to jointly issue bonds on a potentially massive scale to finance energy and defense spending in the 27 member states as the bloc copes with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The proposal may be presented after the bloc’s leaders hold an emergency summit in Versailles, France, March 10-11, according to officials familiar with the preparations. Officials are still working out the details on how the debt sales would work and how much money they intend to raise.

German Manufacturer Suspends Guidance (8:30 a.m.)

German auto parts supplier Schaeffler AG suspended its earnings guidance for this year, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine makes business activity and supply chains impossible to assess -- the latest sign of the impact of the conflict across the global economy.

The development of raw materials, freight rates, energy prices, inflation and global economic development has become unpredictable, the maker of ball-bearings and transmission components said on Tuesday.

Schaeffler Suspends Earnings Guidance on War in Ukraine

Gas Jumps as Russia Threatens to Close Nord Stream (8:35 a.m.)

European gas futures jumped as much as 32% after Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the existing Nord Stream pipeline, adding pressure to commodity and energy markets roiled by the invasion.

Wheat fluctuated near an all-time high, after exceeding levels seen during the global food crisis in 2008, as traders assessed the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has cut off one of the world’s top breadbaskets.

Nickel surged as much as 111% amid a short squeeze. Russia’s Norilsk Nickel is a major producer of the metal, used to produce stainless steel and automobile batteries.

European Gas Futures Surge 30% as Russia Threatens to Cut Flows

U.S. Aircraft Carrier in North Aegean (5:09 a.m.)

The USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group carried out air policing missions in the North Aegean Sea on March 4-5 to bolster NATO’s operations, the U.S. Navy said Monday, without providing details on current operations.

The waterway is between the Mediterranean Sea and Black Sea, where Russia is conducting naval operations against Ukraine.

Russian Top Energy Official Threatens Pipeline (9:29 p.m.)

Russian deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak threatened to cut off natural gas supplies to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in retaliation for Germany’s decision to block operation of the new Nord Stream 2.

In a televised statement, Novak, also the country’s top energy official, said Russia hasn’t made the decision yet but has the full right to take a “mirror” action and stop supplies that come through the pipeline, which he said is working now “at its full capacity.”

Last month, Berlin shelved the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline project that was designed to bring steady gas supplies from Russia. His warning comes as Europe is vowing to cut its reliance on Russian gas by almost 80% this year.

U.S. Lawmakers Coalesce Around Oil Ban (9:12 p.m.)

The framework agreement among key lawmakers comes amid mounting pressure to enact a ban tightening economic pressure on Russia. The House of Representatives could vote on the proposal as soon as Wednesday, but President Joe Biden hasn’t endorsed the effort.

Read more: U.S. Lawmakers Strike Deal to Ban Russian Crude, Hike Tariffs

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.