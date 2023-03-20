Ukraine-Russia war latest: Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow to meet Putin

China's President Xi Jinping walks past honour guards during a welcoming ceremony at Moscow's Vnukovo airport - ANATOLIY ZHDANOV/AFP

Xi Jinping, the Chinese President, has arrived in Moscow for a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, state media reported.

"On the afternoon of March 20, local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia's capital Moscow by a special plane," state broadcaster CCTV said.

Mr Xi will be the first world leader to shake Mr Putin's hand since the International Criminal Court in the Hague issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader on Friday over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since the start of the war.

In a Chinese newspaper piece published on the Kremlin website late on Sunday, Mr Putin said he had high hopes for the visit by his "good old friend" Mr Xi.

Follow the latest updates below

11:29 AM

Pictured: Russian matryoshka dolls with portraits of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

Russian matryoshka dolls with portraits of the Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sold on a street souvenir shop in downtown Moscow - YURI KOCHETKOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

11:23 AM

Xi eyes 'new momentum' in China-Russia ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday saying his first state visit to Russia since the Ukraine conflict broke out would give "new momentum" to bilateral ties.

"I am confident the visit will be fruitful and give new momentum to the healthy and stable development of Chinese-Russian relations," he said on the runway of a Moscow airport, according to Russian news agencies.

Xi was greeted on a red carpet by a military brass band which played the two countries' anthems and by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Russian state media showed.

11:16 AM

ICC 'won't hesitate to act' on war crimes in Ukraine, says British chief prosecutor

The International Criminal Court "won't hesitate to act" over possible war crimes in Ukraine, its British chief prosecutor Karim Khan KC has said, as ministers from more than 40 countries met in London.

The gathering, to discuss boosting support for its probes into the conflict, comes after the court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Commissioner for Children's Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.

Story continues

They are accused of the war crime of "illegal deportation" of Ukrainian children following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In comments before the London conference, Mr Khan said that other ICC investigations into alleged atrocities remained ongoing but required funding and technical support.

"We have a standard that we must meet in terms of the criminal prosecutions," he told BBC radio. "We can't do everything at once. We don't have unlimited resources."

However, "If reliable evidence has been brought together and gathered, and if there's no exonerating evidence that mitigates or reduces the criminal responsibility, we won't hesitate to act," he said.

10:54 AM

Russian officials urged to stop using iPhones over spying fears

The Kremlin told officials involved in preparations for Russia's 2024 presidential election to stop using Apple iPhones because of concerns that the devices are vulnerable to Western intelligence agencies, the Kommersant newspaper reported.

At a Kremlin-organised seminar for officials involved in domestic politics, Sergei Kiriyenko, first deputy head of the presidential administration, told officials to change their phones by April 1, Kommersant said.

"It's all over for the iPhone: either throw it away or give it to the children," Kommersant quoted one of the participants of the meeting as saying. "Everyone will have to do it in March."

When asked about the issue on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he could not confirm the report.

"Smartphones should not be used for official business," Mr Peskov told reporters. "Any smartphone has a fairly transparent mechanism, no matter what operating system it has – Android or iOS. Naturally, they are not used for official purposes."

Vladimir Putin has always said he has no smartphone, though Mr Peskov has said the Russian President does use the internet from time to time.

10:30 AM

Watch: Putin heckled during Mariupol visit

Vladimir Putin was heckled by a Mariupol resident during his visit to the destroyed city on Sunday.

In television footage showing the Russian President meeting supposedly grateful Ukrainians, a woman’s voice can be heard shouting: “It’s all lies, it’s all just for show.”

The heckling, which seemed to have come from a nearby building, prompts Mr Putin’s security team to begin frantically looking around trying to identify the source of the disturbance.

Read more here

Putin heckled during his visit to Mariupol pic.twitter.com/r5equ9FWBk — Arthur Scott-Geddes (@ascottgeddes) March 20, 2023

10:14 AM

Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow to meet Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Monday for his first visit to Russia in four years, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

09:50 AM

Latest MoD update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 20 March 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/RUOZvpV91Q



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ahiysSYYdz — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 20, 2023

09:35 AM

Ukraine demands Russia withdraw troops as Xi due to arrive in Moscow

Kyiv has called on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine, hours ahead of a highly anticipated visit to Russia by Chinese President Xi Jinping, his first to Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine.

"The formula for the successful implementation of China's 'Peace Plan'. The first and foremost point is the surrender or withdrawal of Russian occupation forces from (Ukrainian territory) in accordance with international law and the UN Charter," the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov, wrote on Twitter.

09:18 AM

Pictured: Relatives say goodbye to a fallen soldier in Kharkiv

Relatives of the fallen soldier say goodbye to 31-year-old Oleg Adamovsky in Kharkiv - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

08:55 AM

EU seeks deal on artillery shells for Ukraine

European Union ministers are meeting on Monday to try to finalise a plan to supply Ukraine with sorely needed artillery shells, replenish their own national stocks and ramp up Europe’s defense industry, as Russia continues to focus its attacks on the industrial east of the war-ravaged country.

The 27-nation bloc’s foreign and defense ministers will discuss the plan at a joint session in Brussels.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is due to provide an update of the latest developments in the year-long war and to set out his country’s military needs.

The EU’s aim is to provide Ukraine with 1 million 155-millimeter artillery shells this year.

08:30 AM

The rise of the Z stars indoctrinating a new generation of Russians

She doesn’t have the flowing locks, soaring voice, or radiant smile of Vera Lynn. But for Russian “turbo-patriots” who cheer Putin’s war with Ukraine, there’s a modern forces’ sweetheart every bit as inspiring: Yulia Chicherina. Her dark, short-cropped curls often encased in a black balaclava, her guitar strung over military fatigues, she performs her self-penned songs to troops in draughty halls in occupied Ukrainian towns and forest clearings behind the trenches. At a recent impromptu concert in an icy glade, shared across Russia on video, exhausted, burly soldiers clambered onto armoured vehicles, applauding as she sang “This is our land and we’re here to stay” and rushed up afterwards to get her autograph. Chicherina, 44, is one of the biggest stars of Z-culture, named after the letter that denotes support for the invasion.

Read the full story from Tim Whewell here

08:08 AM

China says ICC should avoid 'double standards' after Putin warrant

China has called on the International Criminal Court to avoid what it called "double standards" and respect immunity for heads of state, after the tribunal issued an arrest warrant for Russian leader Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges.

The court should "uphold an objective and impartial stance" and "respect the immunity of heads of state from jurisdiction under international law", foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing.

Wang also urged the court to "avoid politicisation and double standards", stressing the solution to the Ukraine conflict remained "dialogue and negotiation".

China is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, the UN treaty which governs the court.

The International Criminal Court on Friday announced an arrest warrant for Putin on the accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

07:59 AM

Pictured: Ukrainian servicemen play with dogs during a hippotherapy session in Kyiv

Ukrainian servicemen play with dogs during a hippotherapy session in Kyiv - SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP

07:56 AM

Britain to host meeting to boost support for ICC

Justice ministers from more than 40 countries will meet in London on Monday to discuss boosting international support for the International Criminal Court's (ICC) as it investigates possible war crimes in the Ukraine conflict.

The meeting comes after the ICC, based in The Hague, issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, on Friday for the war crime of "illegal deportation" of Ukrainian children following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"We are gathering in London today united by one cause, to hold war criminals to account for the atrocities committed in Ukraine during this unjust, unprovoked and unlawful invasion," UK Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab said in a statement.

"The UK, alongside the international community, will continue to provide the International Criminal Court with the funding, people and expertise to ensure justice is served."

07:55 AM

Putin's gushing praise for 'good old friend' Xi ahead of Moscow summit

Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are gushing praise for each other ahead of a major summit in Moscow.

Mr Putin extended a warm welcome to his “good old friend,” while Mr Xi responded in kind, saying he looked forward to “forging ahead to open a new chapter of China-Russia friendship, cooperation and common development.”

The separate pieces published in Chinese and Russian state media outlets echo each other in both tone and language, making jabs at the West and hailing closer bilateral ties.

Read the full story from Sophia Yan here

07:53 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.