Ukraine-Russia war latest: Xi Jinping speaks to Volodymyr Zelensky for first time since invasion

This combination of file photos shows China's President Xi Jinping, taken in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 19, 2022, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taken outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 7, 2023 - AP, Pool Agence France Presse/AP, Pool Agence France Presse

China’s president Xi Jinping has held a phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky, which marks the first time the pair have spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Following the “long and meaningful” call, a Ukrainian ambassador to China is to be appointed, Mr Zelensky announced on Twitter.

“I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” he wrote.

The meeting comes after French President Emmanuel Macron travelled to Beijing earlier this month for talks with the Chinese leader on the Ukraine conflict, and had expressed a desire for China to play a key role in finding a path to peace between Russia and Ukraine.

President Xi, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, had reiterated his willingness to meet with the Ukrainian leader in recent weeks to European Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen, who visited China alongside Mr Macron, but had not specified a timeframe. Ms von der Leyen recalled she had been told that such a conversation would only happen when the “conditions and time are right”.

France says it 'encourages all dialogue' after talks between Xi and Zelensky

France has said it supported all dialogue which can "contribute to a resolution of the conflict" in Ukraine that is "in line with the fundamental interests of Kyiv" and international law on Wednesday, following a telephone conversation between President Zelensky and the President Xi Jinping.

A French presidential official, who asked not to be named, emphasised that this was the message "taken by the president (Emmanuel Macron) during his visit to China" earlier this month, where he and European Commission president Ursula con der Leyen met with President Xi.

China to send special representatives to Ukraine following leaders call

China is to send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties on resolving the crisis, President Xi Jinping told President Zelensky on Wednesday, Chinese state media has reported.

"China will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis,” a government statement reported by state television said.

When asked during a press conference about the conversation, a representative from the foreign ministry in Beijing said that the "call was initiated by the Ukrainian side".

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin takes a question at a briefing about the phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing - GREG BAKER/AFP

President Xi: 'Talks and negotiation' are 'only way out' of war

Chinese state media has begun to report on what President Xi Jinping said on today's telephone call with President Zelensky.

During the call, Mr Xi told Zelensky that "talks and negotiation" were the "only way out" of the war, CCTV reported.

The leader said: "On the issue of the Ukraine crisis, China has always stood on the side of peace and its core position is to promote peace talks."

Mr Zelensky's spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov said on Facebook that the pair had "an almost one hour-long telephone conversation".

President Zelensky speaks about call with Xi Jinping

I had a long and meaningful phone call with 🇨🇳 President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.

EU institutions must support Ukraine reconstruction efforts with their own resources, says Italy

EU institutions must support efforts made by the bloc’s members to help Ukraine restore its infrastructure after the Russian invasion with their own resources, the Italian economic minister said on Wednesday.

At a bilateral conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine in Rome, Giancarlo Giorgetti said the European Investment Bank (EIB) was expected to play a key role.

Rome is to contribute with a guarantee worth 100 million euros (£88.5m) to the newly created EIB guarantee fund named 'EU for Ukraine'.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni meets with Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal prior to the plenary session of a bilateral meeting between Italy and Ukraine on the reconstruction of Ukraine in Rome - Gregorio Borgia/AP

Yesterday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU would be providing another €1.5bn to Ukraine as part of the annual macro-financial assistance package.

Russia expels 10 Norwegian diplomats

Ten Norwegian diplomats have been expelled from the embassy in Moscow and have been demanded to leave the country, Norway's foreign minister has said.

"Our ambassador...has today been informed by the Russian foreign ministry that 10 of our diplomats in Moscow have been declared unwanted," the Norwegian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Russian authorities say that this is in reaction to Norway's decision," the Norwegian ministry added.

Russia described today's move as a "retaliatory measure", following Norway expelling 15 Russian embassy officials accused of being intelligence officers operating under the cover of diplomatic positions on April 13.

""(Norway's ambassador to Russia) Robert Kvile was handed a note declaring 'persona non grata' 10 representatives of the Norwegian embassy in Moscow," Russia's foreign ministry confirmed.

US allowed JPMorgan to process payments for Russian Agricultural Bank

The United States gave JPMorgan Chase & Co permission to process payments for the Russian Agricultural Bank, a Russian source told Reuters.

The source said that the temporary agreement was no substitute for the bank being reconnected to the SWIFT payment system, one of the main demands from Russia if it is to extend the Black Sea grain deal beyond May 18.

The Russian source, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control had allowed the transactions.

"The transactions are difficult," said the Russian source, who has knowledge of the situation.

JPMorgan did not reply to requests for comment.

Pictured: Chernobyl memorial service on 37th anniversary of disaster

Staff of the Chornobyl nuclear plant carry candles at a memorial dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chornobyl nuclear disaster, during a night commemorative service - VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

Navalny says he faces 30 additional years in jail on 'absurd' terrorism case

Alexei Navalny has said he faces “absurd accusations” from investigators in a terrorism case which could see him sentenced to an additional 30 years in prison.

The prominent opposition figure, who has been in detention since he returned to Russia from Germany, is already serving combined sentences of more than 11 years for fraud and contempt of court on charges he says were trumped up to silence him.

He appeared via video link in a Moscow court as part of a case into extremism on Wednesday, Reuters reporters at the court said.

Mr Navalny said in a statement posted to Twitter by supporters: “They have put forward absurd accusations, according to which I face 30 years in prison.”

He added: “I insist that the attempt to close the process is an attempt not only to restrict me from familiarising myself with the case, this is an attempt to make it so that nobody finds out about it."

Drone allegedly falls onto grounds of Moscow City Court

A drone has fallen onto the grounds of Moscow City Court, Russia’s Izvestiia newspaper has reported.

Details of the incident were not clear. No foreign objects were attached to the drone, a source told the paper.

In pictures: Scenes from Andiivka, Donetsk

Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers try to load horses into a truck to evacuate them from an abandoned horse farm in war-hit Avdiivka - AP/LIBKOS

A Ukrainian soldier walks in Avdiivka, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine - AP/LIBKOS

A local resident carries her belonging as she leaves her home in Avdiivka, the site of the heaviest battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine - LIBKOS/AP

Zelensky on Chernobyl anniversary: Give Russia 'no chance' to 'blackmail' Ukraine and world with nuclear threat

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said the world must “give no chance to the terrorist state to use nuclear power facilities to blackmail Ukraine and the entire world”, on the 37th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.

Russian forces seized the nuclear power plant last year, and Mr Zelensky said that with its seizure they “endangered the entire world again”. It was later taken back by Ukraine at the end of March.

Writing on Telegram, Mr Zelensky said: “37 years ago, the Chornobyl NPP accident left a huge scar on the whole world. The radiation leak turned a once cozy and developed area into an exclusion zone. Today, the 30-kilometer zone around the Chornobyl nuclear power plant remains a dangerous place with a high concentration of radiation.

“Last year, the occupier not only seized the nuclear power plant, but also endangered the entire world again. It’s been more than a year after the liberation already, scientific and security enterprises in the Chornobyl zone have already returned to normal operation.

“Ukraine and the world have paid a high price for the liquidation of the consequences of the disaster, which continues to this day. We must do everything to give no chance to the terrorist state to use nuclear power facilities to blackmail Ukraine and the entire world.”

Former opposition mayor goes on trial in Yekaterinburg

Popular former mayor and high-profile Kremlin critic Yevgeny Roizman has appeared in court over accusations of discrediting the Russian army over the war in Ukraine.

Mr Roizman, 60, became the most prominent opposition mayor when he assumed office in Ekaterinburg in 2013. He held the position for five years.

The ex-mayor openly denounces Vladimir Putin, and has said he knows he could go to prison at any time, AFP reports.

Russian opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman, who is accused of discrediting the Russian army, speaks to the media as he arrives for a court hearing in Yekaterinburg - NATALIA CHERNOKHATOVA/REUTERS

Authorities launched a criminal probe against Mr Roizman in August 2022, and he stands accused of “discrediting” the Russian army in comments about Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine.

He pleaded not guilty at the start of the trial in Yekaterinburg.

Russian commanders use smartphone GPS app for operations in Bakhmut

Russian commanders in Bakhmut use the Alpine Quest GPS app on smartphones to plot coordinates of targets and advance routes, a Ukrainian commander has said.

In an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, commander of the eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, said that commanders of Russian assault groups in the area were using Alpine Quest GPS to plot “firepower, objects of attack, routes of advance to them, as well as the tasks of neighbouring units”.

“The commanders of the assault groups use smartphones with special software Alpine Quest GPS, in which the coordinates of the positions of our firepower, objects of attack, routes of advance to them, as well as the tasks of neighbouring units are plotted," General Syrsky said.

Latest MoD update: Fighting in Bakhmut

The latest update from the Ministry of Defence concentrates on Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the war in Ukraine so far.

The ministry said that there has been fighting on the outskirts of the town as Ukrainian forces seek to keep hold of the 0506 road which is their key supply route, as other resupply options “are likely complicated by muddy conditions on unsurfaced tracks”.

In their daily intelligence update posted on Twitter, the ministry said: “A key development over the last week has been fighting on the outskirts of the town, especially near the village of Khromove, as Ukraine seeks to maintain control of its 0506 supply route.

“Ukraine’s other resupply options into Bakhmut are likely complicated by muddy conditions on unsurfaced tracks.

“With the town having now been under attack for over 11 months, the Ukrainian defences of Bakhmut have now been integrated as one element of a much deeper defensive zone, which includes the town of Chasiv Yar to the west.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 26 April 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/wtiXllWpl9



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/olhe70Sfw5 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 26, 2023

Ukraine military achieving ‘impressive results’ on eastern bank of Dnipro, says official

Ukrainian forces are achieving “impressive results” in counter-battery combat against Russia on the eastern bank of the Dnipro, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Southern Operational Forces has said.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War said that Nataliya Humenyuk had claimed on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces hit and destroyed Russian artillery systems, tanks, armoured vehicles and air defence systems on the Russian-occupied left bank.

Ms Humenyuk added that forces were working to clear the frontline on the east bank in a “counter-battery mode”.

Last week the institute said that Ukrainian soldiers had crossed the river for the first time since the early days of the invasion and had built positions there.



In pictures: Aftermath of missile attack in Kupiansk

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was trying to erase Ukraine's history and culture after a missile strike on a museum killed two people and wounded 10.

One of the two women killed was reportedly an employee "who was trying to save the exhibits", Ukrainian internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Ukraine regained Kupiansk, a key rail hub in northeastern Ukraine, in September, but fears had mounted that Russia was trying to retake the city which prompted an evacuation order for vulnerable residents in March.

A local resident looks at an explosion crater next to the local history museum destroyed following Russian missile strike in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

A Ukrainian policeman walks next to the local history museum destroyed following Russian missile strike in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

Russian government seizes assets of two foreign firms, warning of possible further action

Russian president Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to establish temporary control of the Russian assets of two foreign energy firms, in a step signalling that Moscow could take similar action against other companies.

The decree noted the possibility of retaliation if Russian assets abroad were seized, and said that Moscow would need to take urgent measures to unspecified actions in the United States and other countries it said were “unfriendly and contrary to international law.”

Moscow has taken action against Uniper SE’s Russian division and the assets of Finland’s Fortum Oyj, with shares placed in the temporary control of Rosimushchestvo, the federal government property agency, Reuters reported.

Pictured: Three Russian aircraft intercepted above Baltic Sea, says German air force

Aufklärungsflieger abgefangen. 🇩🇪 und 🇬🇧 #Eurofighter wurden alarmiert, um 3 Militärmaschinen zu identifizieren. Die zwei SU-27 Flanker und eine IL-20 aus 🇷🇺 flogen erneut ohne Transpondersignal im int. Luftraum über der Ostsee.

