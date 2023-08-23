Ukraine-Russia war latest: Drone smashes into Moscow skyscraper owned by Putin crony

A Ukrainian drone crashed into a high-rise tower in Moscow’s business district owned by an associate of Vladimir Putin.

Two suspected Ukrainian drones crashed in the suburbs of Russia’s capital on Wednesday, while a third damaged a building in the central business district.

The skyscraper, called Moscow Towers, was bought in 2017 by Grigory Bayevsky, a business partner of Putin’s billionaire childhood friend Arkady and Boris Rotenberg.

Mr Bayevsky was revealed in 2016 to have sold or transferred luxury properties to women linked to the Russian president, including his suspected daughter Katerina Tikhnova, gymnast Alina Kabayeva and her elderly grandmother.

Follow all the latest updates below.

12:11 PM BST

Ukraine claims it has destroyed a Russian missile system in Crimea

Ukraine’s intelligence service claims it has destroyed a Russian missile system in Crimea.

#BREAKING Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (GUR) shares footage showing destruction of Russian S-400 AD system in Olenivka, Crimea.



Massive explosion & utter destruction. pic.twitter.com/ITURmZ0vKK — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 23, 2023

“The Russian S-400 complex was destroyed in the occupied Crimea,” it claimed on Telegram.

“As a result of the explosion, the installation itself, the missiles installed on it and the personnel were completely destroyed,” it said.

12:00 PM BST

Putin uses BRICS summit to justify Russia's war in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin used a speech to a summit of BRICS leaders on Wednesday to defend Russia’s war in Ukraine and praise the grouping as a counterbalance to U.S. global dominance.

Speaking by video link to leaders of the group, he repeated the Kremlin narrative that his invasion, condemned by Ukraine and the West as an imperialist land grab, was a forced response by Russia to Kyiv’s and Washington’s hostile actions.

“Our actions in Ukraine are dictated by only one thing - to end the war that was unleashed by the West and its satellites against the people who live in the Donbas,” Putin said, referring to the eastern part of Ukraine where Russian proxies have been fighting the Ukrainian army since 2014.

“I want to note that it was the desire to maintain their hegemony in the world, the desire of some countries to maintain this hegemony that led to the severe crisis in Ukraine.”

Putin was speaking to a forum of countries that have refrained from condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The BRICS - also including Brazil, India, China and South Africa - have taken on added importance for Moscow as it seeks to blunt Western sanctions by boosting trade with Asia, Africa and Latin America.

11:33 AM BST

Pictured: Aftermath of school bombing in Sumy

Pictures of the school bombing in Sumy, a city in northeastern Ukraine

10:23 AM BST

Two killed in Russian attack on school

At least two teachers were killed and three other people were wounded in a Russian attack on a school in Romny, the Interior Minister has said.

Ihor Klymenko said two other school workers were still under the rubble in Romny, which is part of the Sumy region.

Photos shared by Mr Klymenko showed emergency workers carrying away a body on a stretcher.

The regional military administration said a drone fired by Russia had hit the school at 10:05 a.m.

“The school building was destroyed, and this is just before the school year, which unfortunately will never start for some,” Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said.

10:10 AM BST

Zelensky celebrates flag day in Ukraine

Today is a special National Flag Day in Ukraine.



The one we are raising today is signed by Ukrainian defenders, heroes who fight for our freedom, for Ukraine, for our flag.



There will come a time when our entire free and peaceful country will see it proudly wave.



🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/7HG3yV1fAi — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 23, 2023

09:13 AM BST

Pictured: Friends and relatives mourn at a funeral in Chernihiv, Ukraine

Friends and relatives of Nazar Yushchenko mourn at his funeral in Chernihiv, Ukraine. - Paula Bronstein/Getty Images Europe

08:59 AM BST

Russia says three killed in Ukrainian drone attack in border region

A Ukrainian drone strike Wednesday killed three people in the Russian border region of Belgorod, the governor said.

“Three civilians have been killed,” governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a social media post. “The Ukrainian forces launched an explosive device through a drone when people were on the street.”

08:53 AM BST

Lithuanian president visits Ukraine ahead of Independence Day

Gitanas Nausėda, the Lithuanian President, is visiting Ukraine ahead of its Independence Day celebrations tomorrow.

Back in Kyiv to celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day together with the brotherly Ukrainian nation.



Ukraine‘s victory is near!



🇱🇹 will continue supporting 🇺🇦 as long as it takes! pic.twitter.com/e9XHYCIc2f — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) August 23, 2023

08:34 AM BST

Britain will make sure Putin never uses energy as a weapon of war again

Travelling across the Polish border into Ukraine this week, I couldn’t help but think of the millions of people who made the journey in the opposite direction as Vladimir Putin launched his brutal attack on their country. Cramming onto trains while Russian missiles rained down, they would have been petrified – fearing for their lives, not knowing what the future held for them or for loved ones left behind. How would they feed their children? Would they see their husbands alive again? Would they have homes to return to?

Read more from Grant Shapps here.

08:00 AM BST

Britain to fund Ukraine uranium deal ‘to isolate Putin’

Britain is financing an enriched uranium deal to help Ukraine run their nuclear power plants over the winter and further “isolate” Vladimir Putin.

British Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Grant Shapps and Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko visit an energy facility damaged by Russian military strike earlier this year - GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

The new arrangement, announced on Wednesday, sees Downing Street guarantee a £192 million loan in an attempt to minimise future blackouts in Ukraine in the months ahead.

It will support more enriched uranium being provided by Urenco, a UK-headquartered company, to Ukraine’s Energoatom, which runs 15 power plants in the country.

Read more here.

07:57 AM BST

Russia bombs kindergarten in Kherson, claim Ukrainian officials

The Russian army dropped two bombs on a kindergarten and residential buildings in Kherson, Ukrainian officials have said.

“ As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished by firefighters, ” Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson region military administration said on Telegram.

Six people were injured in the attack.

07:57 AM BST

Footage reportedly shows drone attack on Moscow building

07:47 AM BST

Aftermath of Moscow drone attack in pictures:

This photo shows a damaged building of the Moscow International Business Center (Moskva City) following a drone attack in Moscow - NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP

Law enforcement officers stand next to a damaged building of the Moscow International Business Center (Moskva City) following a drone attack in Moscow - NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP

07:45 AM BST

Russia attacks grain facilities in Ukraine's Danube region

Russia targeted Ukrainian ports in the southern Odesa region and the Danube River area in overnight drone attacks, setting at least one grain storage facility on fire, Ukraine’s military and local authorities said.

The attacks were the Russia’s latest on port infrastructure on the Danube, which Ukraine uses to move grain to the Romanian port of Constanta, since Moscow quit a UN-brokered deal that allowed Kyiv to ship grain via the Black Sea.

“The enemy hit grain storage facilities and a production and transhipment complex in the Danube region. A fire broke out in the warehouses and was quickly contained. Firefighters continue to work,” the Ukrainian military said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

The military published photographs showing piles of grain under the burnt and wrecked shell of the storage facility.

Odesa governor Oleh Kiper said the attack on the region lasted three hours and that the Ukrainian air force had destroyed nine Russian drones.

“Unfortunately, there were hits to the production and transhipment complexes where a fire broke out... The damage includes grain storage facilities,” he said on Telegram.

07:44 AM BST

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.