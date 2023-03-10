Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russia's best units 'pinned down' in Bakhmut battle

Ukrainian artillery forces unleash a barrage of rockets near Kreminna - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

The battle over the ruined city of Bakhmut is pinning down Russia's best units and degrading them ahead of a planned Ukrainian counter-offensive, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine has decided to fight on in the small easten town, the site of the war's bloodiest battle as Moscow tries to secure its first victory in more than half a year.

"Russia has changed tactics," Mr Podolyak told Italy's La Stampa newspaper. "It has converged on Bakhmut with a large part of its trained military personnel, the remnants of its professional army, as well as the private companies."

"We, therefore, have two objectives: to reduce their capable personnel as much as possible, and to fix them in a few key wearisome battles, to disrupt their offensive and concentrate our resources elsewhere, for the spring counter-offensive."

Russia has made Bakhmut the main target of a winter offensive involving hundreds of thousands of reservists and mercenaries. It has succeeded in capturing the eastern part of the city and the outskirts to the north and south, but has so far failed to close a ring around Ukrainian defenders there.



Follow the latest updates below

01:58 PM

Fighting rages around Bakhmut - in pictures

Ukrainian troops in the town of Chasiv Yar, near Bakhmut - SERGEI SHESTAK/AFP

Ukrainian forces prepare to fire a mortar at a Russian position outside Bakhmut - RFE/RL/SERHII NUZHNENKO/Reuters

Russia has been trying to capture Bakhmut for months - RFE/RL/SERHII NUZHNENKO/Reuters

01:25 PM

Russian proxy court jails three Ukrainian soldiers

Kremlin-installed courts in occupied regions of Ukraine have sentenced three Ukrainian servicemen, including a human rights activist, to lengthy jail terms in a strict penal colony for allegedly mistreating civilians.

"The supreme courts of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics issued sentences in three criminal cases against Ukrainian citizens Viktor Pokhozey, Maksym Butkevych and Vladislav Shel," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement.

"All of them were found guilty of mistreating the civilian population and using prohibited methods [of fighting] in an armed conflict," the statement added.

Butkevych, a Ukrainian rights activist and co-founder of the independent Hromadske radio, and Shel were also convicted of attempted murder.

Story continues

Investigators claimed Butkevych injured two civilians when he "fired an anti-tank grenade launcher" at the entrance of a residential building in Severodonetsk, a city in the Lugansk region. He was sentenced to 13 years in jail.

Shel was handed 18 years and six months in jail. Investigators said he fired shots at a man to "intimidate civilians" in Mariupol.

Pokhozey, a commander of the Azov battalion which defended the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, was jailed for 8 years and six months for allegedly beating a woman in Mariupol.



12:52 PM

Putin congratulates China's Xi on third term

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday congratulated Xi Jinping on his third term as China's leader, hailing the strengthening ties between the two countries.

"Dear friend, please accept sincere congratulations," Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin. "Russia highly values your personal contribution toward the strengthening of ties... and strategic cooperation between our nations."

Read more here

12:28 PM

Rishi Sunak to discuss China's approach to Russia with Macron

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, has said he will raise China's approach to Russia and the war in Ukraine when he meets French President Emmanuel Macron later today.

Asked whether he was concerned that China may step up cooperation with Russia, Mr Sunak said: "Yeah, that's definitely something that I'm planning to spend some time talking to Emmanuel about later."

He added: "We'd urge all countries not to be providing support to Russia, or trying to circumvent sanctions."

The United States has said China is considering supplying arms to Russia and warned Beijing against such a move. Western powers have provided Ukraine with billions of dollars in weapons.

China has denied the US claims and said that "sending weapons will not bring peace" in Ukraine.

12:01 PM

Russia 'sending captured US weapons to Iran'

Russia has been sending sophisticated Nato weapons captured in Ukraine to Iran, where US officials believe Tehran will try to reverse-engineer them to create new weapons, CNN reported.

Russian forces have seized US-made Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, unnamed officials told the broadcaster.

It was not clear if Iran had successfully managed to reverse-engineer any of the weapons sent from the battlefields of Ukraine, the sources said, but Tehran has previously created new weapons after capturing similar ones, including the Toophan anti-tank, based on the American TOW missile.

11:37 AM

Watch: Russians told to rush to nuclear bomb shelters after hackers take over state media

Russians were warned to rush to their nearest nuclear bomb shelters and take anti-radiation pills on Thursday after hackers took over state media.

Television and radio broadcasts in Moscow and the Sverdlovsk region were briefly interrupted with a message warning of an atomic missile strike on Russian soil.

Read more here

11:18 AM

Russia's Lavrov says conversation with Blinken at G20 was 'constructive'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that a conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi last week was "constructive," the TASS news agency reported.

The pair discussed nuclear arms issues and the conflict in Ukraine, Mr Lavrov said.

11:02 AM

Russia's best units 'pinned down' in Bakhmut battle, says Ukraine

Ukraine has decided to fight on in the ruined city of Bakhmut because the battle there is pinning down Russia's best units and degrading them ahead of a planned Ukrainian spring counter-offensive, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

The comments, by Mykhailo Podolyak, were the latest signal of a shift by Kyiv this week to continue the defence of the small eastern town.

"Russia has changed tactics," Mr Podolyak said in an interview published by Italy's La Stampa newspaper. "It has converged on Bakhmut with a large part of its trained military personnel, the remnants of its professional army, as well as the private companies."

"We, therefore, have two objectives: to reduce their capable personnel as much as possible, and to fix them in a few key wearisome battles, to disrupt their offensive and concentrate our resources elsewhere, for the spring counter-offensive. So, today Bakhmut is completely effective, even exceeding its key tasks."

10:49 AM

Gas cargoes stranded near Russia due to Crimea bridge restrictions

Several tankers loaded with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have been unable to pass under Russia's Crimea bridge due to security restrictions, traders said on Friday, prompting suppliers to use other routes out of Russia.

The 12-mile road and rail bridge, which was personally opened by President Vladimir Putin in 2018, was bombed in October in an attack Russia blamed on Ukraine.

10:26 AM

Ukraine detains two over destruction of world's largest plane

Ukraine's SBU security service has detained two former aerospace officials over the destruction of the world's largest plane, the Antonov-225 cargo plane, soon after the Russian invasion.

With a 290 foot wingspan, the unique Antonov An-225 plane was destroyed last year during fierce fighting over the Gostomel Airport near Kyiv, where it was parked in a hangar.

The SBU accused top officials at Antonov defence company, the plane's manufacturer, of preventing Ukrainian forces from protecting the airfield ahead of the invasion.

"According to the investigation, on the eve of the full-scale invasion, the officials did not allow the National Guard of Ukraine to enter the territory of the Gostomel airport to prepare for its defence," the SBU said in a statement.

The SBU said Antonov officials in January and February banned the Ukrainian military from building defensive fortifications on the airfield and barred them from entry.

A former deputy director general of Antonov state enterprise "is currently hiding from justice", the SBU said, while the two other accused - the ex-director general and head of the aviation security unit - have been detained.

They face up to 15 years in prison if convicted on a charge of obstructing the lawful activity of Ukraine's armed forces.

The Antonov AN-225 was the largest aircraft in the world before it was destroyed - GLEB GARANICH/Reuters

09:57 AM

US provoking 'anti-Russia' sentiment in Georgia, says the Kremlin

The Kremlin on Friday accused the United States of stoking anti-Russian sentiment among thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets in Georgia this week.

"We see where the president of Georgia is addressing her people from. She is not making an address from Georgia, she is making an address from America," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, accusing "someone's visible hand" of stoking "anti-Russian" sentiment.

09:36 AM

Russia and United States remain in contact over New START nuclear deal

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Friday said Russia and the United States remained in contact over the New START nuclear arms treaty despite Moscow having suspended its participation in the deal, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Mr Ryabkov said however that he had no expectations for significant progress from contact between Moscow and Washington.

The 2010 agreement limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads each side can deploy.

President Vladimir Putin announced last month that Moscow was suspending the treaty, accusing the United States of trying to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia in Ukraine.

09:16 AM

Wimbledon yet to decide on allowing Russian and Belarusian players to compete this year

Wimbledon has still not decided whether to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the Grand Slam this year, the tournament's organisers said on Friday.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) had banned players from the two countries from tournaments held in Britain following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, for which Belarus is a key staging area.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said this week he expected Wimbledon organisers to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the Grand Slam, while the Daily Mail reported the ban had been lifted.

"We have not yet made a decision on entries for The Championships 2023," a spokesperson for the AELTC told Reuters. "We are continuing to work very closely with the UK Government and key stakeholders in tennis on this matter."

08:53 AM

Georgia's parliament drops 'foreign agents' bill

Georgia's parliament on Friday voted to drop new controversial legislation, which it earlier approved in an inital reading, sparking an international outcry and mass protests in the country.

The "foreign agents" bill was voted down in second reading after only one politician - out of 36 who voted - backed the legislation that critics had compared to laws in Russia that authorities have leveraged to silence Kremlin critics.

08:01 AM

Ukraine has received its first Patriot missile battery

Ukraine has reportedly received its first US-made Patriot air defence battery.

One of two batteries promised by the United States has arrived in the country, but it not yet believed to be operational, the Financial Times reported.

Ukraine yesterday suffered a deadly Russian missile attack, with at least six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and dozens of other weapons raining down on cities across the country.

It is not known whether the Patriot system would be capable of intercepting the Kinzhal, which Russian sources claim flies much faster and has much greater manoeuvrability than conventional ballistic missiles, making it harder to shoot down.

07:56 AM

Pope says Ukraine war fuelled not only by 'Russian empire'

The war in Ukraine is driven by the interests of several "empires" and not just of Russia's, Pope Francis said in an interview published on Friday.

The Pope said the conflict was being fuelled by "imperial interests, not just of the Russian empire, but of empires from elsewhere."

The pontiff was speaking to Italian Swiss television RSI, in an interview due to be broadcast on Sunday. Extracts were published Friday by Italian dailies La Repubblica, La Stampa and Corriere della Sera.