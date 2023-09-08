Ukraine-Russia war latest: Elon Musk denies switching off Starlink to halt Ukrainian drone boat attack

A Ukrainian serviceman of the128th separate mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

Elon Musk has denied switching off Starlink satellite internet and called for an immediate truce between Russia and Ukraine.

The 52-year-old South African-born billionaire had been accused of covertly instructing his engineers to deactivate the communications network during a major Ukrainian offensive.

They claimed it was part of a plan to thwart the secret attack, adding that Ukrainian submarine drones, armed with explosives, lost connectivity as they advanced towards Russian warships.

But Mr Musk denied the accusations on Twitter on Thursday.

“The Starlink regions in question were not activated. SpaceX did not deactivate anything,” he wrote.

“Both sides should agree to a truce. Every day that passes, more Ukrainian and Russian youth die to gain and lose small pieces of land, with borders barely changing. This is not worth their lives.”

Satellite terminals donated by Mr Musk’s SpaceX, as well as the US government and private donors, have become vital to Ukrainian military communications.

Russia holds elections in occupied Ukrainian regions in an effort to tighten its grip there

Russian authorities are holding local elections this weekend in occupied parts of Ukraine in an effort to tighten their grip on territories Moscow illegally annexed a year ago and still does not fully control.

The voting for Russian-installed legislatures in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions begins Friday and concludes Sunday. It has already been denounced by Kyiv and the West.

“It constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, which Russia continues to disregard,” the Council of Europe, the continent’s foremost human rights body, said this week.

Kyiv echoed that sentiment, with the parliament saying in a statement that the balloting in areas where Russia “conducts active hostilities” poses a threat to Ukrainian lives. Lawmakers urged other countries not to recognize the results of the vote.

Russian blockade of Ukraine ports 'must stop'

Russia “must stop” its blockade of Ukrainian seaports after pulling out of a United Nations and Turkey-mediated deal to ensure grain shipments, the president of the European Council Charles Michel said Friday.

“It’s frankly scandalous that Russia, after having terminated the Black Sea grain initiative, is blocking and attacking Ukrainian ports. This must stop,” Mr Michel told reporters in India’s capital of New Delhi, ahead of a G20 summit.

Russia pulled out of the grain agreement in July after claiming that it had failed to fulfil the goal of relieving hunger in Africa.

Tensions have built in the region since, with Russia mounting attacks on Ukrainian export hubs and Kyiv’s forces targeting Moscow’s naval ports and warships.

The Kremlin has since asked Turkey to help Russia export its grain to African countries without any involvement from Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Moscow is just weeks away from supplying free grain to six African countries.

