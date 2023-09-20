Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky to face Russian officials at UN Security Council - watch live

Volodymr Zelensky is about to go face-to-face with Russian officials for the first time since his country was invaded, as the UN Security Council meets for a potentially dramatic session.

04:06 PM BST

UN Security Council starts

Albania has called the UN Security Council to order as world leaders take their seats and the meeting begins.

04:00 PM BST

Dowden spotted at UN Security Council meeting

Deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden, who is leading Britain’s delegation to the UN, has arrived at the Security Council meeting in New York.

03:48 PM BST

Zelensky adviser: 'The world is united against Russia'

Ukraine needs to win back its territory to restore “respect for international law”, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Echoing the Ukrainian presidents’ address to the UN yesterday, Mykhailo Podolyak said: “The world is united in basic things: Russia has to lose; Ukraine’s restoration of territorial integrity is imperative for restoring respect for international law.

“Even the neutral countries that are taking advantage of the hopeless situation of the big gas station in their own interests today realize that Russia cannot be a strategic partner and have no respect for Putin.

“Russia will lose this war, no matter what virtual worlds Moscow’s propaganda may paint today.”

03:25 PM BST

Kherson 'bombed repeatedly' as residents head to shelters

Russian forces are intensifying their attacks on coastal towns along the Dnipro River, the regional governor of Kherson has warned.

Oleksandr Produkin wrote on Telegram: “Since the beginning of this day alone, the occupiers have dropped at least nine guided aerial bombs on populated areas of the region.

“Tiahynka, Mykolaivka and Odradokamyanka came under fire.

“Residents of cities and communities located along the Dnipro River, do not ignore air warning signals. Be sure to go to the shelters and do not leave the houses without an urgent need.”

03:18 PM BST

Warnings of Russian 'terrorist attacks' on energy infrastructure

Russia is reportedly scoping out Ukraine’s power stations as speculation grows that it could seek to leave millions without heating as the cold weather draws in.

A spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence said: “There is... information that the enemy is also carrying out intelligence activities on the energy infrastructure, and there is a threat of repeating terrorist attacks.”

Roughly a third of the country’s power stations were destroyed in October last year as Russia launched repeated bombing raids.

03:13 PM BST

Ukraine 'nearing key Bakhmut supply route'

Ukraine is edging closer to a key Russian supply route leading to the eastern city of Bakhmut, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

Kyiv’s forces recaptured Klishchiivka and Andriivka, two villages around 5 miles to the south, earlier this month. The city’s defences have “likely” been further weakened as paratrooper units were redeployed to the southern front.

However, the MoD added: “Russia continues to hold the railway line which runs along the embankment between Klishchiivka and the T 05-13 [road], creating a readily defendable obstacle.”

02:45 PM BST

Ukraine strikes fuel depot near Russian resort city airport

Ukraine struck a fuel depot in a likely drone attack near the airport of Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

Images from the scene showed huge tanks on fire, while videos showed a big column of smoke rising over the city. Witnesses said before the fire broke out, explosions were heard.

It came as Russia struck the Kremenchuk oil refinery in the central Poltava region of Ukraine in an overnight drone attack, causing another fire.

Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of the Krasnodar region, said preliminary information indicated that there were no casualties in the Sochi duel depot attack.

Alexei Kopaigorodskyi, the city’s mayor, said the airport and entire transport system were operating as normal.

02:39 PM BST

Poland summons Ukrainian ambassador over Zelensky comments

Poland’s foreign ministry has summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over comments made by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations General Assembly, it said.

The Ukrainian president said in an address that Kyiv was “working hard to preserve the land routes for grain exports” and that the “political theatre” around grain imports was only helping Moscow, which invaded Ukraine last year.

Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, citing a need to protect domestic markets, announced their own curbs on Ukrainian grain imports on Friday after the European Commission decided not to extend its ban on such imports into five eastern European Union member states.

”(Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski) conveyed the Polish side’s strong protest against the statements made by President V. Zelensky at the U.N. General Assembly yesterday, alleging that some EU countries feigned solidarity while indirectly supporting Russia,” a foreign ministry statement said.

01:51 PM BST

Putin accepts invitation to visit China in October

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said he has accepted an invitation from his Chinese counterpart to visit China in October during the Belt and Road Summit.

Speaking after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow, Putin said Russia and China are “integrating our ideas of creating a large Eurasian space,” noting that China’s Belt and Road Initiative is a part of that.

The Initiative is a huge program in which Beijing has been expanding its influence in developing regions through infrastructure projects.

01:20 PM BST

Death toll in Russian strike on Kupiansk rises to eight

The death toll from Tuesday’s Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Kupiansk has risen to eight people, authorities said, after Ukrainian rescuers found another two bodies in the rubble.

Kupiansk is less than 10 kilometres from the frontline in Ukraine’s north-eastern Kharkiv region, where Moscow has made some gains in recent months.

“Unfortunately, the bodies of two more dead civilian men were found,” Kharkiv governor Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram Wednesday.

That brought the death toll in Tuesday’s strike to eight people, he said: “Six men and two women, including two volunteers who were evacuating people.”

Russian forces struck the city with a Grom missile, he said, posting a photo of what appeared to be a burnt-out car.

Ukraine in August called on people living near Kupiansk to evacuate as Russian forces made advances in the area.

12:59 PM BST

Ukraine's parliament passes amended bill on asset declarations

Ukraine’s parliament passed an amended bill on asset declarations on Wednesday after a previous text passed by the chamber was vetoed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a lawmaker said.

The lawmaker, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, said 341 lawmakers had voted for the bill, representing a large majority.

12:54 PM BST

Russia thwarts missile attack on Sevastopol, local official says

Russia prevented a missile attack on Crimea’s Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, claimed in a post in his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Razvozhayev claimed that Russia had downed several drones near Sevastopol.

“According to updated information, our air defence repelled a missile attack on Sevastopol. Information on possible damage from falling parts of downed missiles and casualties is being verified,” Razvozhayev said.

11:51 AM BST

Latest MoD update: Ukrainian forces closer to one of the main supply routes into Bakhmut

11:38 AM BST

EU 'amazed' by Ukraine reforms

Ukraine is making surprisingly swift progress on reforms and can quickly become a member of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission President has said.

“I am amazed to see how Ukraine is doing very difficult reforms while they are fighting a war,” she said in New York.

The EU is under pressure to accelerate the membership process for Ukraine, but the ongoing war — and earlier applications from several other countries, particularly in the Western Balkans — are complicating the debate.

She added: “If they keep the pace — and I see they’re absolutely motivated — this is a decisive moment.”

Ms Von der Leyen, who runs the EU’s executive arm, stressed that the process is merit-based and declined to offer a specific timeline, but she said she’s convinced that Kyiv will eventually succeed in its membership bid.

She also said she’s confident the bloc will be able to deliver on its pledge this spring to supply Ukraine with one million rounds of ammunition within 12 months.

10:41 AM BST

Pictured: Kim Jong Un returns to North Korea from Russia trip

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) receiving a welcome upon his return from Russia by train, at Pyongyang Station - STR/AFP

10:10 AM BST

Poland may ban more Ukrainian food products if row escalates, says PM

Poland could slap import bans on more Ukrainian food products, the prime minister said on Wednesday, as he warned Kyiv against escalating a row over grain imports.

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies since Russia invaded the country in 2022, but the countries are now embroiled in a deepening conflict over agricultural imports since Poland, along with Hungary and Slovakia, extended a ban on grain imports from their war-torn neighbour.

“I warn the Ukrainian authorities, because if they escalate this conflict in this way, we will add more products to the ban on import into the territory of the Republic of Poland,” he told Polsat news.

A World Trade Organization spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that Ukraine had taken the first step in a trade dispute by filing a complaint to the global trade body.

09:38 AM BST

Fire at fuel tank in Russia's Sochi sea resort extinguished

A fire at a fuel tank near an airport in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi has been extinguished, the city’s mayor said.

“There were no casualties,” the mayor, Alexei Kopaigorodskyi, said on the Telegram messaging platform.

“The airport and the entire transport system are operating as normal.”

He said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

09:17 AM BST

Russia hits Ukrainian Kremenchuk oil refinery in drone attack

Russia hit the Kremenchuk oil refinery in the central Poltava region of Ukraine in an overnight drone attack causing a fire, governor Dmytro Lunin said.

Refinery operations have been temporarily stopped, he said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that there was no information about casualties.

09:10 AM BST

08:22 AM BST

Pictured: Olena Zelenska speaking in New York

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative - Noam Galai/Getty Images North America

08:11 AM BST

Here is a recap of what happened yesterday

Volodymyr Zelensky used his address at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) to warn against “shady dealings” to end the Russian war against Ukraine.

During his first in-person appearance at the annual gathering since the invasion began, Mr Zelensky, 45, invited delegates who “do tolerate any aggression” to join a peace summit, before stating: “I am aware of the attempts to make some shady dealings behind the scenes.”

In his much anticipated speech, Mr Zelensky told the 78th UNGA in New York: “Evil cannot be trusted, just ask Prigozhin”, referring to the former Wagner leader who died in a plane crash two months after mounting a mutiny against Vladmir Putin.

Doubling down on his aversion to a peace deal, Mr Zelensky said: “Look, for the first time in modern history we have a real chance to end the aggression on the terms of the nation which was attacked.”

08:06 AM BST

Zelensky expected to address UN Security Council

Volodymr Zelensky is set to go face to face with Russian officials for the first time since his country was invaded, as the UN Security Council meets for a potentially dramatic session.

He will address a special session on the war at the powerful Security Council, where Russia is a permanent member wielding veto power against any decisions, AFP is reporting.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. - MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in New York late on Tuesday, with official media saying he flew a circuitous route to avoid European airspace.

It remains unclear if Moscow’s top diplomat - himself a former UN ambassador - will attend the Security Council session and face Mr Zelensky.

The potential showdown “could create one of those iconic UN moments,” said Marti Flacks, an expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

07:47 AM BST

'Dig deep' and provide more air defence systems for Ukraine, says Lloyd Austin

“Dig deep” and provide more air defence systems for Ukraine to help it block increasing barrages of Russian missiles, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin urged allied defense leaders, amid a growing debate in Congress over aid to Kyiv.

But while the allies said they will discuss how they can best help Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the coming winter months, they appeared no closer to commitments on the longer-range missiles that Kyiv’s leaders insist they need as they struggle to retake land gained by Russia earlier in the conflict.

“Air defence is saving lives,” Mr Austin said. “I urged allies and partners to dig deep and donate whatever air defence munitions they can as Ukraine heads into another winter of war.”

Speaking at the close of the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Mr Austin said allies have done a “credible job” of getting some air defences to the war, “but there’s much more work to be done. And that’s the message that we conveyed to our colleagues earlier today. And I have every belief that they will go back and dig a bit deeper.”

07:43 AM BST

Ukraine says 17 of 24 Russian drones destroyed overnight

Ukraine’s armed forces said Wednesday they had destroyed 17 out of 24 Russian drones launched overnight, while an oil refinery was hit, according to a regional governor.

During the night, Russia “attacked Ukraine with 24 kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136/131 type, 17 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence,” the General Staff said in a daily update.

Information regarding the consequences of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks was still being clarified, it added.

In the central Poltava region, an oil refinery was struck, according to the regional governor Dmytro Lunin.

“Tonight the Russians repeatedly attacked Poltava region. Our anti-aircraft defence worked well against enemy anti-aircraft missiles,” he said on Telegram.

07:41 AM BST

