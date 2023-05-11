Ukrainian counter-offensive 'in full swing'

Members of a Ukrainian air-defense unit demonstrate their work near Kyiv on Monday, May 8, 2023 - Andrew Kravchenko/AP

The head of the Wagner mercenary group has claimed that the Ukrainian counter-offensive has already begun in Bakhmut, with Ukrainian units approaching from the flanks.

Yevgeny Prigozhin said that Ukrainian operations were proving to be "unfortunately, partially successful", in an audio message posted on his Telegram channel.

He also accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of being "deceptive" by saying that the counter-offensive had been delayed as Kyiv awaits further Western aid.

"As for the counter-offensive, Volodymyr Zelensky is not being exactly truthful: the counter-offensive is in full swing," he said.

On Wednesday, both Prigozhin and the Ukrainian military said Kyiv's forces had routed a Russian army unit near Bakhmut, in a significant advance for Ukraine.

Prigozhin has repeatedly accused senior Russian defence officials of starving his forces of ammunition, and blamed them for reverses around the town.

